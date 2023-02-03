Read full article on original website
71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on February 3, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. Bobby Ray Carver, 71, of Hueytown, Alabama, was killed in the crash.
Alabama man killed when his Harley motorcycle struck stopped motorist on Louisiana interstate
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle struck a stopped SUV on an interstate in Louisiana, state troopers said. Louisiana State Police said the accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Troopers said the three-vehicle crash happened on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
Authorities in Louisiana Arrest Two Suspects and are Still Searching for One in Connection with Westlake Homicide
Authorities in Louisiana Arrest Two Suspects and are Still Searching for One in Connection with Westlake Homicide. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Damarcus Ardoin in Westlake, Louisiana. CPSO is still searching for Justin Ned, who has been charged with first-degree murder.
One killed in crash on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette
One man is dead following a crash on I-10 late last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys
An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said.
Motorcyclist dead following Friday night crash on I-10
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette on Feb, 3 around 9:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Zoosiana issues statement on arrest in stolen monkey case
An Opelousas man has been arrested in connection with the theft of about a dozen squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana.
Road improvements to take place on Verot School Road
Asphalt road improvements on Verot School Road are scheduled to take place from Feb. 8 through Feb. 17.
KPLC TV
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store. Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue. If you can help police identity the woman, […]
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
12 Street Lane Closure in Lake Charles on February 3
12 Street Lane Closure in Lake Charles on February 3. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, the eastbound turn lane of 12th Street, between 9th Avenue and Highway 14 will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
brproud.com
Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
Louisiana Authorities Issue Warrants for Two Suspects in a Westlake Homicide Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Issue Warrants for Two Suspects in a Westlake Homicide Investigation. Westlake, Louisiana – On February 3, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that CPSO deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Road in Westlake, Louisiana in reference to suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, January 31 around midnight. When deputies arrived, they discovered Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, dead inside the house.
EPSO: Keep them off the streets
It may be Mardi Gras, but that doesn't mean it's OK to drive all vehicles on parish roads, the sheriff says.
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
wbrz.com
Man found dead in ditch near St. Gabriel railroad Friday morning; foul play not suspected
ST. GABRIEL - Police say foul play is not suspected after finding a man dead in a ditch near an Iberville Parish railroad Friday morning. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the body was found Friday morning shortly before 7:30 a.m. off LA 74 near Railroad Avenue. Witnesses say the body was found near the railroad tracks.
Judge in former Lafayette Police chief’s termination appeal recuses self over personal relationship with current chief
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There’s another delay in the fight for former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover who is seeking to have his termination overturned. On Monday, the 15th Judicial District Judge set to preside over the case recused himself after admitting to having a close relationship with the current chief of police. “I really have […]
