With the All-Star Break taking place this week, most NHL teams found themselves with time off, as only a handful of games took place. Due to this, it didn’t make much sense to do Power Rankings as there would be little to discuss. Instead, we are going to look toward the next big date on the NHL calendar… the Trade Deadline! With the league in a fervor pitch, let’s look forward to an exciting time of speculation and breaking news as big trades take place.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO