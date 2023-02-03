On January 11, 2023 at 09:26 AM, hours assistant principal Chris Sykes contacted the P.O. on duty as the SRO at the Greenville High School and stated that a student had been found to be in possession of a THC vape pen while in in-school suspension. The P.O. spoke with the student, who advised the vape pen was his and stated it contained THC. He also stated he was caught passing the vape pen in in-school suspension by the teacher and that he used the vape pen while at school as well. Due to the student’s admissions, the P.O. completed a misdemeanor citation for ORC 2925.141(C) Illegal use or possession of marihuana drug paraphernalia and also made contact with the student’s father. The student also received discipline through the school.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO