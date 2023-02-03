ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge Township, NJ

Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
HAZLET, NJ
NJ.com

More than 400 breakfast foods recalled due to this contamination

Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC has recalled over 400 breakfast foods, including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups, due to potential Listeria contamination, according the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall included ready-made breakfast sandwiches, fruit cups, salads, wraps, yogurts and other items in the recall that spanned...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Read the NJ.com investigation that helped lead to historic law giving new rights to N.J. temp workers

(Editor’s note: “Invisible workforce: Death, discrimination and despair in N.J.’s temp industry” was published in 2016 by NJ.com and The Star Ledger in partnership with Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. The investigation, published in English and Spanish, helped lead to legislation to improve the pay and working conditions for temporary workers.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Can N.J. seize my ANCHOR property tax benefit to pay off my debts?

If you owe money, you probably already know the state or the federal government can seize your tax refund to make good on certain kinds of debts. As residents file for the new ANCHOR property tax benefit — applications are due by Feb. 28 — you may be wondering if the government can take your payment.
94.5 PST

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
fox29.com

Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks, and more recalled over listeria risk

Hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and other products that were distributed to several East Coast states have been recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination. The recall, initiated by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, involves more than 400 products sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, 2023,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
basketballinsiders.com

New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned

Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials. The $1 million winner matched all five...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

