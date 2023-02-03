Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Music Mega-Lawyer Peter Paterno on Metallica Suing Napster, Working With Dr. Dre and a Young Britney Spears, and His E.L.I. Honor
Veteran music business attorney Peter Paterno’s client list is dazzling enough — Dr. Dre, the Tupac Shakur estate, Metallica, Van Morrison, Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, Skrillex, Tyler the Creator, Q Tip, Rage Against the Machine, Alice in Chains, Linda Ronstadt, Roddy Ricch, Sia, the Henry Mancini Estate, Shirley Manson, Alanis Morissette, Tori Amos and many others over the course of a 40-something year career. Yet what’s not revealed in that list are some of the pivotal journeys he’s been on with them — sure, plenty of label contracts and every variety of deal, but also working as a young Prince’s first major...
Six great new prog tracks to listen to this week!
Brand new music from Stuckfish, RPWL, Damanek, The Enigma Divison, Flying Caravan and The Church
The Long Journey of the Beatles' 'Across the Universe'
It is remarkable that John Lennon’s composition “Across the Universe” was once considered not good enough for inclusion on a Beatles studio album.“Nobody was interested in doing the tune originally,” Lennon recalled in Lennon: The Definitive Biography.
RIP Tom Verlaine: His 5 Essential Albums, From Television And Beyond
Punk pioneer Tom Verlaine has died at 73. For serious rock and punk fans, the loss of this guitarist and singer cuts deep. But, if you’re unfamiliar with Verlaine’s brilliant music, or it’s been a while since you’ve revisited his excellent music, there’s never been a better time. Certainly best known as the founder of the ‘70s punk band Television, Verlaine’s music spans five decades and is way more varied than his early reputation suggests.
Aya Nakamura on her new album 'DNK'
AYA NAKAMURA: (Singing in French). Aya Nakamura's music gets played a lot - billions and billions of streams. This one track called "Djadja" off her 2018 album, "Nakamura," has more than 390 million plays on Spotify alone. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DJADJA") NAKAMURA: (Singing in French). SIMON: She is one of...
15 Deep Cuts From One Of Country Music’s Most Underrated Artists, Ryan Bingham
Ryan Bingham is one of country music’s gateway drugs. Long one of the best artists in the genre, Bingham’s relatively recent acting fame in the Paramount Network hit series Yellowstone has brought more attention to his music and made it easily discoverable to casual music fans everywhere. This ultimately leads many of these casual country music fans to discover other non-mainstream artists, thus spiraling into a beautiful rabbit hole of the best music they never knew existed, with an insatiable […] The post 15 Deep Cuts From One Of Country Music’s Most Underrated Artists, Ryan Bingham first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
newbooksnetwork.com
Classic Rock and Hair Metal with Professor and Guitarist Jesse Kavadlo
Jesse Kavadlo is the classic “renaissance man” – literature and humanities professor, author of acclaimed books and articles, President of the Don DeLillo Society, fantastic husband and father…AND self-taught guitarist and vocalist with Top Gunz, one of the most popular 1980s rock cover bands in America.
Rock + Metal Bands Releasing Comeback Albums in 2023
It's a good year for a comeback! 2023 will have plenty of rock and metal bands making a splash with big comeback albums. And why not? This year is as good as any for the rock and metal return. Are any artists on your radar preparing to release their first...
Beyoncé sets a new Grammy record, while Harry Styles wins album of the year
Beyoncé has now captured more Grammy awards than any other artist, thanks to a quartet of trophies for her album RENAISSANCE. Two-thirds of the way into the evening's live telecast, she won her fourth award of the year for a total of 32 in her career, shattering the record for the most Grammys of any artist in the prize's 65-year history.
Remembering innovative fashion designer Paco Rabanne
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died at 88 years old. That's according to his fashion house. As NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports, he was known for his fragrances and space-age designs. (SOUNDBITE OF BOB CREWE AND THE GLITTERHOUSE SONG, "BARBARELLA") MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: In the campy 1968 sci-fi...
DK Nnuro on his debut novel 'What Napoleon Could Not Do'
Jacob Nti envies his sister, Belinda, because she's done - as their father puts it - what Napoleon could not do. She went to college and law school in the United States and married a wealthy man, Wilder, who was Black and from Texas, while Jacob longs to come to Virginia and join his wife, Patricia. But green cards are hard to come by. "What Napoleon Could Not Do" is the title of DK Nnuro's debut novel. He was born in Ghana, has taught novel writing at the University of Iowa and is currently curator of special projects at the university's Stanley Museum of Art. Mr. Nnuro joins us now from Iowa City.
Gary Holt to Begin Work on New Exodus Album After Tour Ends, Has ‘Probably’ A Thousand Riffs
Exodus guitarist Gary Holt was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, chatting about the band's current tour with Anthrax and Black Label Society as well as the thousand-plus riffs he's piled up over the decades and a rough timeline on when he'll commence work on a new album.
On the Winery Dogs' third album it's the wizardry that lingers, not the songs
Who let Messrs Kotzen, Sheehan and Portnoy out again?
