Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Insider Believes Pastrnak Forced Bruins’ Hands
Boston Bruins all-star winger David Pastrnak is arguably working himself into Hart Trophy consideration as he is on pace for a career-high in goals and assists at the NHL All-Star break. As he took to the NHL All-Star scene in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Pastrnak was on pace for 55...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins
What Pieces Are the Devils Willing To Move In A Timo Meier Trade. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes that it is unclear what the San Jose Sharks want for Timo Meier in a trade. It is believed via San Jose Hockey Now that would be similar to what the Islanders gave up for Bo Horvat.
Yardbarker
Playoff Team Trade Targets at the All-Star Break
With the All-Star Break taking place this week, most NHL teams found themselves with time off, as only a handful of games took place. Due to this, it didn’t make much sense to do Power Rankings as there would be little to discuss. Instead, we are going to look toward the next big date on the NHL calendar… the Trade Deadline! With the league in a fervor pitch, let’s look forward to an exciting time of speculation and breaking news as big trades take place.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Trade Targets for the New York Rangers
Maybe the Rangers shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket with Patrick Kane. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Chicago Blackhawks 34-year-old, injured, Patrick Kane, hasn’t been having a good year. Would it be worth it to the New York Rangers to give up the assets for Kane (with 50 percent retained) and not make any other additions?
Comments / 0