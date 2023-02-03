Read full article on original website
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
businesswest.com
The Literacy Project’s Judith Roberts Announces Retirement
GREENFIELD — Judith Roberts, executive director of the Literacy Project, announced her retirement at the end of June 2023 after 16 years at the helm of the educational nonprofit. The Literacy Project opened its doors in Franklin County in 1984 with co-founder Lindy Whiton. “I am honored to have...
Bob ‘The Bikeman’ and volunteers make winter care packs for the homeless
Bob Charland, locally known as 'The Bikeman', was joined by volunteer officers, troops, and deputies at the Pedal Thru Youth store Saturday morning to pick up "cruiser care packs" at the Eastfield Mall.
westernmassnews.com
3 injured following 3-car crash on Liberty Street in Springfield
This week, we're getting answers from West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. Springfield Ice-O-Topes return with a win against Bridgeport Islanders. Updated: 6...
Two guns, drugs found in Springfield home
A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after a search warrant was conducted Saturday.
Fire at Ballard Truck Center in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to Ballard Truck Center on Sunday for a working fire.
tourcounsel.com
Hampshire Mall | Shopping mall in Hadley, Massachusetts
Hampshire Mall is a primarily one-story shopping mall with a small second floor in Hadley, Massachusetts, United States, with approximately 30 stores owned by The Pyramid Companies. Current anchor stores include Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, PetSmart and Target. The mall is home to Interskate 91 North, a roller skating rink on the second floor.
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
What Springfield is doing to protect residents as temperatures drop
Cities and towns up and down the Pioneer Valley have enacted severe cold safety procedures including warming shelters.
Holyoke Fire went to 50 calls within 24 hours on Saturday
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a total of 50 calls for service within 24 hours on Saturday.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 24 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 880-square-foot home on Station Road in Amherst that sold for $380,000.
westernmassnews.com
BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
Springfield Police searching for missing 16-year-old
The Springfield Police Youth Aid Bureau is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
Executive editor Cynthia Simison to retire; Larry Parnass named leader of The Republican’s news team
Cynthia G. Simison, whose career at The Republican stretches back nearly 50 years, will retire as its executive editor on March 1. She will be succeeded by Larry Parnass, who has had a presence in journalism in Western Massachusetts since the 1980s. George Arwady, publisher and CEO of The Republican,...
Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash
SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
tourcounsel.com
Eastfield Mall | Shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts
The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall...
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
One man killed after multi-car crash in Springfield
One man has died as a result of a multi-car crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Jan. 29 - Feb. 5
A house in Springfield that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $291,305. The average price per square foot ended up at $196.
