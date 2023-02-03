ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convoy, OH

Daily Advocate

Fair Board approves plan for new buildings

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society has come up with its building plan and it will include three phases. Visitors to the fair could see changes as soon as the 2023 fair. Following an executive session that lasted more than an hour, directors emerged to approve the plan.
GREENVILLE, OH
Times-Bulletin

Marketing efforts highlighted at Vantage Career Center meeting

VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center Board members gathered Thursday night for its February meeting. Debbie Compton, who missed the organizational meeting in January and represents Van Wert City Schools, was sworn in for another term on the board at the meeting. Board members then heard from Miriam Owens,...
VAN WERT, OH
inkfreenews.com

There’s a Reason to go to Avilla

AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
AVILLA, IN
WANE-TV

1 rescued from S. Calhoun apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters rescued one occupant from a burning building on S. Calhoun Street late Sunday night. The fire started around 10:45 p.m. at 1836 South Calhoun, near the intersection with W. Masterson Avenue. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from a second floor apartment.
FORT WAYNE, IN
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
wfft.com

Five people file to run for Fort Wayne Mayor, here are their positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The deadline to file for the Primary Election passed Friday and Fort Wayne officially has five mayoral candidates. Two people are running for the Democratic ticket and three for the Republican ticket. For the Democratic Primary, incumbent Mayor Tom Henry is seeking his fifth term...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Stretch of Decatur Road to close for 3 months

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers who regularly pass through a busy section of Decatur Road should plan an alternate route for the next three months. Starting Monday, Decatur Road will be closed between Paulding and Tillman roads. The City of Fort Wayne said in a release detours can be taken on Anthony Boulevard or US 27/Lafayette Street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Delphos Herald

Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten

This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
DELPHOS, OH
WANE-TV

Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26

A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

CAPT hands over final check for their total $200,000 donation to Tri Star

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A local manufacturer continues to show their support for Tri Star Career Compact and the students that they are hoping to hire in the future. Celina Aluminum Precision Technology or CAPT made their final $40,000 contribution of a total $200,000 donation they started five years ago to the Robotic, Electronic and Computer Technologies program. One of the rooms that houses the program is named after the Mercer County manufacturer. The money has been a win/win for both Tri-Star and CAPT, the students get to train on the latest technologies and the company get a well trained workforce in the future.
CELINA, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

Some mighty large thorns seem to have overgrown in the rose garden this week. Thorn: To the officials who agreed to the slap on the wrist for former Allen County Children Services Executive Director Cynthia Scanland. The community would’ve benefitted from a well-prepared trial to expose what went wrong in the child abuse cases involving foster parents Jeremy Kindle and Scott Steffes. We question whether forcing Scanland out of teaching or working in the children services field is enough of a punishment given the severity of a case that sent Kindle to prison for 94 years and Steffes to prison for 47 years.s.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area

LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1

David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
LIMA, OH

