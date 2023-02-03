ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on February 3, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. Bobby Ray Carver, 71, of Hueytown, Alabama, was killed in the crash.
HUEYTOWN, AL
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Arrest Two Suspects and are Still Searching for One in Connection with Westlake Homicide

Authorities in Louisiana Arrest Two Suspects and are Still Searching for One in Connection with Westlake Homicide. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Damarcus Ardoin in Westlake, Louisiana. CPSO is still searching for Justin Ned, who has been charged with first-degree murder.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Issue Warrants for Two Suspects in a Westlake Homicide Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Issue Warrants for Two Suspects in a Westlake Homicide Investigation. Westlake, Louisiana – On February 3, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that CPSO deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Road in Westlake, Louisiana in reference to suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, January 31 around midnight. When deputies arrived, they discovered Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, dead inside the house.
WESTLAKE, LA
KLFY News 10

Judge in former Lafayette Police chief’s termination appeal recuses self over personal relationship with current chief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There’s another delay in the fight for former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover who is seeking to have his termination overturned.  On Monday, the 15th Judicial District Judge set to preside over the case recused himself after admitting to having a close relationship with the current chief of police. “I really have […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
