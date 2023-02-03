Read full article on original website
Flu cases continues to decline in New York, health officials say
Flu cases in New York have dropped for the seventh week in a row, recording a 34% decrease over last week, state Department of Health officials on Monday announced. There have been a total of nine pediatrict deaths in the state attributed to influenza this season, including one last week, health officials said.
Hochul's budget gets mixed reviews from local government officials
Local government officials in New York have a mixed assessment of how Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget proposals will affect municipalities throughout the state. And a lot depends on where you stand in local government. For mayors of villages and cities as well as county government leaders, the budget...
Hochul: New York's future hinges on housing expansion
New York needs to greatly expand its stock of housing in order to attract new jobs and private sector development in the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said during a trip to Central New York. Hochul is making the housing push as part of a key plank in her...
Hochul urged to boost mental health care worker pay
The $227 billion budget proposal from Gov. Kathy Hochul is being praised by mental health care advocates for its spending plans that would expand the number of beds for people struggling with mental illnesses as well as more housing and $60 million funding for the new 988 helpline. But state...
Sales tax revenue rose in 2022 across New York state driven by inflation
Revenue from the sales tax rose 12.7% last year, reaching $22.1 billion statewide in New York, according to Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Monday. The strong revenue report is an indication of how consumer shopping was affected by inflation and higher prices, the report found. “The pandemic created significant sales...
