Book Recommendations for the Soldiers, Poets, and Kings Out There
There’s a new viral personality quiz on TikTok that asks are you a poet, a soldier, or a king? If you don’t know what I’m talking about, a Uquiz based on The Oh Hellos “Soldier, Poet, King” song has been all the rage on TikTok lately. Over a series of 20 questions that ask what duty is to you, what the home waiting for you has, the obligatory pick-a-quote about love, and what anger feels like to you, the quiz then assigns you a role: the poet, the soldier, or the king. It’s not about your hobbies, but the way you see the world and your role in it.
Cosmic Fun Abounds With New Tarot and Oracle Decks in 2023
A few years back, I put together a popular post digging into tarot and oracle card decks. The decks were inclusive, as well as beautiful, and any of them would make for a great first, second, or fiftieth deck for yourself or for someone else. In the time since that roundup, though, we’ve seen an explosion in new, fun, creative, and diverse tarot and oracle card decks worth talking about. There’s something here for everyone, whether you’re in it because you are a big believer in the power of the cards or because you find the cards to be great journaling prompts or opportunities to think about your life and what you may want to do with it.
