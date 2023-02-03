ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

6th graders recognized for leadership

Nearly a dozen Bellefontaine Middle School 6th-graders were recognized for their outstanding leadership skills this week. The students were presented with stars for their leadership. 6th-grade teachers chose the following students:. Nasir Manley. Rylyn Hoskins-Rose. Christian Bollack. Raya Rank. Boston Coons. Jordan VomBaur. Andrew Myers. Mylez Anderson. Chevelle Organ. Leave...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

BMS girls wrestling place 4th at Jr. Warehouse Tire Final Finale

The Bellefontaine Middle School girls’ wrestling team made the long trip to the Junior Warehouse Tire Final Finale Sunday at Alexander High School. The Lady Chiefs scored 103 points to finish in 4th place out of 18 schools. Karsyn Newkirk (116) placed 1st, going 5-0 on the day with...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Lady Chiefs and Pirates victorious; 7th-grade Lady Tigers win OHC title – Weekend basketball results

Area high school and middle school basketball teams were in action over the weekend. Bellefontaine beat Rutherford B. Hayes 59-48. Quinlan Zedeker recorded 27 points, 3 assists, and 4 steals, Tiffany Boop tallied 14 points, 7 boards, and 6 steals, Alexza Clifton added 6 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals, and Lexi Robinson and Parker Penhorwood both chipped in with 6 points.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Lady Chiefs take CBC crown in bowling; tournament results

The Bellefontaine Lady Chiefs bowling team won the CBC Kenton Trail Championship Friday night. The Chiefs were led by Aubrey Hudson with a 653 series. Chloe Heminger rolled a 636 and Kayla Watkins had a 626. Gracie Hood chipped in with a 573 and Leyla Johnson finished with a 534.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Lakers get historic win; Friday basketball finals

It was a jammed packed night in high school basketball Friday around the area. In a game broadcast on 98.3 WPKO, Graham defeated Benjamin Logan 44-34. Gus Ward led a balanced Falcon attack with 9 points. Ethan Miller pitched in 11 for the Raiders. Graham won the JV game 53-31.
URBANA, OH
peakofohio.com

5 OVI arrests logged over the weekend in Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine Police were busy over the weekend nabbing five drunk drivers. Taylor Littler of Kenton was picked up Saturday morning. Officers could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her vehicle. Her eyes were bloodshot and glossy. She refused field sobriety tests and a breath test. She...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Jeffersonville woman arrested on felony drug charge; meth recovered

A Jeffersonville woman was arrested on a felony drug charge Sunday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office stopped Amber Heilman, 36, for no functional headlights. She seemed very anxious and was making quick movements. Heilman was asked to step out of...
WEST LIBERTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy