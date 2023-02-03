Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Foresthill man arrested after high-speed pursuit from Auburn to Colfax
A Foresthill man was arrested following a high-speed chase from Auburn to Colfax on Jan. 30. Placer County Sheriff’s dispatch alerted deputies of a suspect who stole a pickup truck from The Home Depot in Roseville. The suspect was first spotted on Interstate 80, near Lincoln Way in Auburn....
1 injured in Sacramento County shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to local...
Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting
STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
2 Arden-Arcade shootings leave at least 1 injured near Howe Avenue
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Find the latest updates here. Sacramento County Sheriff's officials confirmed Sunday evening two separate shootings happened around Howe Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area. At least one person was found with a gunshot wound on the 900 block of Howe Ave., and they were transported to...
crimevoice.com
Tip leads to Mail Theft Arrest
Originally Published By: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. “On January 19, 2023, at about 2:20 PM, an alert citizen noticed a suspicious female parked in the shopping center located at 55 Highway 26, Valley Springs. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an unconscious female in the driver seat slumped over the center console. The deputy contacted the female, who identified herself as Rehnee Briggs, 36 years of age, Lodi. While speaking to Suspect Briggs, the deputy noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column. Suspect Briggs was asked to step out of the vehicle to allow the deputy to conduct a search. The deputy located additional drug paraphernalia and suspect Briggs’s sweatshirt pocket and stolen mail inside the vehicle containing the names of more than 16 people.
Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning. The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.
villagelife.com
Program aide arrested on ORHS campus
A contracted aide working on the Oak Ridge High School campus reportedly had more than study material in her vehicle’s trunk. Kylie Alexis Cunningham, 26, who worked with an El Dorado County Office of Education program offered on the El Dorado Hills campus, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, selling/distributing and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid as well as possession of marijuana, liquor and a controlled substance on school grounds. Deputies booked Cunningham into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. She was later released, according to inmate records.
2 dead, 5 injured in separate overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON – Police in Stockton are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people dead and five wounded, authorities said.The first shooting happened at a Stockton business late Saturday night and left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two additional victims, a man and woman, were taken to a hospital. All three victims had been shot.Police said the 39-year-old woman and the 47-year-old man are expected to...
Contra Costa Herald
El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch
Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
Former Yuba County Sheriff mourned after four decades of serving his community
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Former Yuba County Sheriff Gary Tindel died Friday, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson. Tindel started working for the sheriff's office in 1971 and climbed up the ranks to Sheriff-Coroner in 1991 — a position he held for another eight years. He officially retired...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police arrest man after 10-year-old's motocross bikes were stolen
A 10-year-old motocross racer, passing through Sacramento with his family to train last weekend, said he was in shock when he learned someone had stolen his dirt bikes. "Motocross is everything to me. I always wanted to race," Noah Kovarik said. He got his first dirt bike when he was...
KCRA.com
Deputies search for man who escaped from Calaveras County Jail
Authorities are searching for a man who escaped the Calaveras County Jail on Thursday. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said that 41-year-old Larry Albert McDonald, Jr., of San Andreas, was taking out the trash with another incarcerated person while being supervised by jail staff, when he took off running toward the back fence.
Mule Creek State Prison inmate killed, officials investigating
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Mule Creek State Prison officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell with stab wounds. According to a news release, Robert Aranda was found unresponsive around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Officials identified his alleged...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Victim identified in fatal Oroville shooting
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 3 4:25 PM:. Officials have confirmed the victim in the Thursday night Oroville shooting is 34-year-old David Adams of Oroville. Butte County officials have confirmed that after actively investigating all night, the investigation continues. No known arrests have been made yet. This continues to...
March to be held in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after dog tased to death by police officer
LODI, Calif. — Demonstrators are slated to gather in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after a dog accused of chasing a family with young children and attempting to bite them was tased to death by a Lodi Police officer. Protestors are planning to meet at the arch in...
KCRA.com
Man suspected of killing cellmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County
A man incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione died after being stabbed by his cellmate, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said on Friday. Prison officials said Robert Aranda, 23, was found in his cell with stab wounds and other injuries at around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday. He was taken to the prison’s treatment and triage area, where he was pronounced dead.
19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
Fox40
1 person pulled from a structure fire in Carmichael
(KTXL) — One person was pulled from a structure fire in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Claremont Road. The adult man who was rescued from the fire is expected to live and four other people were able...
Man, 19, dies after shooting at Stockton motel
STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Stockton on Thursday. Stockton police say officers responded to the 6700 block of Plymouth Road a little after 3 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a young man who had been shot at a motel in the area.The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released.
KCRA.com
Officer accused of grand theft, forgery and ID theft no longer with Stockton Police Department
STOCKTON, Calif. — A former Stockton police officer is no longer with the department followinghis arrest in 2022. Ny Tran had been placed on administrative leave in November. Between July 14 and Aug. 4 of 2022, Tran allegedly stole more than $45,000 from an older person, according to the...
