calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Two Felons on Firearms Charges, Each Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Two Felons on Firearms Charges, Each Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, Michael Williams, 28, and Nolan Long, 31, both of New Orleans, Louisiana, were charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. If...
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Police Find Multiple Firearms in His Vehicle
Louisiana Felon Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Police Find Multiple Firearms in His Vehicle. New Orleans, Louisiana – Nelson Raymond, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to seventy months (5 years and ten months) in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter on January 31, 2023, after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment. Raymond will be on supervised release for three (3) years after his release from prison, according to Judge B. Vitter. Raymond was also fined $100 for failing to pay a mandatory special assessment fee.
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop. New Orleans, Louisiana – The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ronnie Davis, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on January 31, 2023, to being a felon in possession of a firearm before United States District Judge Susie Morgan.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes. Union Parish, Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Joseph Christopher Corrent, 32. Corrent is described as 5’9” tall, and 158 lbs.
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Multiple Crimes After Crashing into a Waterway During a Police Chase
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Multiple Crimes After Crashing into a Waterway During a Police Chase. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been arrested and is suspected of multiple crimes after he crashed into a waterway during a police chase. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet reported on...
Louisiana Man Arrested Accused of Shooting Another Man and Fleeing While Holding an Infant Child
Louisiana Man Arrested Accused of Shooting Another Man and Fleeing While Holding an Infant Child. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested after being accused of shooting another man and fleeing the scene while holding an infant child. According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies...
DA Jason Williams on failing to file charges against juvenile carjackers by deadline: "This a case of being careful rather than careless”
NEW ORLEANS — The District Attorney missed the deadline to file charges against juveniles accused of carjacking and shooting a man last summer, but the DA's office argues they were being 'careful rather than careless,' and this doesn't warrant throwing out the charges. The victim in the case, 59-year-old...
36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana
36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Solomon Burke, age 36, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on February 1, 2023, before U.S. District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to a violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud.
Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine
Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Poydras, Louisiana couple wanted in connection with their child being taken from state custody.
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
WDSU
New Orleans woman admitted to staged car crash for money
A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and one year supervised release after a staged automobile collision scam. According to the Department of Justice, Ashley McGowan, 36, admitted to being in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged automobile collision. The...
an17.com
Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery
AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
Louisiana deputy who rescued crash victim from drowning invited to State of the Union
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A deputy who rescued a crash victim from cold waters in January has been invited to the president’s State of the Union. Senator Bill Cassidy extended the invitation to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Will Bankston after his act of heroism. “Detective Bankston jumped into action to save a […]
Suspect fatally shoots man at New Orleans bus stop, evades police after running into nearby Walmart
The Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East was shut down on Tuesday. Our news crew responded to the scene where multiple New Orleans Police Department units and a SWAT Team were working the incident.
Northshore overdoses have coroner "sounding the alarm"
Three more men in St. Tammany Parish died from apparent drug overdoses over the weekend. “Coroner Dr. Charles Preston is sounding the alarm,”
fox8live.com
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed from Injuries Sustained in Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 42
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed from Injuries Sustained in Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 42. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana pedestrian died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash on LA 42 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving...
