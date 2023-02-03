Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Delphos Herald
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
Times-Bulletin
Marketing efforts highlighted at Vantage Career Center meeting
VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center Board members gathered Thursday night for its February meeting. Debbie Compton, who missed the organizational meeting in January and represents Van Wert City Schools, was sworn in for another term on the board at the meeting. Board members then heard from Miriam Owens,...
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area
LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
Times-Bulletin
VWHS “We the People” team earns third place
VAN WERT — Students from Van Wert High School competed in the “We the People” state competition held on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Ohio Statehouse. This civics competition divides the class into six different panels, which must present on academic topics ranging from political philosophy, history, and contemporary issues. Students were expected to share their expertise on the U.S. Constitution, how it has evolved throughout time, as well as the impact that it has on citizens today.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Some mighty large thorns seem to have overgrown in the rose garden this week. Thorn: To the officials who agreed to the slap on the wrist for former Allen County Children Services Executive Director Cynthia Scanland. The community would’ve benefitted from a well-prepared trial to expose what went wrong in the child abuse cases involving foster parents Jeremy Kindle and Scott Steffes. We question whether forcing Scanland out of teaching or working in the children services field is enough of a punishment given the severity of a case that sent Kindle to prison for 94 years and Steffes to prison for 47 years.s.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• The region continues to see a decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions for COVID illness, so much so that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now ranks Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as low risk in its community levels ratings for the first time since November.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 11, 2023 at 09:26 AM, hours assistant principal Chris Sykes contacted the P.O. on duty as the SRO at the Greenville High School and stated that a student had been found to be in possession of a THC vape pen while in in-school suspension. The P.O. spoke with the student, who advised the vape pen was his and stated it contained THC. He also stated he was caught passing the vape pen in in-school suspension by the teacher and that he used the vape pen while at school as well. Due to the student’s admissions, the P.O. completed a misdemeanor citation for ORC 2925.141(C) Illegal use or possession of marihuana drug paraphernalia and also made contact with the student’s father. The student also received discipline through the school.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office returns female fugitive to Ohio from North Carolina
Fugitive from Ohio brought back to Mercer County to answer multiple-count indictment
WANE-TV
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio
CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
Red Cross requested after duplex fire in Sidney
Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story duplex in Sidney Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
WANE-TV
Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
Times-Bulletin
Gardner repeats win in county spelling bee
VAN WERT — Lainey Gardner from Crestview Middle School won the Van Wert County Spelling Bee on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Marsh Foundation Auditorium. The 13-year-old won last year’s county bee, the regional bee, and was this area’s representative in Washington D.C. at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
David Trinko: What you say vs. what you do
Sometimes what someone says he wants doesn’t necessarily match up with his actions. For instance, I keep saying I want to lose a little bit of weight. My clothes are a little snugger than they ought to be, and I don’t have the energy I want to have. Yet whenever I’m offered a bowl of ice cream at the end of a long day, I seldom say no.
hometownstations.com
Mayor of Findlay speaks at Republican luncheon about upcoming projects and annexation of properties
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of Findlay spoke at the Hancock County Republican Party's First Friday Luncheon to give an update on city projects. In her speech, Mayor Christina Muryn highlighted the accomplishments of the city in 2022 and explained what other projects are currently underway, such as park improvements, and a new plan to potentially annex around 400 properties into the city of Findlay.
Times-Bulletin
Knights take top seed in boys tournament draw
DAYTON — Boys basketball teams learned of their tournament dates and locations Sunday afternoon with district draws held around the state of Ohio. Van Wert will be in the Division II district tournament hosted by Liberty Benton High School that has sectional games at Lima Senior and Paulding. At...
Comments / 1