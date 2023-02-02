Read full article on original website
KITV.com
The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
bigislandnow.com
5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island
Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi Land Trust announces new president and CEO
The nonprofit Hawai‘i Land Trust has named ‘Olu Campbell as president and CEO. Campbell has worked in various capacities in the public and private sectors in areas that include conservation, community empowerment, education, Native Hawaiian rights, food systems, climate change, housing and development, law and business. Since 2018,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Millions in federal funding heading to Hawaii to address homelessness
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Efforts to address homelessness across the state will be getting some federal assistance. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending $3 million to Kauai and Maui as part of a nationwide $315 million package. Officials said the funds will go toward increasing the supply of...
The DOE Has A New Strategic Plan. Now Education Officials Need To Implement It
The Hawaii Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a new strategic plan laying out a vision and goals for the state’s 258 public schools over the next six years. The blueprint is based on substantial input from parents, teachers, students, principals, elected officials and higher education affiliates in a bid to move beyond pandemic-era challenges.
Want To Give Our Kids A Future? Change The Way We Tax Wealth
Whatever our background, birthplace or age, most of us believe in leaving a Hawaii for our keiki that is happier, healthier and more prosperous than it was during our time. We want our schools to deliver the best education possible to our youth. We want a public infrastructure that makes life convenient and safe, and that will stand up to the impacts of climate change.
Fishing in Hawaii, A Guide to the Best Spots and Techniques
Hawaii is a paradise for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. With its clear blue waters and abundant marine life, the Hawaiian Islands offer a range of opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. From trolling for giant trevally off the coast to casting for rainbow trout in a highland stream, there's something for everyone.
Invasive bugs spark Honolulu airport’s new exhibit
A newly released biosecurity exhibit is now up in the Mauka Concourse in terminal one at the Honolulu international airport.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
A ‘Wealth Asset Tax’ On Hawaii’s Richest Residents Advances In The Legislature
A key Senate committee gave preliminary approval Thursday to a measure that would impose a new tax on Hawaii’s wealthiest residents in what one senator described as an effort to reduce income inequality. This is the second consecutive year the Senate Judiciary committee led by Sen. Karl Rhoads has...
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Community Lending receives $1.5 million to help families become homeowners
Hawaiʻi Pacific Health and The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation are providing a combined $1.5 million in social-impact loans and grants to support Hawaiʻi Community Lending, a nonprofit community development financial institution dedicated to helping low-income households become homeowners. Hawaiʻi Community Lending projects this funding will support 200...
hawaiinewsnow.com
7-Eleven Hawaii debuts SPAM cheese musubi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you thought a figgy pudding SPAM was crazy, hold onto your nori. 7-Eleven Hawaii, a beloved SPAM musubi institution (that is also a gas station), has launched a SPAM Cheese musubi. For $2.19 you can experience the marriage of two favorite snacks, SPAM musubi, and cheese,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
“Unconventional’ move by homeless Native Hawaiians to move into housing without permission getting praise
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Native Hawaiians who made a bold move to get homeless people off the beach are being praised tonight for their unconventional tactics. Only Hawaii News Now was there this week when the group occupied a Maili housing complex. It’s been three days in their new home...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Big Island paddler didn’t let a life changing diagnosis stop him from hitting the water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Ke’ehi lagoon, but a Kamehameha-Hawaii athlete was already a champion before he even stepped in the water. Noah Pila is a senior paddler for the Warriors, who was getting ready for his last season...
kauainownews.com
Koloa Rum Company debuts Rainbow Warriors bottle
The Kaua‘i-based Koloa Rum Company has partnered with University of Hawai‘i to debut a limited-edition commemorative bottle celebrating the Rainbow Warriors’ back-to-back championship wins. Superfans of the decorated men’s volleyball team can purchase the commemorative bottle at Food Pantry by Foodland and Foodland Market City, both on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai
This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
