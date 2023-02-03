ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Outsider.com

Jason, Travis Kelce Call Rob Gronkowski to Personally Deliver Bad News

Jason and Travis Kelce needed to place a difficult phone call to pal Rob Gronkowski. About that invite to Gronk Beach. Something’s come up. Basically, it’s the Super Bowl, Gronk. Can’t make your Super Bowl party because we’re both playing in the Super Bowl. First brothers to face off against each other for the Lombardi Trophy. Sorry to turn it down, but not sorry.
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress

Ben Simmons might be getting more buckets off the court than on the court these days. The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted with popular actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two were apparently together for a night out in New York City on Friday. Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and... The post Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached

In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Kelce Mom Announcement

Super Bowl LVII is a family affair for the Kelce family.  It has been well-documented that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will be the first set of brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl. Their mother Donna will be in attendance at State Farm Stadium ...
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver 'Doubtful' To Play In Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has officially been listed as "doubtful" for next weekend's Super Bowl. Hardman missed practice everyday this week after suffering a pelvis injury during last weekend's AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Hardman missed the final nine ...
