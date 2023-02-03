ONTARIO—The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program. The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three (3) scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or certification programs benefiting the field of aging network. Scholarship award amounts for the academic year 2023/2024 are as follows: One (1) $2,000.00 for a student attending a 4-year university; One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending a 2-year college or technical school, center of education, or is pursuing a certification; and One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and is a child, grandchild, or stepchild of an actively employed (full time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member. Applicants must be a high school graduate (graduated in 2022 or earlier or hold a GED) and reside in one of the following nine counties: Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, or Wyandot.

