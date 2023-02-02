ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Centre, MN

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Morrison County Rescues 56 Animals

MOTLEY (WJON News) - Details are emerging from a Morrison County Sheriff search warrant in January. Officials say the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on the 34,000 block of Highway 10, about four miles south of Motley. During a previous call, a deputy had noticed...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust

Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Paynesville 6th-grader seriously injured in skiing accident

(Kimball MN-) Donations are pouring in for a Stearns County girl who was seriously injured while skiing this past week. Jo Weis, a 6th-grader at Paynesville Middle School, suffered "significant head trauma" in the accident, which happened Feb. 1 at Powder Ridge in Kimball. According to the GoFundMe page set up on her family's behalf, Jo has since been heavily sedated.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Snowmobile Crash Kills Driver

LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A snowmobile crash resulted in the death of the driver this Wednesday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Lake Andrew Township west of Spicer on reports of a snowmobile crash. Officers found the 67-year-old driver lying on the ground next...
SPICER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Fire Claims Family Pets

FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A house fire Friday afternoon south of Albany led to the death of family pets. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office was sent to the 30,000 block of County Road 41 in Farming Township after an off-duty firefighter reported smoke coming from a home. The...
ALBANY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

The Story of Ronneby in Benton County

Every small town has a story and this is the story of Ronneby. Ronneby is an unincorporated community in Maywood Township in Benton County 2 miles east of Foley on Highway 23. According to the 2010 census Ronneby had 67 residents but the last sign that was up in 2008 in Ronneby indicated they had 37 residents.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Snow Plow Crash in Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A tractor and snow plow driver was sent to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol say a tractor-mounted snow plow driven by 51-year-old James Streit of St. Augusta was traveling South on Highway 15 near 33rd street in Waite Park when he was struck by a pickup driven by 38-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Brainerd.
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Local Pilot Featured in National Magazine

UNDATED (WJON News) - A local pilot, and his home-built plane, will be featured in a national magazine. Zach Jackson, of Brainerd, will be featured in the February issue of Sport, a magazine published by the Experimental Aircraft Association. Jackson’s J-3 Piper Cub replica was hand built so he could...
BRAINERD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy