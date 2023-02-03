ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Black-owned art gallery comes to Downtown Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Vh4J_0kbJhSV800

Downtown Brooklyn just got a whole lot brighter with a Black-owned art gallery in the neighborhood.

From portraits to abstract and all things in between, C & K Art Gallery is giving a space to different artists from all backgrounds.

The gallery opened a few months back and already has walls filled with loud, bold pieces that tell stories.

"Art is the world. That's what we want to use art for - to bring everyone together," says Keith Oliver, founder of the gallery.

The goal of the exhibit is to bridge the cultural gap of art and help shape what is viewed as a masterpiece.

Although Oliver has no background in art, he wanted his brother's legacy to live in a place that brings people together and he found that connection through artwork.

"That's the main reason I created this gallery. He communicated with many different cultures, many different people and that's what I wanted this gallery to be," says Oliver.

C & K Art Gallery is open Wednesdays to Mondays on Atlantic Avenue.

News 12

News 12

