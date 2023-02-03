Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Fair Board approves plan for new buildings
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society has come up with its building plan and it will include three phases. Visitors to the fair could see changes as soon as the 2023 fair. Following an executive session that lasted more than an hour, directors emerged to approve the plan.
Times-Bulletin
Marketing efforts highlighted at Vantage Career Center meeting
VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center Board members gathered Thursday night for its February meeting. Debbie Compton, who missed the organizational meeting in January and represents Van Wert City Schools, was sworn in for another term on the board at the meeting. Board members then heard from Miriam Owens,...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
WANE-TV
Future of fast food block across from Parkview Field will come with $6 million purchase by the capital improvement board
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Remember talk of an arena downtown? Or maybe a soccer stadium?. Although there are no formal plans yet for the half block of three fast food restaurants across from Parkview Field, you can bet there’s keen interest in developing the property. Some call it...
wfft.com
TRAA has about two months' worth of payroll left, will need to ask for assistance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has about two months’ worth of payroll left. Executive Director Joel Benz said at Thursday’s board meeting the next step is to ask the city of Fort Wayne and/or Allen County Commissioners for assistance. “This is just kind...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne ‘hole’ faced unexpected environmental remediation, but everything is ready to go now
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Environmental troubles and inflation were the culprits delaying the multi-million dollar Lofts at Headwaters project at the corner of Clinton and Superior streets, said a longtime developer Friday. “We all know it had environmental issues there,” said Don Steininger, member of the Capital Improvement...
WANE-TV
1 rescued from S. Calhoun apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters rescued one occupant from a burning building on S. Calhoun Street late Sunday night. The fire started around 10:45 p.m. at 1836 South Calhoun, near the intersection with W. Masterson Avenue. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from a second floor apartment.
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
wfft.com
Five people file to run for Fort Wayne Mayor, here are their positions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The deadline to file for the Primary Election passed Friday and Fort Wayne officially has five mayoral candidates. Two people are running for the Democratic ticket and three for the Republican ticket. For the Democratic Primary, incumbent Mayor Tom Henry is seeking his fifth term...
International enthusiasts restore dozens of Harvester Homecoming trucks during annual wrenching weekend
International Harvester has a long-standing history in the city of Fort Wayne, producing the first trucks at the local plant in 1923 and going on to roll more than a million off the assembly line.
WANE-TV
Stretch of Decatur Road to close for 3 months
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers who regularly pass through a busy section of Decatur Road should plan an alternate route for the next three months. Starting Monday, Decatur Road will be closed between Paulding and Tillman roads. The City of Fort Wayne said in a release detours can be taken on Anthony Boulevard or US 27/Lafayette Street.
Delphos Herald
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
WANE-TV
Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
hometownstations.com
CAPT hands over final check for their total $200,000 donation to Tri Star
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A local manufacturer continues to show their support for Tri Star Career Compact and the students that they are hoping to hire in the future. Celina Aluminum Precision Technology or CAPT made their final $40,000 contribution of a total $200,000 donation they started five years ago to the Robotic, Electronic and Computer Technologies program. One of the rooms that houses the program is named after the Mercer County manufacturer. The money has been a win/win for both Tri-Star and CAPT, the students get to train on the latest technologies and the company get a well trained workforce in the future.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Some mighty large thorns seem to have overgrown in the rose garden this week. Thorn: To the officials who agreed to the slap on the wrist for former Allen County Children Services Executive Director Cynthia Scanland. The community would’ve benefitted from a well-prepared trial to expose what went wrong in the child abuse cases involving foster parents Jeremy Kindle and Scott Steffes. We question whether forcing Scanland out of teaching or working in the children services field is enough of a punishment given the severity of a case that sent Kindle to prison for 94 years and Steffes to prison for 47 years.s.
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area
LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
hometownstations.com
His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
