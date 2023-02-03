ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Police Find Multiple Firearms in His Vehicle

Louisiana Felon Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Police Find Multiple Firearms in His Vehicle. New Orleans, Louisiana – Nelson Raymond, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to seventy months (5 years and ten months) in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter on January 31, 2023, after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment. Raymond will be on supervised release for three (3) years after his release from prison, according to Judge B. Vitter. Raymond was also fined $100 for failing to pay a mandatory special assessment fee.
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop. New Orleans, Louisiana – The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ronnie Davis, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on January 31, 2023, to being a felon in possession of a firearm before United States District Judge Susie Morgan.
36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana

36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Solomon Burke, age 36, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on February 1, 2023, before U.S. District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to a violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine

Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Poydras, Louisiana couple wanted in connection with their child being taken from state custody.
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
New Orleans woman admitted to staged car crash for money

A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and one year supervised release after a staged automobile collision scam. According to the Department of Justice, Ashley McGowan, 36, admitted to being in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged automobile collision. The...
Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery

AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
