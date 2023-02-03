ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

The Literacy Project’s Judith Roberts Announces Retirement

GREENFIELD — Judith Roberts, executive director of the Literacy Project, announced her retirement at the end of June 2023 after 16 years at the helm of the educational nonprofit. The Literacy Project opened its doors in Franklin County in 1984 with co-founder Lindy Whiton. “I am honored to have...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 injured following 3-car crash on Liberty Street in Springfield

This week, we're getting answers from West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. Springfield Ice-O-Topes return with a win against Bridgeport Islanders. Updated: 6...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
tourcounsel.com

Hampshire Mall | Shopping mall in Hadley, Massachusetts

Hampshire Mall is a primarily one-story shopping mall with a small second floor in Hadley, Massachusetts, United States, with approximately 30 stores owned by The Pyramid Companies. Current anchor stores include Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, PetSmart and Target. The mall is home to Interskate 91 North, a roller skating rink on the second floor.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
tourcounsel.com

Eastfield Mall | Shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts

The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

