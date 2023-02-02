Read full article on original website
Related
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Montana 3rd Most Expensive State in the US to Buy a Dozen Roses
Rent and eggs aren't the only things that are sky-high in Big Sky Country. According to data compiled by Financebuzz.com, Montana is one of the most expensive places to buy a dozen roses too. In fact, we pay the 3rd highest amount, after Hawaii and Nevada. Roses are one of...
Chinese Balloon Sparks Outrage by Montana Officials
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The high-altitude Chinese balloon that hovered over Montana this week has sparked a great deal of comment from both state and federal officials. Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Friday and said his first instinct was to ‘shoot it down’.
Montana Governors on Delivering Red Tape Relief
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his Lieutenant Governor Kristin Juras held a joint press conference on Thursday at the State Capitol to tout their progress with the Red Tape Relief Task Force. Gianforte turned the podium over to Juras who said she has had years...
The Cornfield Bomber. One Of Montana’s Craziest Stories Ever
One of the most unique Montana stories has to be the "Cornfield Bomber". The day an F-106 Delta Dart fighter jet decided to have a mind of its own. 53 years ago on February 2nd, 1970, Major (retired) Gary Foust would go down in not only the Montana history books but the fighter pilot books as well.
Wrapping Up the Week that Was “China Spy Balloon Week” in Montana
Now that the China Spy Balloon travelled the entire length of the continental United States before finally being shot down, we figure it's about time we wrap up the week that was- "China Spy Balloon" week in Montana. We gotta start off by giving a shout out to Michael Foth...
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
White Lawmaker Tries to Shut Down Native Man at Hearing
You gotta see this video as a white Democrat lawmaker from Livingston tries to shut down the testimony of a Native American man at the Montana Legislature earlier this week. Not only did she try to stop his testimony from being heard, she later tried to have him thrown out of the room.
Day 2 of Our Montana Capitol Coverage
43 different interviews in two days. We got a chance to catch up with a lot of Montana lawmakers, concerned citizens, and think tank leaders during our two days of LIVE coverage from inside Montana's Capitol on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday's statewide show (9A hour), we talked housing policy...
Montana Senator Blames Democrats for Inflation Crisis
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Senator Steve Daines joined other Republican Senate leaders at a press conference on Tuesday decrying what he termed the reckless spending of Democrats that has helped to fuel the inflation crisis in the U.S. and specifically in Montana. “You know, Senate Democrats joined President...
Love Estate Auctions? Here’s How to Find Them in Montana
Auctions and estate sales have always been very popular in Montana, and there are still dozens of auctions held every month. Here are the basics on where to find the auctions and how they work... Even though estate sales of any kind are generally held after a member of a...
“Meth is Still King,” Montana Meth Project Targets New Generation
While fentanyl and fentanyl overdose deaths are dominating headlines, "meth is still king." Meth is still king when it comes to the threats facing Montanans. That's how Amy Rue with the Montana Meth Project summed up the words shared by Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) at an event inside Montana's capitol Monday morning.
There Are 9 States Ranked Worse Than Montana for Singles
I'm out of the dating game... thankfully. Dating in Montana can be an adventure filled with natural beauty and unique experiences. With stunning national parks, ski resorts, and charming small towns, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities and romantic getaways. Traditionally a steak-n-potatoes kind of state, in recent years Montana's food and drink scene have evolved, with locally-sourced ingredients and craft brews being a highlight in many restaurants.
Article V Convention of States Nearly Clears Montana State Senate
It cleared the Montana State Senate on first reading. It cleared the Montana State Senate on second reading. But then on third reading a proposed Convention of States failed in a tie 25-25 vote. State Senator Tom McGillvray (R-Billings) is pushing SJ2 in the Montana Senate which would call for...
Some Spud from Idaho Says They’re Better than Montana
Look. I'm all about talkin' trash. I grew up playing basketball in the 90s south of Chicago. So when someone tagged me in a LinkedIn post where some spud from Idaho was saying how Idaho was better than Montana- I was more than willing to jump in. Instead of trash...
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
Montana: Legit, Some Of The Coldest Places In America Today
We all knew the arctic blast was coming, with wind chill factors of -35 possible. And reality they became. Early Monday morning, Montana was packed full of wickedly cold air temps with significant wind gusts in many locations. The wind chill factors have been brutal for the last 24 hours....
There’s A Website Dedicated To Help Californians Move To Wyoming
There are things happening in California that are alarming to Wyomingites. Why you ask? People are trying their best to leave California and find somewhere new to live. According to a recent study from U.C. Berkeley, nearly half of the population of the state are looking to move and that in 2022 there were nearly 700,000 people that left California.
Would You Rather? Montana Women Shred Valentine’s Day Traditions
Montana women might be the most practical and witty on the planet. Want to know how to impress a woman from Montana on Valentine's Day? Here's a list of the best gifts that they actually want, from their lips to our ears. And it's hilarious. Valentine's Day is tricky. It's...
Really? Harrison Ford Said _____ About Montana on The Late Show?
For the last few years, I refused to watch the insanely popular television series Yellowstone. When it debuted, I didn't have the Paramount Network. Then the show exploded and it was all everyone could talk about. Later, I felt it was too late to catch up by the second or third season. Then it became a weird sort of stubborn pride that I was one of the few people on earth who hadn't seen a single episode.
