Mountain Lion Shot, Killed In Eastern Iowa
(Swisher, IA) -- A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. There have been more than 2,000 mountain lion sightings reported in Iowa in the past 20 years.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
KCRG.com
Iowa veteran invited as guest to State of the Union
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hours before his flight to Washington, D.C. for the 2023 State of the Union, Trent Dirks said, “This is probably the biggest moment of my life.”. Dirks will be a guest of Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA2) at Tuesday’s address. Dirks works for Retrieving Freedom...
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
cbs2iowa.com
Altoona man dead after Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa — One person was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon that shut down a highway near Sumner. The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says just after 3:00pm Sunday, A car driven by 22-year-old Carter Harris of St. Cloud, Florida blew through a stop sign and hit a car driven by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona.
An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa
Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
KCRG.com
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued an updated statement on the status of the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Wiretap Investigation Leads To Drug Bust
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A California man faces at least 10 years in prison for transporting hundreds of pounds of crystal meth from Los Angeles to Cedar Rapids. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the man worked with associates to transport the drugs between 2017 and 2022. Law enforcement found...
KCRG.com
Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested, Woman Injured After Early AM Shooting
One woman was injured after a shooting early Friday morning in Waterloo. According to Waterloo Police, the woman arrived at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center around 3:30AM, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her leg. Officers arrested 33-year-old DeMario Rucker for allegedly shooting his girlfriend. Investigators believe the incident occurred during an argument in an apartment at 130 Sherwood Court. Rucker was arrested for intimidation of a weapon and reckless use of a firearm.
KCJJ
Arrest made in Cedar Rapids murder case
Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in a murder case from last month. On the evening of January 8th, officers responded to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW after receiving a report of an individual being shot. Officers located a vehicle off the roadway in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW with an unresponsive male driver suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The male victim, 22-year-old Mohammed Tawfik, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a cold case from 2016. Christopher Johnson, 49, of Cedar Rapids, is accused of killing Donald Preston in December 2016. Preston’s body was located in a field southwest of Fort Dodge on December 26, 2016. Investigators said he died after being shot in the head and abdomen.
Popular Ride at Adventureland Is Now Closed For Good
Officials with Adventureland theme park tried their best to find ways to keep a popular ride safely operating. But in the end, the safest decision was to just shut it down for good. The Raging River ride has had a checkered past but really came under intense scrutiny after an...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in January homicide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 21-year-old for the murder of a Cedar Rapids man. On January 8th, 2023, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block...
Arrest made in 2016 murder case of man found in Iowa field
An arrest has been made in the 2016 murder of a man whose body was found in a Webster County field.
KCRG.com
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An amusement park ride that was involved in a fatal accident in the summer of 2021 will not reopen, according to park officials. Adventureland made the announcement that the Raging River water ride would not return in an open letter from Bill Lentz, the park’s general manager. Lentz has been in charge of the facility since Palace Entertainment purchased it from the Krantz family, its original owners.
KCRG.com
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of County Road V56 and County Road C33, near Sumner. Troopers believe that a 2007 Lexus ES350 was traveling eastbound on County Road C33, while a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on County Road V56. Officials said that the Lexus failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection between the roads, striking the driver’s side of the Hyundai. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.
