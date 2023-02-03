Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs and Pirates victorious; 7th-grade Lady Tigers win OHC title – Weekend basketball results
Area high school and middle school basketball teams were in action over the weekend. Bellefontaine beat Rutherford B. Hayes 59-48. Quinlan Zedeker recorded 27 points, 3 assists, and 4 steals, Tiffany Boop tallied 14 points, 7 boards, and 6 steals, Alexza Clifton added 6 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals, and Lexi Robinson and Parker Penhorwood both chipped in with 6 points.
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs take CBC crown in bowling; tournament results
The Bellefontaine Lady Chiefs bowling team won the CBC Kenton Trail Championship Friday night. The Chiefs were led by Aubrey Hudson with a 653 series. Chloe Heminger rolled a 636 and Kayla Watkins had a 626. Gracie Hood chipped in with a 573 and Leyla Johnson finished with a 534.
peakofohio.com
Lakers get historic win; Friday basketball finals
It was a jammed packed night in high school basketball Friday around the area. In a game broadcast on 98.3 WPKO, Graham defeated Benjamin Logan 44-34. Gus Ward led a balanced Falcon attack with 9 points. Ethan Miller pitched in 11 for the Raiders. Graham won the JV game 53-31.
Cleveland Jewish News
Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations
Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing
We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
Delphos Herald
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Bloody Mary challenge to crown new champ
That question will be answered Sunday, Feb. 5 at Top of the Market on Webster Street. This is the seventh edition of the Bloody Mary Showdown to take place crowning the best Bloody Mary the region has to offer. “At the very first Showdown, MacKenzie Manley took the title, just...
‘Just a busy, busy area;’ Radar signs placed at Dayton intersection
People and businesses in Dayton are starting to notices some changes on a busy road.
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
peakofohio.com
6th graders recognized for leadership
Nearly a dozen Bellefontaine Middle School 6th-graders were recognized for their outstanding leadership skills this week. The students were presented with stars for their leadership. 6th-grade teachers chose the following students:. Nasir Manley. Rylyn Hoskins-Rose. Christian Bollack. Raya Rank. Boston Coons. Jordan VomBaur. Andrew Myers. Mylez Anderson. Chevelle Organ. Leave...
tourcounsel.com
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio
Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
crawfordcountynow.com
Buckeye Chuck makes his yearly prediction
MARION―Today is February 2nd, Ground Hog Day, and in Marion, Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s Official Weather Reporting Groundhog, made his prediction at 7:41 AM. Buckeye Chuck refused to come out of his burrow, indicating that he is hunkering down for six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck was proclaimed...
Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Area Agency on Aging 2023 Scholarship Program Announced
ONTARIO—The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program. The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three (3) scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or certification programs benefiting the field of aging network. Scholarship award amounts for the academic year 2023/2024 are as follows: One (1) $2,000.00 for a student attending a 4-year university; One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending a 2-year college or technical school, center of education, or is pursuing a certification; and One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and is a child, grandchild, or stepchild of an actively employed (full time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member. Applicants must be a high school graduate (graduated in 2022 or earlier or hold a GED) and reside in one of the following nine counties: Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, or Wyandot.
2 families displaced after duplex fire in Sidney
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire brought officials from multiple jurisdictions to a building in Sidney on Saturday. According to a release, authorities were sent to the 500 block of South Main Street in Sidney around 2:40 p.m. for a structure fire report. When Sidney Fire arrived at the building, they saw smoke showing from […]
Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state. The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio. To celebrate, the first 200 guests […]
peakofohio.com
Philip Dennis Metz
Philip Dennis Metz, born November 7, 1948, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023. His wife of 23 years, Edna Metz (Davis), preceded him in death on November 29, 2018. A man of uncanny intelligence and humor, Phil always had a joke to share and a story...
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
