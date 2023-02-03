Read full article on original website
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Harry Styles Says There's 'No Best in Music' in Album of the Year GRAMMY Upset
Harry Styles took home the top GRAMMY award on Sunday night, winning Album of the Year for Harry's House over heavy favorites Beyoncé and Adele. The coveted Album of the Year award was the second GRAMMY of the evening for the 29-year-old English singer, following his earlier Best Pop Vocal Album win. He now has three GRAMMYs to his name, including his first in 2021 for "Watermelon Sugar" for Best Pop Solo Performance.
GRAMMYs Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop: JAY-Z Parties in the Audience
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a party no one will ever forget! The 65th annual awards show threw a star-studded showcase to honor the genre's rich history and continued global influence. LL Cool J introduced the magnificent tribute before The Roots' Black Thought...
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Kids Introduce Her 'Broken Horses' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs
A family affair! Brandi Carlile got some love from her wife and kids on Sunday in one of the sweetest moments at this year's GRAMMY Awards. Ahead of her performance of "Broken Horses" -- the second musical act of the night, following Bad Bunny's high-energy opening number and host Trevor Noah's skillful monologue -- Carlile was introduced by her wife, Catherine Carlile.
Babyface on Upcoming Super Bowl Performance, Rihanna's Half-Time Show and New Music (Exclusive)
Babyface is gearing up for the Super Bowl! ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the 64-year-old singer ahead of his "America the Beautiful" performance at Sunday's big game, and Babyface was still processing the fact that he landed the gig. "I can't believe that I even got asked. It's crazy," he...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Lizzo Brings Beyoncé and Adele to Tears With Emotional Record of the Year Speech
Lizzo won Record of the Year at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her hit, "About Damn Time." Taking to the stage to collect her win, Lizzo began her acceptance speech by dedicating the award to the late music icon Prince and ended her speech with a high-energy nod to Beyoncé.
Harry Styles Is Praised by One Direction's Liam Payne and Niall Horan After His GRAMMY Wins
Liam Payne is proving just how fast the night changes! On Monday, after his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, took home the award for Album of the Year at the 2023 GRAMMYs, the "Strip That Down" singer took to Instagram to show some love. "Wow… this image is really...
JAY-Z Reacts to Beyoncé Continuously Losing Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs
On Sunday night, Beyoncé became the most-awarded individual in the history of the GRAMMY Awards. During the 65th annual ceremony, the singer won her 32nd trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her album, Renaissance. The award officially took her past conductor Georg Solti, who long has held the record with 31 competitive wins.
Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs
John Legend closed out the GRAMMYs with a special Last Supper-inspired performance of "God Did" alongside JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Fridayy, but his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was not by his side at the awards show. Teigen took to Instagram during the GRAMMY telecast to explain why...
Megan Fox Says Machine Gun Kelly Showed a Side of Himself She's Never Seen Before After GRAMMYs Loss
Megan Fox is proud of her man! The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to rave about her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, after the 32-year-old singer lost his first GRAMMY nomination on Sunday to Ozzy Osbourne. "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a...
Harry Styles' Superfan 'Grandma' Reina Dishes on Their 'Unreal' Kiss and Hug at the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Grandma Reina adores Harry Styles, and after Sunday night's GRAMMYs, it’s obvious the pop star feels the same way!. During the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, Reina was one of eight fans to participate in a pre-taped round table discussion, sharing why their favorite artist should go home with the Album of the Year GRAMMY.
Why Ben Affleck Wasn't 'His Usual Self' During GRAMMYs Date Night With Jennifer Lopez: Source
Ben Affleck wasn't himself at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards. After the 50-year-old went viral for his less-than-thrilled facial expressions during the event, a source tells ET about Affleck's date night with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. "Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have...
Aaron Carter Left Out of 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute
Late singer Aaron Carter was noticeably absent from the In Memoriam tribute during the 2023 GRAMMYs ceremony on Sunday. The 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam included three performances: Kacey Musgraves sang "Coal Miner's Daughter" honoring Loretta Lynn; Quavo and Maverick City Music sang "Without You" for Migos rapper Takeoff; and Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt performed "Songbird" in a tribute to Christine McVie. Throughout each performance, the Recording Academy highlighted more names and faces on the screen, including Lisa Marie Presley.
Selena Gomez's Friend Raquelle Stevens Breaks Silence on 'My Mind & Me' Criticism
Selena Gomez's pal is fighting back against criticism of their friendship. During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Raquelle Stevens revealed how she felt after Gomez's fans slammed scenes in the singer's My Mind & Me documentary. The AppleTV+ doc, which covers Gomez's life from 2016 to...
How 2023 GRAMMY Awards Paid Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley was honored at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who died on Jan. 12, was included in the In Memoriam section of music's biggest night. During Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performances, a photo of Presley...
Mary J. Blige Brings Down the House With Spirited 2023 GRAMMYs Performance
Ain't no party like a Mary J. Blige party! The music icon did not disappoint 2023 GRAMMY Awards with her performance on Sunday night. Blige hit the stage in a style all her own, sporting a large black hat and head-to-toe sequins. And for fans who didn't think she could outdo her Super Bowl Halftime performance, think again! The legend gave a spirited performance of "Good Morning Gorgeous," and nailed all the chords -- and Twitter took notice.
