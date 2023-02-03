Read full article on original website
Times-Bulletin
Marketing efforts highlighted at Vantage Career Center meeting
VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center Board members gathered Thursday night for its February meeting. Debbie Compton, who missed the organizational meeting in January and represents Van Wert City Schools, was sworn in for another term on the board at the meeting. Board members then heard from Miriam Owens,...
Times-Bulletin
VWHS “We the People” team earns third place
VAN WERT — Students from Van Wert High School competed in the “We the People” state competition held on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Ohio Statehouse. This civics competition divides the class into six different panels, which must present on academic topics ranging from political philosophy, history, and contemporary issues. Students were expected to share their expertise on the U.S. Constitution, how it has evolved throughout time, as well as the impact that it has on citizens today.
Times-Bulletin
Gardner repeats win in county spelling bee
VAN WERT — Lainey Gardner from Crestview Middle School won the Van Wert County Spelling Bee on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Marsh Foundation Auditorium. The 13-year-old won last year’s county bee, the regional bee, and was this area’s representative in Washington D.C. at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
hometownstations.com
Allen Co. Children Services looking for people to be foster parents
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Children Services is looking for people to open up their homes and hearts to some kids in need of a stable situation. Saturday, they held an informational session about becoming a foster parent at Biggby Coffee. Officials at children's services say they have a need for foster homes in the county, especially with the significant increase in mental health and substance use issues in the community. The agency wants to have foster homes available to provide a home and support to kids that need it.
Paulding County Progress
Community rallies behind boy with rare brain disorder
PAULDING – Nicholas Schlueter clutched the shoe rack and squeezed it as hard as he could. “PAIN. PAIN. MY EYE” were the only words the seventh grader could muster, as he pointed to his left eye and held the top of his head. Nicholas always had an unusual,...
Delphos Herald
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
Times-Bulletin
Knights take top seed in boys tournament draw
DAYTON — Boys basketball teams learned of their tournament dates and locations Sunday afternoon with district draws held around the state of Ohio. Van Wert will be in the Division II district tournament hosted by Liberty Benton High School that has sectional games at Lima Senior and Paulding. At...
David Trinko: What you say vs. what you do
Sometimes what someone says he wants doesn’t necessarily match up with his actions. For instance, I keep saying I want to lose a little bit of weight. My clothes are a little snugger than they ought to be, and I don’t have the energy I want to have. Yet whenever I’m offered a bowl of ice cream at the end of a long day, I seldom say no.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff's Office announces new cadet program for those interested in law enforcement
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new program will help those who have a dream of working in law enforcement achieve that very goal. The Allen County Sheriff's Office has announced a new cadet program that will send future deputies to Rhodes State College Basic Police Officer Academy. The program will cover the cost of tuition and equipment for up to five cadets, and in addition, these cadets will receive full-time medical benefits and pay while enrolled in the academy. Upon completing a fitness certification, as well as the academy program, these officers will be hired as full-time deputies for Allen County.
Times-Bulletin
Sheets, Lichtle lead Crestview past LCC
LIMA — Nate Lichtle stayed hot from deep, Wren Sheets dominated in the post and Crestview cruised to a 58-40 win over LCC on Friday night. The Knights pulled away with 11 of the first quarter's final 15 points and went on to outscore LCC 33-14 in the first half. Nate Lichtle was responsible for triples on three consecutive possessions for Crestview. After hitting 10 threes against Hicksville last Saturday, Lichtle followed up with four more in 14-point outing.
WANE-TV
Kung Fu Tea opens its doors at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe. Kung Fu Tea opens Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States. The menu...
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Times-Bulletin
Esselstein inducted into Parkway HOF
ROCKFORD — Former Parkway softball coach Mark Esselstein was inducted into the Parkway Hall of Fame prior to the varsity boys game against South Adams on Saturday night. Esselstein was Parkway's first softball coach in school history. Over his 33-year career, he guided the Panthers to an overall record of 551-172, making him the winningest coach in both Parkway and Midwest Athletic Conference history.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Boys Basketball Roundup For February 3, 2023
ARCHBOLD – Luc Borojevich nailed five three-pointers, made nine free throws and poured in 28 points to lead Swanton (14-4, 2-3 NWOAL) past Archbold 56-44 at The Thunderdome. Hayden Callicotte hit two treys of his own and had 10 markers on the night. Cade Brenner netted 17 for the Bluestreaks (9-9, 3-2) and Chase Miller added 10.
Times-Bulletin
Convoy learns about potential buyer for condemned building
CONVOY — A condemned downtown building in Convoy could be getting some new life. The building at 108 S. Main St. is owned by Raymond Hertz and has been condemned by the village. Hertz has accrued penalties for failure to maintain the structure for the past 46 days accruing...
2 families displaced after duplex fire in Sidney
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire brought officials from multiple jurisdictions to a building in Sidney on Saturday. According to a release, authorities were sent to the 500 block of South Main Street in Sidney around 2:40 p.m. for a structure fire report. When Sidney Fire arrived at the building, they saw smoke showing from […]
thevillagereporter.com
January Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for January 2023, with January 2022 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 179 (162); domestic 8 (15), civil 11 (18), criminal 16 (6), miscellaneous 3 (1), Judgment Liens 140 (119), and Appeals 1 (3) with a total of fees collected being $13,262.43 ($13,978.44).
