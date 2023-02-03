Read full article on original website
Coronation Street star Antony Cotton hopes for Sean Tully wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Antony Cotton has given his thoughts on the future of his character Sean Tully, saying he would love to see him get married one day. When asked if he'd like a 'happily ever after' moment for his character who has previously been unlucky in...
Coronation Street's Damon Hay makes new demand after Bistro gun drama
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street continued its Bistro drug deal storyline tonight as Damon Hay made a new demand of Nick following a dramatic ordeal with masked gunmen. In tonight’s hour-long episode, Nick (Ben Price) confirmed to Damon that the drugs had been delivered and were being stored at...
Coronation Street's Sarah Barlow reveals the truth in ongoing baby plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is revisiting the Adam and Sarah Barlow baby plot, as the former has started putting pressure on his wife to have a child of their own. The issue is, Sarah has already had two kids and wants to focus on her burgeoning business instead.
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon welcomes baby boy and shares first photo
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon has given birth to her first child. The actress, who played Bethany Platt in the ITV soap between 2015 and 2020, and her boyfriend Ryan Ledson shared a photo to Instagram showing the couple cradling their newborn. "Our beautiful boy," the caption reads. "30/01/2023." The couple,...
Coronation Street to air major development in Billy, Todd and Paul love triangle
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is set to air a major development in the Billy Mayhew, Todd Grimshaw and Paul Foreman love triangle. The soap has already hinted that Billy will find romance again this year, and in new scenes Billy is set to declare his feelings for Paul.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Coronation Street airs shock arrest twist for Damon
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Nick has been left vulnerable following a shock drug arrest for Damon in Coronation Street. A series of events were set in motion during Wednesday's (February 8) episode that led to Damon finally being arrested on Class A drug charges following all of his criminal activity.
Holby City's Lee Mead announces engagement to girlfriend Issy Szumniak
Congratulations are in order for Holby City actor Lee Mead, as he has announced that he is engaged to girlfriend Issy Szumniak. The actor and singer, who rose to fame after winning Any Dream Will Do in 2007 and also starred in Casualty, shared a photo of the couple in the sunshine to his Instagram, with Issy wearing an engagement ring.
Happy Valley's James Norton shares tribute on Instagram following the show finale
Happy Valley spoilers follow – including discussion of the season three finale. Happy Valley star James Norton has marked the end of the series with a tribute to his co-star Sarah Lancashire on Instagram. The actor, also seen in Grantchester and Greta Gerwig's Little Women, plays the series villain...
Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex grilled over romance rumours after admitting he’s "fallen in love"
Dancing on Ice star Joey Essex continues teasing a romance with his pro partner Vanessa Bauer. In the last episode of ITV's reality TV show, the TOWIE star cracked another cheeky joke hinting at something more than a friendship going on between him and Bauer. Host Phillip Schofield noted how...
EastEnders writer teases "different" episode for show's anniversary week
EastEnders writer Daran Little has teased that his next episode for the show's anniversary will be "a little different". In a social media post, he also said the latest instalment of the BBC soap will be "a tribute to the icon women of Walford". Little also re-shared the latest trailer,...
Home and Away star Shane Withington warns of new disaster storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away star Shane Withington has teased a "disaster" ahead for his character. The Australian actor, known for playing the role of John Palmer on the soap, has let slip that the show has a dangerous storyline coming up — and it involves lots of fake blood.
The Masked Singer's Daisy May Cooper "shaking" as she meets crush Ben Shephard
The Masked Singer star Daisy May Cooper was “shaking” as she met her crush Ben Shephard. The This Country co-creator was eliminated from the ITV show on Saturday (February 4) as she was revealed to be beneath the Otter costume, and appeared on Good Morning Britain today (February 6) to discuss her time on the series.
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey opens up about exploring Ellie's lesbian relationship in season 2
The Last of Us spoilers follow. The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has opened up about exploring Ellie's lesbian relationship in season 2 of the HBO and Sky series. Anyone who has played the acclaimed video game series that the live-action show is based on will know that Ellie gets involved with a character TV viewers haven't met yet — Dina.
American Horror Story star teases her mystery Spider-Man character
American Horror Story star Emma Roberts has teased more details about her mystery character in the Spider-Man universe. The actress, who began appearing in the anthology series in 2013, will star in spin-off movie Madame Web, which is due to be released in 2024. Plot details for the film remain...
Dancing On Ice's Ekin-Su cried about her show exit
Dancing on Ice's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu admits she got emotional following her elimination on Sunday night (February 8). The Love Island 2022 winner found herself in the skate-off against EastEnders' Patsy Palmer after placing last on the leaderboard. However, it was Patsy's performance that impressed the judges the...
Home and Away resolves death storyline as Rose Delaney shares big news
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has confirmed the fate of Bree Cameron after the death of her villainous husband Jacob. The Summer Bay soap killed off Jacob on Australian screens last month, as Bree was forced...
Fear the Walking Dead stars post tributes ahead of the final season
Fear the Walking Dead stars Christine Evangelista and Austin Amelio have paid tribute to the show ahead of the final season. The zombie drama will be calling it a day this year after eight seasons, with spinoffs for Rick and Michonne, Daryl Dixon, and Maggie and Negan soon arriving to fill in that gap and expand The Walking Dead's universe.
Breaking Bad stars reunite in unexpected way
Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are back together once more, as Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have reprised their roles in an unlikely way. The duo, who starred in the award-winning AMC series from 2008 to 2013, reunited for a PopCorners advert ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl.
