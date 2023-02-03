Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow slips as jobs gains deliver big blow to Fed pause bets
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Friday as pressure from Amazon and Google soured sentiment on tech just as a blowout jobs report dented bets on a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, or 127 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.58%....
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22
The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.
investing.com
S&P 500: No Fear Can Cause an Unexpected Drop in Stocks
Last week, we saw some nice bounce in S&P 500 after the fed rates decision, when they hiked rates by 25bps, but it looks like they are preparing to finish the hawkish cycle in the next few months. Strong jobs data reported on Friday suggests that there may not be a recession risk, especially not if they will really stop the hiking cycle.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
investing.com
India's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Saturday said that Indian financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner. The statement by the Securities and Exchange Board of India comes amid a rout in shares of the Adani group and follows a similar assurance from the central bank which said that the banking sector remained stable.
investing.com
Cummins sees double-digit revenue growth for fiscal 2023 on engine demand
(Reuters) - Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) on Monday forecast fiscal 2023 revenue growth between 12% and 17%, anticipating strong demand for its engines used in trucks and other heavy vehicles. The company, which benefited from robust demand for trucks amid a recovery in economic activities and increase in e-commerce deliveries, reported...
investing.com
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
investing.com
Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft
(Reuters) -Google owner Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc on Monday said it will launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, an answer to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) in their rivalry to lead a new wave of computing. Microsoft, meanwhile, said it planned its own...
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
investing.com
Tesla raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers. Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and raised the price target on the stock to $225.00 (From $200.00) following recent survey work. Based on the survey work, analysts believe that the China EV reacceleration story for Tesla is just starting to hit its stride and should be a tailwind in 1Q.
investing.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Fan Elon Musk Beats the SEC – Hope for XRP?
© Reuters. Dogecoin (DOGE) Fan Elon Musk Beats the SEC – Hope for XRP?. The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Musk for fraud after Elon tweeted he was taking Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) private at $420. SEC has an ongoing case against Ripple. Ripple CTO David Schwartz sarcastically remarks he’d...
investing.com
S&P 500 off lows but remains pressured as Fed jitters drive up Treasury yields
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 moved off lows Monday, but remained pressured by a resurgence in bond yields as investors continue to price in the prospect of a more aggressive Federal Reserve after last week’s red-hot jobs report. The S&P 500 fell 0.36%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
investing.com
ALGO Struggles To Stay Afloat in Bull Run. Will It Rise or Fall?
ALGO Struggles To Stay Afloat in Bull Run. Will It Rise or Fall?. ALGO is currently priced at $0.2572, with a surge of 4.96% in a week, at press time. ALGO is struggling to stay afloat above the 50 EMA. As the 50 EMA and price remains to be above...
investing.com
Fraudulent Damus Tokens Threaten the Growth of Popular Platform
© Reuters Fraudulent Damus Tokens Threaten the Growth of Popular Platform. Scammers have created fake Damus tokens on the Ethereum and BNB chains, taking advantage of the platform’s success. Damus has been banned from the Chinese app store but has become the fourth most downloaded app in Hong...
investing.com
BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion
BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion. BIS Innovations head, Cecilia Skingsley says the crypto industry will learn from recent failures and develop new things. Skingsley expects the new wave of CBDCs to face geographical limitations. Increased global CBDC interest is believed to be due to the dwindling...
investing.com
Orion Protocol Loses $3 Million to Trading Pool Exploit, Postmortem Provides Insight
Orion Protocol Loses $3 Million to Trading Pool Exploit, Postmortem Provides Insight. Last week, the liquidity aggregator for centralized and decentralized exchanges, Orion Protocol, suffered one of DeFi’s biggest hacks of the year. The hacker stole $3 million from Orion Protocol’s liquidity pool by creating a fake token and...
investing.com
Gold Recoups Some Losses After Strong Sell-off
Gold prices experienced a steep bearish move in the preceding week, losing more than 5% from the recent ten-month top of 1,960 and breaking the uptrend line to the downside. The price found a support level near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1,864, failing to continue the bearish move. The RSI is picking up speed near 50; however, the MACD continues to distance itself below its red signal line.
investing.com
S&P 500: Rally to 4400+ Still on Track
Albeit many keep fighting the current rally, the S&P 500 (SPX) continues to move along our primary expectation based on the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP): an impulsive move higher to the $4400 region. We have had this target since mid-October last year, see here and all subsequent articles since, and we continue to see no reason it will not get there. Namely, last week, see here, we determined:
investing.com
U.S. financial conditions may tighten further: SF Fed paper
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks may fall further, and bond yields rise, as the Federal Reserve continues its current round of interest-rate hikes in coming months, according to an analysis published Monday by the San Francisco Fed. Financial conditions have already tightened significantly, starting even before the U.S. central bank began...
Comments / 0