Paradise, NV

Yardbarker

Las Vegas resorts eager to bring in A's

Las Vegas resort operators are anxious to bring in the Oakland A’s. A group of executives meeting with A’s owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval expressed their “full support” for bringing the team to Southern Nevada, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. Derek Stevens,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Las Vegas site gives 'full support' to potential Athletics move if team can't -- or won't -- stay in Oakland

The city of Oakland and the Athletics continue their dance when it comes to a potential new ballpark in Howard Terminal. It's been a discussion for months and even years. The other realistic option on the table when it comes to the A's finally freeing themselves from RingCentral Coliseum (many know it simply as Oakland Coliseum) would be a move to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
azbigmedia.com

What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
PHOENIX, AZ
travelphotodiscovery.com

Road trips from Las Vegas

Visiting Las Vegas is a whole adventure and experience on its own in visiting all the wild, whacky and over the top venues around the city with each new casino trying to outdo all the others around the city. But, once you tire of all the neon lights, cocktail bars and buffet lines and long for some nature and natural environments, you’ll be surprised that there’s so much history, culture and stunning scenery to find just outside of the city. There are so many fantastic road trips from Las Vegas that should be on your bucket list of places to visit just outside of this man-made metropolis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
InsideHook

Drought Threatens Century-Old Colorado River Agreement

In 1922, the governments of seven state — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona and California — agreed to the Colorado River Compact, which established a framework of regulations known as the Law of the River. Now, with much of the southwestern United States grappling with drought conditions as a result of climate change, the Law of the River faces what could be described as an existential threat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Robot joins security team at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
HENDERSON, NV
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 17 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Nevada

Choosing where to stay in Nevada can be a bit of a challenge. On the one hand, the options are endless, especially with slick hotspots like Las Vegas and Reno dotting the horizon. On the other, with so many jaw-dropping natural wonders to explore and posh amenities to swoon over, visitors are spoiled for choice! The Silver State is a fantastic place to visit year-round, so we’ve done the hard work for you. These epic places to stay in Nevada are some of the best and will give you a front-row seat to all of the state’s coolest sights, amenities, and activities no matter what’s on your dream vacation agenda.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas

When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kslnewsradio.com

Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Is Getting A Second Chinatown

It’s been the same for years for anyone who has lived here. If you want to immerse yourself in the shopping, dining and culture of the countries of Asia, you head to Chinatown. And it’s always been in the same place. On the corner of Spring Mountain Road and Valley View.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Lombardo: Nevada is back open for business

In his Jan. 23 State of the State address, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo outlined his ambitious legislative agenda for 2023. He wants to suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single largest education investment in Nevada history, and raise state employees’ pay 12 percent over the next two years.
NEVADA STATE

