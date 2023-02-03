Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Related
Donna Kelce won’t do Super Bowl coin-toss but says NFL made right choice for the honor
Despite a petition to have her do the honorary coin-flip at Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce said she wasn’t chosen and she applauded the NFL’s pick.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Kelce Brothers Call Rob Gronkowski To Pass On Unfortunate News
It’s no secret Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be playing against each other in the Super Bowl, but it also means the brothers are fully focused on football and not the festivities that will go on in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take...
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party
There’s more to the Kansas City Chiefs roster than Patrick Mahomes, and the Eagles will learn that on Super Bowl Sunday. On February 12th, the talk is over. The Philadelphia Eagles will finally meet the Kansas City Chiefs in a head-to-head matchup for Super Bowl LVII glory. This one is loaded with both headlines and subplots.
prosportsextra.com
Peyton Manning’s Son Show Off QB Skills At Pro Bowl
Marshall Manning, the 11-year-old son of NFL Legend Peyton Manning, appears to have inherited the Manning arm. Peyton has coached his son in flag football. Before the Pro Bowl’s flag football game on Sunday, Marshall showed off his arm by throwing passes to Indianapolis Colts tight end Marcus Pollard, who was being covered by Ravens legend Ray Lewis.
Popculture
Eagles Star Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Takes Extra Steps in Case She Gives Birth at Super Bowl
Jason Kelce has another event vying for his attention this Sunday other than Big Game. The NFL player's wife, Kylie McDevitt, will be 38 weeks pregnant on the day of the Super Bowl, so she's bringing her OB-GYN in case the unexpected happens. During a recent episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason and his brother Travis Kelce discussed the upcoming "Kelce Bowl," since Jason is a Philadelphia Eagle and Travis a Kansas City Chief. On Feb. 12, the two teams will face off at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. "Are mom and dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?" Jason joked. Travis replied, "We do have to figure that out because we each get a certain amount of tickets, and I feel like you're going to have more of a family-oriented thing."
Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets
Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
Donna Kelce Comments on Petition Calling for Her to Coin Flip at SB
The mother of the Kelce brothers commented on the social media push for her to do the coin toss at Super Bowl LVII.
Tri-City Herald
Andy Reid Talks Eagles, Brandon Graham Says he is Indebted to the KC Coach
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will sit atop a riser in Phoenix Monday night and be asked all sorts of questions. Some of them will even have to do with facing the Eagles, an organization that gave him his first crack at being a head coach, a place where he spent 14 years.
NBC Sports
Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, TX Talks Friendship with Travis Kelce
Having a real friend someone you can count on no matter what is truly something special. And no one knows that better than our very own Whitehouse, Texas superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has great relationships with many people, but one of his most valued relationships is with one of his best buddies and tight end on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce.
Trevor and Marissa Lawrence Offer Update On Personal Life
Trevor Lawrence enjoyed a breakout second season as the quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, consistently showing the talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as he led the Jaguars to a playoff berth. Lawrence revealed in a recent interview with Us Weekly that ...
Travis Kelce's Dating History: A Reality Show, Breaking up and Making up, and More
Chiefs fans are pumped to see the Kansas City team heading to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023. Other than quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the team’s biggest stars is Travis Kelce. The duo are not only friends, but teammates, telling The Kansas City Star that they credit one another for their successes on the field, and enjoy vacationing together during off-season.
Look: Fan's Sign At The Pro Bowl Is Going Viral On Sunday
The new Pro Bowl Games have traded a traditional football game for unconventional skill competitions. A fan might have given the NFL a great idea for next year's event. Eli Manning, an NFC captain for the altered Pro Bowl, shared a fan sign praising him for a bizarre ability. "Eli gives the best ...
‘Super Bowl Monday’ could soon become official holiday in one state
Football fans in Tennessee may soon be rejoicing, with “Super Bowl Monday” possibly becoming an official holiday in the state. A bill introduced by state Sen. London Lamar and Rep. Joe Towns Jr. this week would replace the Columbus Day holiday with the day after the big game. “In the upcoming final version of the bill, we won’t be replacing any other holidays,” Rep. Towns said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. “But with more than 16 million Americans expected to skip work the day after the Super Bowl and about 8 million expected to ask for the day off in advance, we’re talking...
Comments / 0