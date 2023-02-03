Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to police, the crime happened on Willard Street. Little information has been released regarding this homicide. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Stay...
North Carolina 18-year-old allegedly shot boyfriend to death, asked friends to help clean up
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old shot her boyfriend to death and then asked some friends to help her clean the crime scene, prosecutors said Tuesday. Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quentell White, 21. During a court appearance on Tuesday, officials said Winston-Salem police arrested Turnipseed after her […]
SUV crashed into day spa in North Wilkesboro
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — An SUV ran into the wall of a day spa business Tuesday morning. It happened on 6th Street in North Wilkesboro around 9 a.m. The driver of the SUV was evaluated for minor injuries, Wilkes County EMS report. The day spa was occupied at the...
Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city
SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
Multiple lanes closed after crash on I-485 involving a tractor-trailer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers can expect significant delays on I-485 near South Tryon Street after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Mecklenburg EMS said one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries in response. For...
Police investigation continues in southwest Charlotte following SWAT situation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a home in southwest Charlotte. This follows an early morning SWAT situation at the 6400 Block of Revolutionary Trail. Officers are still investigating this incident. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Bojangles brings back its heart-shaped Bo-Berries for Valentine's Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Valentine's Day you can tell someone special how much they mean to you with three little words: "It's bo time." Bojangles is once again serving up its heart-shaped bo-berry biscuits for the holiday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just...
Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
‘Best day of my life:’ NC family gets closure after 36-year-old cold case solved
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington family left the Lexington Police Department on Monday crying tears of joy after learning who was responsible for murdering their loved one. DNA helped solve the case of Mary Mathis Davis. One family member told FOX8 it was the best day of her life. We spoke to a former […]
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
WCNC
Early spring, longer allergy season in the cards for the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures continue to warm up, you’re probably seeing some early signs of spring popping up around the Carolinas. A closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of an early spring shows why it's important to adapt to the changing seasons. Spring officially begins in...
WCNC
Weather IQ: The 5 biggest snow storms in the greater Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you think of Charlotte, snow is not one of the first things you think about. But occasionally, it can really snow here. Here are the five biggest snow storms in the greater Charlotte area. Jan. 7, 1988:. A broad-scale snowstorm stretched from the southern Plains...
School bus wreck leaves 7 students, driver hurt, Rowan-Salisbury Schools reports
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are responding after a school bus crash outside of Salisbury Tuesday afternoon. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. A representative for Rowan-Salisbury Schools told WCNC Charlotte the district is aware that the bus crashed along...
Another controlled burn in northern Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controlled burn is being conducted at Latta Nature Preserve in northern Mecklenburg County Tuesday. Mecklenburg County Natural Resources is conducting the burn in the prairie area of the preserve from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Latta Nature Preserve is located in Huntersville near Mountain Island...
WBTV
Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. For those who knew her, Robinson’s smile would light up the room. For the world, her story has touched strangers since her Oct. 29 death in Cabo, Mexico.
Randolph County man bags $1 million lottery prize
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Donah Wright took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize. Wright bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Ready Mart 4 on East Salisbury Street in Asheboro. Wright had to make a decision. He could choose to get...
'A nightmare' | North Carolina courts to get technology upgrade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Major changes are coming to the North Carolina court system and some fear the change could cause major problems. The change is a technology upgrade with a history of issues across the country — including the temporary shutdown of some courts and the mistaken release of inmates — and it comes with a $100 million price tag.
'Brevard District' in Uptown plans shared by Charlotte leaders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During Monday's Charlotte City Council committee meetings, new details were shared about city leaders' plans to turn the area around the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) and Spectrum Center into an entertainment district. Plans to put the CTC underground and build the Charlotte Hornets practice facility are...
WCNC
Majority of people not concerned about getting seriously ill from COVID-19, study shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to improve. State data shows this past week, the number of reported cases and hospitalizations decreased. The only metric that increased was wastewater levels. Still, the majority of the WCNC Charlotte viewing area remains in the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level.
Joshua Hunsucker files police report alleging he was kidnapped in Mount Holly
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife in 2018 by poisoning her with eye drops filed a police report claiming he was kidnapped. A police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte dated Feb. 4 shows that Joshua Hunsucker reported he was kidnapped and assaulted along Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly. The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m., according to the report.
Comments / 8