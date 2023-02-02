ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Crystal Renay Celebrates Divorce From Ne-Yo In A Hot Red Mini Dress

By Shannon Dawson
92Q
92Q
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2JuQ_0kbKHClT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNzvx_0kbKHClT00

Source: Kris Connor/BET / Getty

Crystal Renay is celebrating her divorce from Grammy-award-singer Ne-Yo with a fabulous look.

On Feb. 2, just hours after finalizing her five-month-long divorce from the R&B hitmaker, Renay took to Instagram with a photo carousel that captured her celebrating the long-awaited split.

In the photos, Renay, 37, rocked a short red latex dress that showed off her busty upper half. She paired the curve-hugging look with a fresh red manicure and lavender eye shadow. The mother of three donned a sexy blonde look.  One pic captured the beauty entrepreneur holding up a glass of bubbly as she celebrated the divorce with close friends.

“Hold on, I promise you there is more,” the star penned in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith)

Well, she certainly has a lot to celebrate. Under the divorce settlement, Renay will receive a whopping lump sum of $1.6 million to balance out the real estate holdings she and the “Because of You” singer share, according to TMZ. She will also receive an additional $20,000 for moving expenses and will maintain ownership of their Georgia home.

Per the agreement, Renay will also receive a $150,000 check so she can purchase a brand new car. And, to top things off, the “So Sick” crooner is required to pay her $12,000 a month in child support for the three kiddos they share. He will also foot the bill for their educational expenses.

Oh wait! Did we mention that he’s also required to pay Renay $5,000 per month in alimony for the next three years, too?

Ne-Yo has to be somewhere punching the air right now.

Why did Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo Split?

In August 2022, Renay filed for divorce from Ne-Yo after she publicly accused him of cheating.

“Eight years. 8 years of lies and deception,” Renay penned in a since-deleted Instagram post. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!”

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane,” she added.Ne-Yo put out a statement shortly after, stating that he and Renay were working to resolve their issues “behind closed doors.”

“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time,” the singer added at the time.

News of the now-estranged couple’s divorce came just months after they renewed their vows with a luxurious ceremony in Las Vegas. They had been married since February 2016.

DON’T MISS…

Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior On ‘The Platinum Life’

The post Crystal Renay Celebrates Divorce From Ne-Yo In A Hot Red Mini Dress appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
92Q

Ciara Shows Off Her Style In A Custom Black Gown

Ciara was spotted on Instagram earlier today donning a custom black gown that showed off her effortless style. The post Ciara Shows Off Her Style In A Custom Black Gown appeared first on 92 Q.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
RadarOnline

Migos Rappers Quavo & Offset Brawl Backstage At Grammy Awards As Drama Ignites Over Takeoff Tribute Months After Fatal Shooting

Migos rappers Quavo and Offset got into a physical altercation backstage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards after drama brewed over an "In Memoriam" performance, RadarOnline.com has learned.Quavo was set to take the stage with a live rendition of Without You when the tension reached a boiling point. Sources said moments before it was about to start, they got into a heated brawl because Quavo stopped Offset from joining him onstage and refused to let him take part in the tribute performance, despite the Grammys extending an invitation.Insiders said that Offset was not the aggressor.It's been just a few months...
TEXAS STATE
92Q

Billy Porter To Host BET Docuseries ‘Black + Iconic: Style Gods’

Porter -- an Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winner-- has worked with BET in the past, most recently performing at the 2022 BET Awards, and they were happy to have him back in the fold. The post Billy Porter To Host BET Docuseries ‘Black + Iconic: Style Gods’ appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

92Q

676
Followers
3K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy