Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Mountaineers playing with more confidence, say Huggins
On Jan. 14, West Virginia walked off the floor at Oklahoma’s Lloyd Nobel Center a 77-76 loser, running its losing streak to five games and looking at an 0-5 conference record. On Feb. 4, the Mountaineers celebrated on the WVU Coliseum floor after a 93-61 thrashing of those same...
WVNews
West Virginia football coach looks back, looks ahead
As he looked back on the 2022 season, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown didn’t try to put lipstick on a pig. A 5-7 record in his fourth season on the Mountaineer sidelines wasn’t what anybody wanted. “It wasn’t good enough,” Brown admitted. “It’s on me. I...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/3/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some heart to heart conversations following the lackluster effort at TCU, and hopes his team understands "the position they have put themselves in" as they try to make the NCAA Tournament. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
WVNews
Fairmont State, West Virginia, art professor Joel Dugan named WVAEA Higher Ed Art Educator of the Year
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Art Educators Association awarded its Higher Education Art Educator of the Year award to Fairmont State University Department of Architecture Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Joel Dugan, who said that he believes the importance of connecting communities through art cannot be overstated.
WVNews
Larry Eugene Huff
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Eugene Huff, 71 of Catalpa Heights, Stonewood, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence with family by his side. He was born December 5, 1951, in Clarksburg, son of the late James Enoch and Katheryn Belle Morrison Huff. Larry attended...
WVNews
Kathleen Myriel Casto
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Kathleen Myriel Casto, 97, of Buckhannon, departed this life to be reunited with her loves in Heaven on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was born on June 5, 1925, in Point Marion, PA, the only child of...
WVNews
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Cleveland Plain Dealer. February 3, 2023. Editorial: Full hearings needed on marijuana driving-under-the-influence bill.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council, department heads to hold work session on FY24 budget
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont City Council will meet with city department heads next week to hold at least one work session regarding the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2024. The city is required to have a budget laid out and submitted to the state for...
WVNews
Philippi Public Library celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philippi Public Library will celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Saturday, February11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library will offer a STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math) program. The library will provide Women in...
Comments / 0