Pottstown Student Group Concert Helps the Homeless
POTTSTOWN PA – About 25 teenagers (at top) who collectively represent Pottstown High School and The Hill School are working together under the Pottstown CARES student club umbrella to organize a Feb. 17 (2023; Friday) concert from 7-9 p.m. at Pottstown High, 750 N. Washington St., that will benefit an organization dedicated to helping homeless individuals.
Regional Charity Benefits from McDonald’s Owners Gifts
PHILADELPHIA PA- McDonald’s Restaurant owners and operators and their customers in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, as well as those across the remainder of southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware, recently donated $646,000 to benefit local chapters of Ronald McDonald House Charities. Funds were raised throughout special...
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month
HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
Boyertown Man Cited for Unsafe Speed After Crash
EARL TOWNSHIP PA – A 38-year-old Boyertown man has been issued two citations after his 2008-model BMW sedan crashed into a tree while he was driving on Longview Road, south of Shenkel Road, in Earl Township, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Feb. 5, 2023). The driver and sole occupant...
PennDOT: Expect Delays Feb. 10 on Egypt Road at 422
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers traveling traveling Friday (Feb. 10, 2023) on Egypt Road in Lower Providence Township, between its interchange at U.S. Route 422 and the intersection of Pawlings Road and Park Avenue, will encounter lane closures there from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
Community Health & Dental Offers Coverage Help
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A free public information event, intended to help area residents who face losing health care insurance coverage as the federal government ends its COVID-19 public health emergency declaration in March (2023), is scheduled for Feb. 14 (Tuesday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Community Health & Dental Care Inc.
