myklgr.com
Clara City residents arrested during Kandiyohi County search for stolen property
Two Clara City residents were arrested during a search for stolen property in Kandiyohi County on Thursday. On Feb. 2, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, along with the West Central SWAT Team, performed a search warrant for stolen property in the 600 block of 1st Street NE in Clara City.
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Morrison County Rescues 56 Animals
MOTLEY (WJON News) - Details are emerging from a Morrison County Sheriff search warrant in January. Officials say the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on the 34,000 block of Highway 10, about four miles south of Motley. During a previous call, a deputy had noticed...
Waite Park Police Chief Discusses Department Staffing Plan, Needs
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is taking a proactive approach to make sure staffing needs are addressed before he retires in May. During Monday night's work session, Bentrud discussed the departments staffing plan and his ideas for the council to consider. Bentrud says they've...
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
kvrr.com
Staples, Minnesota Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash When Track Becomes Dislodged
STAPLES, Minn. (KVRR) — A Staples, Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash late Saturday afternoon in rural Staples. Cass County, Minnesota Sheriff’s office was told about the crash just before 5 p.m. Deputies and first responders arrived to find family and bystanders performing CPR on an...
Waite Park Police On Scene of Incident Near Park Meadows Drive
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park police are on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Authorities say at this time they believe there is no immediate threat to the public. You're asked to avoid the area while police are on the scene. The police department plans...
willmarradio.com
Paynesville 6th-grader seriously injured in skiing accident
(Kimball MN-) Donations are pouring in for a Stearns County girl who was seriously injured while skiing this past week. Jo Weis, a 6th-grader at Paynesville Middle School, suffered "significant head trauma" in the accident, which happened Feb. 1 at Powder Ridge in Kimball. According to the GoFundMe page set up on her family's behalf, Jo has since been heavily sedated.
Teen Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Stearns County
AVON (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi and a car were both going east when they collided near Avon. The car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side.
Snowmobile Crash Kills Driver
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A snowmobile crash resulted in the death of the driver this Wednesday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Lake Andrew Township west of Spicer on reports of a snowmobile crash. Officers found the 67-year-old driver lying on the ground next...
Fire Claims Family Pets
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A house fire Friday afternoon south of Albany led to the death of family pets. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office was sent to the 30,000 block of County Road 41 in Farming Township after an off-duty firefighter reported smoke coming from a home. The...
The Story of Ronneby in Benton County
Every small town has a story and this is the story of Ronneby. Ronneby is an unincorporated community in Maywood Township in Benton County 2 miles east of Foley on Highway 23. According to the 2010 census Ronneby had 67 residents but the last sign that was up in 2008 in Ronneby indicated they had 37 residents.
Osakis Firefighter Hurt While Responding to Silo Fire
OSAKIS (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a silo fire that happened near Osakis Saturday. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the Osakis Fire Department responded to a property in the 13000 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township just after 11:30 a.m. Officials...
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
February Teacher of the Month: Jen Scott – Kimball High School
Congratulations to our February Teacher of the Month, Jen Scott of Kimball High School. Miss Scott is the Special Ed EBD teacher at Kimball High and was nominated by the school resource officer, who we sweetly found out when we went to surprise her with her award and gift basket, is also her fiancée.
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
Snow Plow Crash in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A tractor and snow plow driver was sent to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol say a tractor-mounted snow plow driven by 51-year-old James Streit of St. Augusta was traveling South on Highway 15 near 33rd street in Waite Park when he was struck by a pickup driven by 38-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Brainerd.
One Person Taken to Hospital After Crash Involving A Semi
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi Thursday morning. The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and 18th Street North in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, driven by 41-year-old...
Stearns County Acquiring Cold Spring Property for New Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is moving forward with plans to create a new park south of Cold Spring after securing a sizeable grant from a state agency. The Lessard Sam's Outdoor Heritage Council is granting the county $1.9-million to help buy 253 acres of land along the Sauk River Chain of Lakes.
Local Pilot Featured in National Magazine
UNDATED (WJON News) - A local pilot, and his home-built plane, will be featured in a national magazine. Zach Jackson, of Brainerd, will be featured in the February issue of Sport, a magazine published by the Experimental Aircraft Association. Jackson’s J-3 Piper Cub replica was hand built so he could...
