Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO