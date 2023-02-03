Read full article on original website
livability.com
Enjoy a River of New Developments in Grand Junction, CO
New projects revitalize riverfront with a variety of retail, restaurants, businesses (and fun activities!). The Colorado River has long been a focal point for communities throughout the Grand Valley, and now a flurry of activity along its banks is sure to create even more interest. Two large, multiuse projects, both situated along the river in Grand Junction, are benefiting from a business-friendly climate, robust and shovel-ready infrastructure, and a superior workforce.
westernslopenow.com
February 6, 2023 Forecast First
A winter weather advisory is active further east of Grand Junction but should move out by tonight. Cloudy skies and temperatures close to our seasonal averages are sticking around.
Most Affordable House On The Market Right Now In Grand Junction Colorado
Are you in desperate need of affordable housing in Grand Junction, Colorado? The market is weird, and it's only getting weirder. Right here, right now, this is the least expensive house on the market in Grand Junction. Conduct a search, and you'll quickly discover there are only three houses on...
KJCT8
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
Grand Junction Remembers the Meals that Traumatized Us as Kids
It seems like almost every kid goes through a phase when they get really picky about what they like to eat. Here in Grand Junction things are no different. We all had foods we hated as kids. Now we have all seen children go nuts at family dinners or even...
KJCT8
GJFD responds to fire on Rood Ave
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on 1600 Block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. this morning. A witnesses reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th St. and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex.
Must See Grand Junction Colorado Events In February
Here is a look at events that are happening during February in Grand Junction. After a relatively restful January, the Grand Valley activities calendar begins to ramp up in February with a variety of concerts and special events. Depending on how busy you want to be, there's something going on every weekend.
KJCT8
Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A hit-and-run has left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, reports came in that a vehicle had crashed in a building on the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The Grand Junction Police Department arrived...
KJCT8
Grand Junction City Council temporarily bars new gaming businesses
A viewer contacted the newsroom asking about a fee on their vehicle tag renewal form they hadn't noticed before. Raising rates cost money, and Xcel is making you pay for it. Legal costs incurred by the energy company to raise prices are being passed on to you. Funds for Rio...
The Best Places In Grand Junction Colorado For ‘Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day’
Saturday, February 5, is one of the best days of the year. It's the day we observe "International Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day." Where is the best ice cream shop in Grand Junction, Colorado from which to celebrate?. How do you observe this awesome holiday? It's really very simple....
Grand Junction's List of the Most Forgotten Items at Drive-Thru Windows
MORE: See All the Restaurants in Downtown Grand Junction & Their Food. It's time to eat. We're headed to downtown Grand Junction to check out some of the great places to eat. The downtown atmosphere and shopping surround several dining options that make downtown a fun place to be. KEEP...
25 Things Today’s Generation of Coloradans are Missing Out On
Grand Junction sure has seen its fair share of fun places over the years. It's like a revolving wheel of fun ideas as you look back at things to do on the Western Slope over the years. Previous generations who lived in Grand Junction got to enjoy all kinds of...
KJCT8
Extra snowfall this year means happy Colorado trees
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This year has been an exceptional year in terms of snowfall. Warmer have temperatures have brought some melting, and the soil and the trees are singing its praise. It’s a slow melt, too, which makes the moisture even more beneficial. At this point, the...
KJCT8
El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
KJCT8
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood is up in arms over a proposed apartment building slated to be built in their part of town. The City of Grand Junction is considering annexing a 17 acre parcel of land at the request of an Arizona-based developer, but homeowners say they don’t want to see an apartment complex built near their neighborhood.
tourcounsel.com
Mesa Mall | Shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado
Mesa Mall is a shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado, United States. Managed by Washington Prime Group, the mall's anchor stores are Cabela's, Dillard's, JCPenney, HomeGoods, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target. General Growth Properties built Mesa Mall in 1980. The original anchor stores were JCPenney, Sears, and Target. Address: 2424...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development
The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Meet Boop, this week’s pet of the week. For more information call the Roice-Hurst humane society at 970-434-7337.
KJCT8
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The trial of Brian Cohee II for the murder of Warren Barnes has reached an end. Brian Cohee II was charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of tampering with a human body, and one count of tampering with evidence. The jury...
Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
