Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
kcur.org
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer. Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed...
northwestmoinfo.com
New World Record in Missouri for the Largest Blue Sucker Ever Caught
(MISSOURINET) – A central Missouri man has reeled in a world record-sized blue sucker. Alisa Nelson reports.
stlpublicradio.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
krcu.org
Discover Nature: Missouri's Survivors
Discover nature this week with Missouri's Survivors. Look outside because the game of life is going on right now in your backyard. Animals are trying to beat the "Survivor" odds to outwit and outlast the hardships of winter (and to also outplay their opponents). Although some of them might escape the cold by migrating to warmer climates or hibernating in snug burrows, others must gamble at finding food and shelter. By winter's end, the populations of most animals are at their lowest.
kttn.com
State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
(Missouri Independent) – A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the...
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?
With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians. But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Long lines, sheepish grins on Missouri’s first day of recreational marijuana sales
The first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri brought long lines outside dispensaries, crowded lobbies and some sheepish grins.
KFVS12
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
KFVS12
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
Researchers Say Missouri Unprepared for Massive New Madrid Quake
February is earthquake awareness month in Missouri which is ironic since researchers have just released a study saying the state isn't. If a massive quake were to hit the New Madrid Fault Zone, many Missourians would not be prepared based on their research. Phys.org just released a study in coordination...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) discusses dead wildlife legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) says there’s a “food fight” between the Missouri Department of Conservation and the state Department of Transportation (MODOT) over which agency should pay to remove dead deer and large dead animals from roads. Haden has filed legislation that requires MoDOT to remove and bury dead wildlife on a road, highway or shoulder that is large enough to impede traffic. The Missouri House Transportation Accountability Committee has heard testimony on Haden’s bill. House Bill 404 would require MoDOT to remove the dead deer, with Conservation paying those expenses. Conservation would also be required to bury the dead deer on Conservation land that’s three feet deep. Representative Haden tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this is an issue in both urban and rural Missouri:
fourstateshomepage.com
These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today
JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
KFVS12
Inside a Missouri cannabis dispensary
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me State, but there are still many questions on how the process will work. Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis...
Kidnapped Missouri children found inside Florida grocery store
Two children who were kidnapped in Missouri nearly a year ago were found inside of a Florida grocery store on Wednesday.
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
This Lonely Missouri Ghost Town is Now a Prime Trout Fishing Spot
It began it's existence as the location of a whiskey distillery back in 1850. Eventually, civilization moved away from this lonely Missouri ghost town, but it's now slowly becoming known as one of the best trout fishing spots in the Show Me State. If you've never been to Jolly Mill,...
