FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
No Public Updates on Murdered BusinessmanSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
6th graders recognized for leadership
Nearly a dozen Bellefontaine Middle School 6th-graders were recognized for their outstanding leadership skills this week. The students were presented with stars for their leadership. 6th-grade teachers chose the following students:. Nasir Manley. Rylyn Hoskins-Rose. Christian Bollack. Raya Rank. Boston Coons. Jordan VomBaur. Andrew Myers. Mylez Anderson. Chevelle Organ. Leave...
BMS girls wrestling place 4th at Jr. Warehouse Tire Final Finale
The Bellefontaine Middle School girls’ wrestling team made the long trip to the Junior Warehouse Tire Final Finale Sunday at Alexander High School. The Lady Chiefs scored 103 points to finish in 4th place out of 18 schools. Karsyn Newkirk (116) placed 1st, going 5-0 on the day with...
Lady Chiefs and Pirates victorious; 7th-grade Lady Tigers win OHC title – Weekend basketball results
Area high school and middle school basketball teams were in action over the weekend. Bellefontaine beat Rutherford B. Hayes 59-48. Quinlan Zedeker recorded 27 points, 3 assists, and 4 steals, Tiffany Boop tallied 14 points, 7 boards, and 6 steals, Alexza Clifton added 6 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals, and Lexi Robinson and Parker Penhorwood both chipped in with 6 points.
Lady Chiefs take CBC crown in bowling; tournament results
The Bellefontaine Lady Chiefs bowling team won the CBC Kenton Trail Championship Friday night. The Chiefs were led by Aubrey Hudson with a 653 series. Chloe Heminger rolled a 636 and Kayla Watkins had a 626. Gracie Hood chipped in with a 573 and Leyla Johnson finished with a 534.
Lakers get historic win; Friday basketball finals
It was a jammed packed night in high school basketball Friday around the area. In a game broadcast on 98.3 WPKO, Graham defeated Benjamin Logan 44-34. Gus Ward led a balanced Falcon attack with 9 points. Ethan Miller pitched in 11 for the Raiders. Graham won the JV game 53-31.
5 OVI arrests logged over the weekend in Bellefontaine
Bellefontaine Police were busy over the weekend nabbing five drunk drivers. Taylor Littler of Kenton was picked up Saturday morning. Officers could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her vehicle. Her eyes were bloodshot and glossy. She refused field sobriety tests and a breath test. She...
Jeffersonville woman arrested on felony drug charge; meth recovered
A Jeffersonville woman was arrested on a felony drug charge Sunday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office stopped Amber Heilman, 36, for no functional headlights. She seemed very anxious and was making quick movements. Heilman was asked to step out of...
