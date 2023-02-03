The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO