Lil Yachty “sAy sOMETHINg,” Blueface & Chrisean Rock “Dear Rock” & More | Daily Visuals 2.2.23

By O Mazariego
 6 days ago

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Lil Yachty went from the face of the hated “mumble rap” era to being heralded as one of the best rappers in the game thanks to his latest album, Let’s Start Here . With the buzz and praise that his latest LP has been garnering since its release last week, Yachty is striking while the iron’s hot and dropping off some visuals to accompany his latest project.

Linking up with directors Crowns & Owls for his video to “sAy sOMETHINg,” Lil Yachty finds himself dangerously falling in love with a young women to the point where he puts a gun to his head to tell her he loves her. Things just get wilder from there, b.

Continuing in the vein of the whole toxic love vibe, Blueface and ChriseanRock get together for their clip to “Dear Rock” in which the domestic abusive lovers get married in a private ceremony consisting of close family and friends. We wouldn’t be surprised if things popped off during the reception knowing these two.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Icewear Vezzo, Lance Skiiiwalker and more.

LIL YACHTY – “SAY SOMETHING”

BLUEFACE FT. CHRISEANROCK – “DEAR ROCK”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “ROB WHO”

LANCE SKIIIWALKER – “BEANTOWN”

BOLDY JAMES & RICH GAINS FT. JAI IMANI – “ANOTHER BANDO”

KARI FAUX – “ME FIRST”

JORDAN WARD & RYAN TREY – “WHITE CROCS”

BKTHERULA – “TAN”

The post Lil Yachty “sAy sOMETHINg,” Blueface & Chrisean Rock “Dear Rock” & More | Daily Visuals 2.2.23 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

