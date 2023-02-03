Read full article on original website
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Quavo Holds Up TakeOff's Chain During Emotional Grammys Tribute
Los Angeles, CA - Quavo has paid tribute to TakeOff with a heartfelt performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Migos rapper honored his late nephew and groupmate by performing “Without You,” which he released earlier this year following TakeOff’s death, during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
J. Prince Disputes Claims That People Have To ‘Check In’ While Visiting Houston
J. Prince has denied the rumor that Hip Hop artists are expected to “check in” with him whenever they visit Houston, saying he “doesn’t have time” for that. In a preview of his forthcoming interview with the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, the longtime Houston music executive scoffed at the idea that he would enforce such a protocol.
Quavo To Perform TakeOff Tribute At 2023 Grammy Awards
Quavo will pay tribute to his late nephew and Migos groupmate TakeOff at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday (February 1) the lineup for this year’s In Memoriam segment, which remembers the beloved music figures who have passed away since the last awards ceremony. Quavo...
Quavo & Offset Reportedly Fought Backstage At Grammys Over TakeOff Tribute
Los Angeles, CA - Update: Offset refuted the backstage fighting claims in a tweet on Monday (February 6). “What tf look like fighting my brother yal n-ggas is crazy,” he wrote. Quavo and Offset were reportedly involved in a physical altercation backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday...
