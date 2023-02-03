ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

stlpublicradio.org

Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state

Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri's Survivors

Discover nature this week with Missouri's Survivors. Look outside because the game of life is going on right now in your backyard. Animals are trying to beat the "Survivor" odds to outwit and outlast the hardships of winter (and to also outplay their opponents). Although some of them might escape the cold by migrating to warmer climates or hibernating in snug burrows, others must gamble at finding food and shelter. By winter's end, the populations of most animals are at their lowest.
1070 KHMO-AM

Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri

This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
Missouri Independent

Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?

With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians.  But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KFVS12

Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
KFVS12

Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) discusses dead wildlife legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) says there’s a “food fight” between the Missouri Department of Conservation and the state Department of Transportation (MODOT) over which agency should pay to remove dead deer and large dead animals from roads. Haden has filed legislation that requires MoDOT to remove and bury dead wildlife on a road, highway or shoulder that is large enough to impede traffic. The Missouri House Transportation Accountability Committee has heard testimony on Haden’s bill. House Bill 404 would require MoDOT to remove the dead deer, with Conservation paying those expenses. Conservation would also be required to bury the dead deer on Conservation land that’s three feet deep. Representative Haden tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this is an issue in both urban and rural Missouri:
fourstateshomepage.com

These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today

JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
KFVS12

Inside a Missouri cannabis dispensary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me State, but there are still many questions on how the process will work. Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis...
