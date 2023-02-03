ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to police, the crime happened on Willard Street. Little information has been released regarding this homicide. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Stay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina 18-year-old allegedly shot boyfriend to death, asked friends to help clean up

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old shot her boyfriend to death and then asked some friends to help her clean the crime scene, prosecutors said Tuesday. Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quentell White, 21. During a court appearance on Tuesday, officials said Winston-Salem police arrested Turnipseed after her […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city

SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Early spring, longer allergy season in the cards for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures continue to warm up, you’re probably seeing some early signs of spring popping up around the Carolinas. A closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of an early spring shows why it's important to adapt to the changing seasons. Spring officially begins in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Weather IQ: The 5 biggest snow storms in the greater Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you think of Charlotte, snow is not one of the first things you think about. But occasionally, it can really snow here. Here are the five biggest snow storms in the greater Charlotte area. Jan. 7, 1988:. A broad-scale snowstorm stretched from the southern Plains...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Another controlled burn in northern Mecklenburg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controlled burn is being conducted at Latta Nature Preserve in northern Mecklenburg County Tuesday. Mecklenburg County Natural Resources is conducting the burn in the prairie area of the preserve from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Latta Nature Preserve is located in Huntersville near Mountain Island...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'A nightmare' | North Carolina courts to get technology upgrade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Major changes are coming to the North Carolina court system and some fear the change could cause major problems. The change is a technology upgrade with a history of issues across the country — including the temporary shutdown of some courts and the mistaken release of inmates — and it comes with a $100 million price tag.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Brevard District' in Uptown plans shared by Charlotte leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During Monday's Charlotte City Council committee meetings, new details were shared about city leaders' plans to turn the area around the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) and Spectrum Center into an entertainment district. Plans to put the CTC underground and build the Charlotte Hornets practice facility are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Joshua Hunsucker files police report alleging he was kidnapped in Mount Holly

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife in 2018 by poisoning her with eye drops filed a police report claiming he was kidnapped. A police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte dated Feb. 4 shows that Joshua Hunsucker reported he was kidnapped and assaulted along Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly. The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m., according to the report.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

