CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A local manufacturer continues to show their support for Tri Star Career Compact and the students that they are hoping to hire in the future. Celina Aluminum Precision Technology or CAPT made their final $40,000 contribution of a total $200,000 donation they started five years ago to the Robotic, Electronic and Computer Technologies program. One of the rooms that houses the program is named after the Mercer County manufacturer. The money has been a win/win for both Tri-Star and CAPT, the students get to train on the latest technologies and the company get a well trained workforce in the future.

CELINA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO