Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/7/23–2/8/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Man arrested on drug charges following overdose at Nunn gas station
A man was arrested on drug charges after police said he overdosed at a local gas station. Brian Ledezma, 31, was found overdosing at the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn last Wednesday morning and transported him to the hospital. The Weld County Drug Task Force then stepped in, and deputies said a search of Ledezma’s vehicle turned up 12,000 ounterfeit prescription pills suspected of containing fentanyl, 8 lbs. of meth, cocaine, and two guns. Police said Ledezma is also linked to a drive-by shooting in Greeley that happened in January on the 9000 block of 19th Street Road. He faces attempted murder, and drug counts.
Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
One Life Claimed, One Trooper Injured after Van Collides with Tow Truck
LARAMIE — A 79-year-old Massachusetts man succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash after the van he was driving struck a tow truck. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was also injured in the accident. On February 4, at 2:20 p.m., a Laramie trooper and a large tow truck were...
Cheyenne PD reminds the community to be safe this Super Bowl weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Super Bowl weekend around the corner, the Cheyenne Police Department has announced its partnership with law enforcement agencies across the state to campaign for traffic safety to help protect drivers and pedestrians. Law enforcement will be watching the roads while citizens watch the game, and...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Cause of Cheyenne House Fire Under Investigation
Cheyenne Fire Rescue is trying to determine what sparked a Friday evening house fire in Buffalo Ridge. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Apache Street at 8:19 p.m. and arrived to find "heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-car garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway."
Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne
Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns about a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center offers paid student nurse internships
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is partnering with Laramie County Community College to provide paid student nurse internships at CRMC. Funding is being provided by a Wyoming Department of Workforce Services grant. Each intern is hired into one of the hospital’s nursing units and is supervised by...
Casper and Cheyenne Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s two Bed Bath & Beyond stores will close permanently. According to a list supplied by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the stores in Casper and Cheyenne’s respective malls were added in an update on Feb. 7. An associate reached by phone at the...
Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have decided performing in Cheyenne in 2023 is too risky, according to a news release from the 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs. The decision is tied to the “lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.” The Cheyenne Regional Airport has...
More than 150 permanent housing placements given to homeless veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System has provided more than 150 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans, the office announced today. The effort is part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. Permanent housing by VA staff assisting veterans included...
Wyoming Has One of the Top 20 ‘Best State Capitals for Safety’
Anytime your state capital lands on the top of a list, out of all fifty states, especially in the top twenty, it gives you a feeling of pride inside. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023's Best State Capitals for Safety & More" and Cheyenne ranked overall at the 19th spot. Somewhat surprising is the fact that seventeen of the country's state capitals are the most populated cities in their respective states (including ours).
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Today, Wednesday Night
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get snow today, with brief periods of heavy snow possible at times in some areas. Another round of snow showers is possible on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on it's...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
World’s Largest, Most-Advanced Vertical Farming Facility To Be Built In Laramie
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. University of Wyoming graduate Nate Storey has a vision to feed the world into the 21st century, and has the motivation and means to do it. The Wyoming State Lands and Investments Board announced a $20 million grant this week for...
WATCH: Wyoming Snowmobiler Jumps From Ride Into Neck Deep Snow
Jumps off - and... OKAY, that's a lot of snow. If that was in it's liquid state he would be treading water. We might have a problem here. Now that he's up to his neck in the snow, he needs to get back to his snow mobile. From there he...
