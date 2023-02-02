Read full article on original website
Morrison County Rescues 56 Animals
MOTLEY (WJON News) - Details are emerging from a Morrison County Sheriff search warrant in January. Officials say the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on the 34,000 block of Highway 10, about four miles south of Motley. During a previous call, a deputy had noticed...
Waite Park Police Chief Discusses Department Staffing Plan, Needs
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is taking a proactive approach to make sure staffing needs are addressed before he retires in May. During Monday night's work session, Bentrud discussed the departments staffing plan and his ideas for the council to consider. Bentrud says they've...
Fire Claims Family Pets
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A house fire Friday afternoon south of Albany led to the death of family pets. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office was sent to the 30,000 block of County Road 41 in Farming Township after an off-duty firefighter reported smoke coming from a home. The...
The Story of Ronneby in Benton County
Every small town has a story and this is the story of Ronneby. Ronneby is an unincorporated community in Maywood Township in Benton County 2 miles east of Foley on Highway 23. According to the 2010 census Ronneby had 67 residents but the last sign that was up in 2008 in Ronneby indicated they had 37 residents.
February Teacher of the Month: Jen Scott – Kimball High School
Congratulations to our February Teacher of the Month, Jen Scott of Kimball High School. Miss Scott is the Special Ed EBD teacher at Kimball High and was nominated by the school resource officer, who we sweetly found out when we went to surprise her with her award and gift basket, is also her fiancée.
One Person Taken to Hospital After Crash Involving A Semi
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi Thursday morning. The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and 18th Street North in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, driven by 41-year-old...
Sartell Student Published In National Kids Magazine
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A local student is one of 12 kids from across the country to be a contributor to a national kids magazine. Madison Evans is a 5th grade student at Riverview Intermediate School is Sartell, and was recently named to the 2023 Junior Council for The Week Junior.
I.C.E. Fest Organizers Attempting Carousel Within A Carousel
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- You can take a ride on a giant ice carousel this weekend. The 6th annual Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza - or I.C.E. Fest - is this Saturday and Sunday on Green Prairie Fish Lake north of Little Falls. Pay It Forward Foundation President...
Local Pilot Featured in National Magazine
UNDATED (WJON News) - A local pilot, and his home-built plane, will be featured in a national magazine. Zach Jackson, of Brainerd, will be featured in the February issue of Sport, a magazine published by the Experimental Aircraft Association. Jackson’s J-3 Piper Cub replica was hand built so he could...
An Old Creamery in Randall, MN Has Been Converted into a Quilt Shop
As I was on my way home to Long Prairie this weekend my mom called and asked me if I wanted to go with her to Randall. Not a question I get too often, considering Randall is a pretty small town, and I had no idea what my mom wanted to do there. She explained she needed some fabric for a project and wanted to go to the quilt shop.
Sartell High School Gets $5,000 State Grant for CNA Program
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell-St. Stephen High School has received some state funding to help prepare future nursing assistants. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative, in collaboration of the State of Minnesota and Minnesota State, awarded over $98,000 in equipment grants to 24 Minnesota High Schools. Kara Brink is the...
Durenberger Laid To Rest In Collegeville
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Hundreds gathered at St. John’s Abbey Tuesday morning for the funeral of U.S. Senator Dave Durenberger. Senator Durenberger was born in St. Cloud in 1934 and attended St. John’s Prep school and St. John’s University. He started his political career as Governor Levander’s...
The Weekender: Versa-Dance, Descendants The Musical and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - This weekend is jammed pack with fun and exciting things to do with your family. Be apart of the conversation with Nerd Nite in Waite Park, see your favorite Disney heroes and villains at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy a special Mom/Son Superhero day, check out the Versa-Style Dance Company in St. Joseph, and enjoy some crafts and cocktails in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
