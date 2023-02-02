Read full article on original website
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
St. Julians, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL GMBLP GMBLW GMBLZ (or "EEG") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend for its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock for February 2023. Dividend per share$0.08. Record dateFeb....
Top US Self-Storage Properties Operator Makes Hostile $11B Offer For Life Storage: Here's The Fine Print
Public Storage PSA, the largest U.S. operator of self-storage properties has come out with an $11 billion hostile bid for Life Storage Inc LSI that would be an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the proposal, which was first made privately to Life Storage in a Jan. 12 letter, holders...
Newmont Offers To Acquire Gold Producer Newcrest Mining
Newmont Corporation NEM has submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Newcrest Mining Limited. Newmont’s proposal to combine with Newcrest is on the basis of 0.380 Newmont shares per Newcrest share, which would result in the combined company being 30% owned by Newcrest and 70% owned by Newmont.
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday after a U.S. jury on Friday said CEO Elon Musk would not be held liable for misleading investors in a 2018 tweet. Tesla shares are also seeing increased buying activity following positive analyst coverage from Wedbush. What To Know: A U.S. jury...
Simply Better Brands To Resolve Debt, Issues Shares For Advisor Services
Simply Better Brands Corp. PKANF SBBC has agreed to issue 45,213 common shares 2613560 Ontario Inc., and 45,213 common shares to Prehistoric Petroleum Inc. In addition, the company has issued 148,925 common shares to Sebastien Centner for strategic advisory and consulting services to one of the company's subsidiaries. Shares for...
Why Children's Place Stock Is Diving Today
Children's Place Inc PLCE shares are trading lower Monday morning after the company reported updated preliminary fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Children's Place said it now expects fourth-quarter net sales in a range of $454 million to $456 million versus prior guidance of $460 million at the low end. The company now expects a quarterly net loss of $52 million to $57 million, primarily due to a deterioration in gross margin that wasn't anticipated when the company provided prior guidance.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
S&P 500 Settles Lower, Market Volatility Decreases
The S&P 500 fell on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs report for the month of January. The S&P 500 still recorded a gain last week, while the Nasdaq rose for the fifth straight week, its longest streak since late 2021. US jobs growth increased sharply, with nonfarm payrolls rising by 517,000 jobs in January, well above market estimates of 185,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% last month. Shares of.
Couchbase, Lyft And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 190 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ-Listed HeartCore Inc. Looks Back On The Past Year With Pride
As the market settles into its new year, companies are gearing up for the fresh challenge of a new quarter and are looking to build on the successes of the past twelve months. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company HeartCore Enterprises Inc. HTCR may have every reason to look back with pride as it takes stock of a previous year filled with exciting developments that could point to a promising 2023.
Insiders Buying Wintrust Financial And 2 Other Stocks
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Shares Are Falling
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 3.47% to $91.28 Monday morning. Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading lower after the US government shot down a balloon originating from China. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported China and Taiwan are responding after the U.S. military...
Why Freshworks (FRSH) Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Freshworks Inc FRSH and Meta Platforms Inc META collaborated to help businesses boost everyday customer experience through popular messaging apps. The financial terms of the deal remained undisclosed. Freshworks said that global companies had increased customer retention by using Freshworks' conversational AI bots to automate communication with buyers through Meta's...
Wee-Cig International To Acquire Controlling Interest In The Jamaican Brew House
Wee-Cig International Corporation WCIG has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of a controlling interest in The Jamaican Brew House. The Jamaican Brew House has developed a patent pending technology, for a neutral liquid base made from cannabis that can be used in a range of food and beverage applications. JBH plans to begin commercial sales of its products in fiscal 2023.
T4Trade Insights: How to Leverage Trading Technology for Maximum Gains
The role machines have to play in trading has evolved drastically throughout time. Watching old-school floor traders in documentaries such as “Floored” on Youtube surprises many a modern trader with how different trading was prior to the popularization of computers. To a certain extent, traders would develop an edge simply by having superior social skills. The trader closest to the broker, with the loudest voice and largest gesticulations, could have their order enacted quicker than their smaller, less-visible counterparts.
Jim Cramer Says This Company Is Not Making Enough Money: 'They Need A Merger'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," host Jim Cramer called Cintas Corp CTAS "one of the greatest small business companies in the world." Regarding Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD, Cramer thinks that "PXD at $220 may be one of the best investments you can make." Zoom Video Communications Inc...
TuSimple Nearing End of the Road With Economic Espionage Allegations?
TuSimple’s two co-founders and another top executive could be investigated for illegal dealings with a related company in China, according to a media report. The company needs to cut its ties with the Chinese firm, Hydron Inc., and sell its own China operations to salvage its frayed relationship with the U.S. national security regulator.
Kohl's, T Rowe Price, Rocket Lab USA, And This Tech Giant Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose Rocket Lab USA Inc. RKLB for its successful rocket launch in low Earth orbit. The company has launched “more satellites than anybody but SpaceEx,” he added. Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment...
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Lists New Initiatives To Ramp-Up Partnership
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has proposed new initiatives following the approval of Renault ADR RNLSY and Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY Boards. The alliance will have a three-dimension program to maximize value creation for stakeholders, including high-value-creation operational projects in Latin America, India and Europe, enhanced strategic agility with new initiatives that partners can join and a rebalanced cross-shareholding and reinforced Alliance governance.
