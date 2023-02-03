ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

tourcounsel.com

Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wild turkeys may approach your car in southwest Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets. Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas State Collegian

McCool’s: Manhattan’s newest hometown sports bar

Jeff Zerr and Casey McCool are the owners and operators of McCool’s and Mojo’s in Aggieville. The bar, renovated by the pair after 785 closed, is nothing like the club-style bar it replaced. Instead, high top tables and a large open space greet bar-goers starving for a late night or game day meal.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KVOE

Emporia Country Club sells

Details are pending and the paperwork hasn’t reached the Lyon County Register of Deeds Office, but both sides involved in the Emporia Country Club sale say the process has closed. Investor Jerid Thomas, part of Emporia Community Group LLC, says the sale closed Monday, slightly ahead of the targeted...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

NWS confirms “China Spy Balloon” is not theirs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. military is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over the country. 27 News received multiple reports and videos from viewers who saw the balloon in the sky. The National Weather Service has weather observation balloons that look similar to the one people spotted on Friday. “It gets up to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Several small grass fires reported in Lyon County on Sunday

Lyon County fire departments had to deal with several small grass fires Sunday. Emporia firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Road 210 following a small brush pile fire that got out of control. Damage was limited to the pile. Earlier, Emporia, Miller and Reading firefighters responded to the...
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire Department clears scene of reported gas leak at Emporia Pavillions Thursday evening

No signs of natural gas were found after a reported gas leak at a west Emporia retailor Thursday night. The Emporia Fire Department responded to Ross Dress For Less inside of the Emporia Pavillions after workers reported a suspicious odor believed to be natural gas just after 5:40 pm. Once on scene, crews made entry and found no sign of a gas leak according to Battalion Chief Ryan Conley.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

DEVELOPING: EPD confirms shots fired early Monday morning

Local law enforcement are investigating reports of shots fired in south central Emporia, Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes confirmed to The Gazette Monday morning. Hayes said the calls came in around 4:30 a.m. “I can confirm we had multiple shots fired in the south central part of town,” she...
EMPORIA, KS

