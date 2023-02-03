ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Peyton Manning’s Son Show Off QB Skills At Pro Bowl

Marshall Manning, the 11-year-old son of NFL Legend Peyton Manning, appears to have inherited the Manning arm. Peyton has coached his son in flag football. Before the Pro Bowl’s flag football game on Sunday, Marshall showed off his arm by throwing passes to Indianapolis Colts tight end Marcus Pollard, who was being covered by Ravens legend Ray Lewis.
Eagles Star Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Takes Extra Steps in Case She Gives Birth at Super Bowl

Jason Kelce has another event vying for his attention this Sunday other than Big Game. The NFL player's wife, Kylie McDevitt, will be 38 weeks pregnant on the day of the Super Bowl, so she's bringing her OB-GYN in case the unexpected happens. During a recent episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason and his brother Travis Kelce discussed the upcoming "Kelce Bowl," since Jason is a Philadelphia Eagle and Travis a Kansas City Chief. On Feb. 12, the two teams will face off at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. "Are mom and dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?" Jason joked. Travis replied, "We do have to figure that out because we each get a certain amount of tickets, and I feel like you're going to have more of a family-oriented thing."
Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets

Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, TX Talks Friendship with Travis Kelce

Having a real friend someone you can count on no matter what is truly something special. And no one knows that better than our very own Whitehouse, Texas superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has great relationships with many people, but one of his most valued relationships is with one of his best buddies and tight end on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce.
Travis Kelce's Dating History: A Reality Show, Breaking up and Making up, and More

Chiefs fans are pumped to see the Kansas City team heading to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023. Other than quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the team’s biggest stars is Travis Kelce. The duo are not only friends, but teammates, telling The Kansas City Star that they credit one another for their successes on the field, and enjoy vacationing together during off-season.
Look: Fan's Sign At The Pro Bowl Is Going Viral On Sunday

The new Pro Bowl Games have traded a traditional football game for unconventional skill competitions. A fan might have given the NFL a great idea for next year's event. Eli Manning, an NFC captain for the altered Pro Bowl, shared a fan sign praising him for a bizarre ability. "Eli gives the best ...
‘Super Bowl Monday’ could soon become official holiday in one state

Football fans in Tennessee may soon be rejoicing, with “Super Bowl Monday” possibly becoming an official holiday in the state.  A bill introduced by state Sen. London Lamar and Rep. Joe Towns Jr. this week would replace the Columbus Day holiday with the day after the big game.  “In the upcoming final version of the bill, we won’t be replacing any other holidays,” Rep. Towns said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. “But with more than 16 million Americans expected to skip work the day after the Super Bowl and about 8 million expected to ask for the day off in advance, we’re talking...
