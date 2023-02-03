ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/7/23–2/8/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

Man arrested on drug charges following overdose at Nunn gas station

A man was arrested on drug charges after police said he overdosed at a local gas station. Brian Ledezma, 31, was found overdosing at the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn last Wednesday morning and transported him to the hospital. The Weld County Drug Task Force then stepped in, and deputies said a search of Ledezma’s vehicle turned up 12,000 ounterfeit prescription pills suspected of containing fentanyl, 8 lbs. of meth, cocaine, and two guns. Police said Ledezma is also linked to a drive-by shooting in Greeley that happened in January on the 9000 block of 19th Street Road. He faces attempted murder, and drug counts.
NUNN, CO
capcity.news

Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD reminds the community to be safe this Super Bowl weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Super Bowl weekend around the corner, the Cheyenne Police Department has announced its partnership with law enforcement agencies across the state to campaign for traffic safety to help protect drivers and pedestrians. Law enforcement will be watching the roads while citizens watch the game, and...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cause of Cheyenne House Fire Under Investigation

Cheyenne Fire Rescue is trying to determine what sparked a Friday evening house fire in Buffalo Ridge. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Apache Street at 8:19 p.m. and arrived to find "heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-car garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway."
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne

Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns about a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center offers paid student nurse internships

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is partnering with Laramie County Community College to provide paid student nurse internships at CRMC. Funding is being provided by a Wyoming Department of Workforce Services grant. Each intern is hired into one of the hospital’s nursing units and is supervised by...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Casper and Cheyenne Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s two Bed Bath & Beyond stores will close permanently. According to a list supplied by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the stores in Casper and Cheyenne’s respective malls were added in an update on Feb. 7. An associate reached by phone at the...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Has One of the Top 20 ‘Best State Capitals for Safety’

Anytime your state capital lands on the top of a list, out of all fifty states, especially in the top twenty, it gives you a feeling of pride inside. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023's Best State Capitals for Safety & More" and Cheyenne ranked overall at the 19th spot. Somewhat surprising is the fact that seventeen of the country's state capitals are the most populated cities in their respective states (including ours).
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Today, Wednesday Night

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get snow today, with brief periods of heavy snow possible at times in some areas. Another round of snow showers is possible on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on it's...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
CHEYENNE, WY
