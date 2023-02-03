ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
livability.com

Enjoy a River of New Developments in Grand Junction, CO

New projects revitalize riverfront with a variety of retail, restaurants, businesses (and fun activities!). The Colorado River has long been a focal point for communities throughout the Grand Valley, and now a flurry of activity along its banks is sure to create even more interest. Two large, multiuse projects, both situated along the river in Grand Junction, are benefiting from a business-friendly climate, robust and shovel-ready infrastructure, and a superior workforce.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

February 6, 2023 Forecast First

A winter weather advisory is active further east of Grand Junction but should move out by tonight. Cloudy skies and temperatures close to our seasonal averages are sticking around.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Winter conditions return with more snowfall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

GJFD responds to fire on Rood Ave

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on 1600 Block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. this morning. A witnesses reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th St. and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A hit-and-run has left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, reports came in that a vehicle had crashed in a building on the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The Grand Junction Police Department arrived...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Extra snowfall this year means happy Colorado trees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This year has been an exceptional year in terms of snowfall. Warmer have temperatures have brought some melting, and the soil and the trees are singing its praise. It’s a slow melt, too, which makes the moisture even more beneficial. At this point, the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood is up in arms over a proposed apartment building slated to be built in their part of town. The City of Grand Junction is considering annexing a 17 acre parcel of land at the request of an Arizona-based developer, but homeowners say they don’t want to see an apartment complex built near their neighborhood.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
tourcounsel.com

Mesa Mall | Shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado

Mesa Mall is a shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado, United States. Managed by Washington Prime Group, the mall's anchor stores are Cabela's, Dillard's, JCPenney, HomeGoods, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target. General Growth Properties built Mesa Mall in 1980. The original anchor stores were JCPenney, Sears, and Target. Address: 2424...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development

The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
RIFLE, CO
KJCT8

Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The trial of Brian Cohee II for the murder of Warren Barnes has reached an end. Brian Cohee II was charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of tampering with a human body, and one count of tampering with evidence. The jury...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy