FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested after firing weapon in road rage incident
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested for firing a weapon out of his vehicle multiple times following a road rage incident on Jan. 25. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Wooten Road and Platte Avenue to investigate a road rage incident. Arriving officers discovered that the […]
KKTV
WATCH: Vehicle found charred and abandoned on I-25
84 people displaced after water main break in apartments, apartments say they are refunding rent. Cellphone video shows moments leading up to police shooting armed suspect. Officials say the suspect was knocking on doors with a weapon. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Video shows deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 16 hours...
Passenger shot from another vehicle on North Academy
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, their investigation revealed he was shot while riding in a vehicle on North Academy Boulevard. According to CSPD, around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 7 officers were called to a hospital […]
CSPD officer investigates broken door, arrests suspect
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested after a Colorado Springs Police Officer (CSPD) discovered a business with a broken door in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 6. According to CSPD, on Monday, around 3:36 a.m. a patrol officer was patrolling in the 2300 block of West Colorado Avenue, in Old Colorado City when […]
Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam
Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
Officer-involved shooting at The Grove Apartments in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting involving the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) that happened at The Grove Apartments in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6. At around 4:36 a.m., EPSO tweeted they were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting […]
CSPD officer’s vehicle hit during traffic stop on I-25
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An officer’s car was hit during a traffic stop on I-25 after a driver apparently failed to move over, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), which further stated that the officer was not injured. According to CSPD on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 11:20 p.m. a CSPD officer was contacting a […]
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Loaf ‘N Jug
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is under arrest after crashing his SUV into a Loaf ‘N Jug store on Tuesday, Feb. 7, along with innocent bystander’s cars, before leaving the scene. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, their dispatch center started receiving multiple calls stating that a […]
EPSO: Child dies of injuries after Falcon shooting
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) continues to investigate after a child died of their injuries after a shooting over the weekend that injured four others in unincorporated El Paso County. EPSO said despite life-saving measures by first responders and medical personnel, the child died of their injuries. Multiple […]
KKTV
Fentanyl, loaded heroin needles and other drugs allegedly seized from Woodland Park home
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A Teller County man is facing a slew of drug charges after fentanyl, meth, heroin and other narcotics were allegedly found on his property. Law enforcement executed a search warrant Sunday at a home in the 900 block of Woodland Avenue, which is on the outskirts of Woodland Park. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies recovered approximately 108 fentanyl pills, 2.6 grams of meth, seven needles loaded with heroin, another .55 grams of heroin, a combined 125 Seroquel and Trazadone pills, and 400 milliliters of an unknown liquid substance. A loaded pistol was also located in the home.
Pueblo teen shoots father in the knee over van dispute
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen is under arrest after he shot his father in the knee when the father wouldn’t let him borrow the family’s van. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded to the 1200 block of East 7th Street, on the City’s East Side, around 12:02 a.m. on a report of […]
Feb. 6 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 199 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GARCIA is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime […]
police1.com
Police ID Colo. cop who was seriously injured after falling 40 feet during pursuit
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Officials have identified the Fountain police officer critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit Thursday night. The three suspects arrested after the pursuit have also been identified. The injured Fountain police officer, identified as officer Julian Becerra, is in stable but critical condition...
Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Though Point Reyes Drive is no longer blocked off by cones or caution tape, neighbors are looking at physical reminders of the Meridian Ranch neighborhood shooting that left one dead and four injured in the hospital Sunday morning. James Ludwick lives two houses down from 12264 Point Reyes Drive, The post Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken appeared first on KRDO.
thesource.com
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
Lansing Daily
Son Fatally Shot His Dad in the Head as He Was Sleeping: Police
A man shot his father in the back of the head as he was sleeping, Colorado police have said. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) was alerted to reports of a person, later revealed to be suspect Joseph Tippet, 36, with a gun at the 400 block of South Reynolds, in Cañon City, on Friday, … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
CBI seeks possible additional victims of Cripple Creek ex-police officer
(Cripple Creek, Colo.) The Colorado Bureau of Investigations is seeking possible additional victims of a former Cripple Creek police sergeant. CBI is investigating Alexander Kenoyer, 36. Agents found several explicit images and videos, possibly from the internet or filmed by Kenoyer, of women. Some may have been filmed or photographed without consent or been aware their image was being captured but believed it would remain private.
