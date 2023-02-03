Originally Published By: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. “On January 19, 2023, at about 2:20 PM, an alert citizen noticed a suspicious female parked in the shopping center located at 55 Highway 26, Valley Springs. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an unconscious female in the driver seat slumped over the center console. The deputy contacted the female, who identified herself as Rehnee Briggs, 36 years of age, Lodi. While speaking to Suspect Briggs, the deputy noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column. Suspect Briggs was asked to step out of the vehicle to allow the deputy to conduct a search. The deputy located additional drug paraphernalia and suspect Briggs’s sweatshirt pocket and stolen mail inside the vehicle containing the names of more than 16 people.

