Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Measles Outbreak in Ohio Declared Over After 85 Cases
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) – A central Ohio measles outbreak among children who were not fully vaccinated is now over, public health officials announced Saturday. Columbus Health declared the outbreak finished with no new cases after a period of 42 days -- the equivalent of two measles virus incubation periods. In all, 85 children were known to be infected in the outbreak, including 36 who were hospitalized, city health department data show. All but five of the children were 5 years and younger. None of the children died.
koamnewsnow.com
Flush with cash, Oklahoma governor pushes for more tax cuts
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — With state savings accounts and revenue collections at all-time highs, tax cuts will be a top priority for Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Republican-controlled Legislature for the 2023 session that began on Monday. Stitt, who easily won reelection in November, presented his executive budget proposal...
Comments / 0