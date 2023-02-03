Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Popular discount retailer close to opening another New Jersey store
Everything is expensive nowadays from heating your home, to stocking the fridge, even EZ Pass tolls have increased!. Don't even get me started on the cost of something like a concert ticket. That being said, there are a few ways to find relief in these tough economic times. Couponing is...
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New Jersey
A discount retail chain that has grown in popularity in recent years is opening another new store location in New Jersey this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, the popular discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet is expected to open its latest New Jersey store location in Old Bridge, according to local sources.
Powerball ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $747M.
The $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a deli in Middlesex County. The lucky winner bought the second-prize ticket at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It matched...
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey
A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
More than 400 breakfast foods recalled due to this contamination
Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC has recalled over 400 breakfast foods, including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups, due to potential Listeria contamination, according the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall included ready-made breakfast sandwiches, fruit cups, salads, wraps, yogurts and other items in the recall that spanned...
Read the NJ.com investigation that helped lead to historic law giving new rights to N.J. temp workers
(Editor’s note: “Invisible workforce: Death, discrimination and despair in N.J.’s temp industry” was published in 2016 by NJ.com and The Star Ledger in partnership with Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. The investigation, published in English and Spanish, helped lead to legislation to improve the pay and working conditions for temporary workers.
Can N.J. seize my ANCHOR property tax benefit to pay off my debts?
If you owe money, you probably already know the state or the federal government can seize your tax refund to make good on certain kinds of debts. As residents file for the new ANCHOR property tax benefit — applications are due by Feb. 28 — you may be wondering if the government can take your payment.
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
fox29.com
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks, and more recalled over listeria risk
Hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and other products that were distributed to several East Coast states have been recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination. The recall, initiated by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, involves more than 400 products sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, 2023,...
NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams
⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
This coffee shop was just dubbed best in New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. It's comforting to know that this decision was made by...
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
basketballinsiders.com
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned
Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
Fast-Play Lottery Ticket Worth $24K Sold At NJ Wawa
A Fast-Play lottery ticket worth $23,613 was sold on Friday, Feb. 3, New Jersey officials said. The winning ticket was sold at Wawa #924, 2802 South Delsea Dr., Vineland in Cumberland County. to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.
New Jersey If You Find Money On Your Car Leave Immediately And Call Police
This one makes me really sad on a few levels. Of course, anytime there is a danger posed it reminds me to run with a buddy, look under my car in a parking lot before opening my door, and to carry my mase with me. It is not the world I want to live in, I want to feel safe and I want you to feel safe too.
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials. The $1 million winner matched all five...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0