Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Related
Yardbarker
Las Vegas resorts eager to bring in A's
Las Vegas resort operators are anxious to bring in the Oakland A’s. A group of executives meeting with A’s owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval expressed their “full support” for bringing the team to Southern Nevada, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. Derek Stevens,...
First-time player wins more than $100K at Harrah's Las Vegas
A man from Wisconsin says it was his first time playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em when he won a jackpot of more than $100,000 at Harrah's Las Vegas.
CBS Sports
Las Vegas site gives 'full support' to potential Athletics move if team can't -- or won't -- stay in Oakland
The city of Oakland and the Athletics continue their dance when it comes to a potential new ballpark in Howard Terminal. It's been a discussion for months and even years. The other realistic option on the table when it comes to the A's finally freeing themselves from RingCentral Coliseum (many know it simply as Oakland Coliseum) would be a move to Las Vegas.
azbigmedia.com
What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
travelphotodiscovery.com
Road trips from Las Vegas
Visiting Las Vegas is a whole adventure and experience on its own in visiting all the wild, whacky and over the top venues around the city with each new casino trying to outdo all the others around the city. But, once you tire of all the neon lights, cocktail bars and buffet lines and long for some nature and natural environments, you’ll be surprised that there’s so much history, culture and stunning scenery to find just outside of the city. There are so many fantastic road trips from Las Vegas that should be on your bucket list of places to visit just outside of this man-made metropolis.
Drought Threatens Century-Old Colorado River Agreement
In 1922, the governments of seven state — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona and California — agreed to the Colorado River Compact, which established a framework of regulations known as the Law of the River. Now, with much of the southwestern United States grappling with drought conditions as a result of climate change, the Law of the River faces what could be described as an existential threat.
Las Vegas man, 43, dies during tennis match at country club
A 43-year-old man man is dead after collapsing on a tennis court during a mixed doubles match at Red Rock County Club in Las Vegas, Nev.
Single water district in California to use 11 times more Colorado River water than Southern Nevada will use in 2023
In California - which will use more than half of the available water this year - the largest user will be the Imperial Irrigation District. This district alone is forecast to use 11 and a half times more than what Southern Nevada will use in 2023.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
Fox5 KVVU
Robot joins security team at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
Grammys 2023 Best & Worst Dressed
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Frank Marino is back to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam for the best and worst dressed of Grammys 2023 red carpet.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 17 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Nevada
Choosing where to stay in Nevada can be a bit of a challenge. On the one hand, the options are endless, especially with slick hotspots like Las Vegas and Reno dotting the horizon. On the other, with so many jaw-dropping natural wonders to explore and posh amenities to swoon over, visitors are spoiled for choice! The Silver State is a fantastic place to visit year-round, so we’ve done the hard work for you. These epic places to stay in Nevada are some of the best and will give you a front-row seat to all of the state’s coolest sights, amenities, and activities no matter what’s on your dream vacation agenda.
With Las Vegas in the past, Sands sets sights on New York and Texas
Las Vegas Sands has been linked to potential gaming development opportunities in New York and Texas. The company is willing to spend billions of dollars in both locations to regain its American foothold. The post With Las Vegas in the past, Sands sets sights on New York and Texas appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
963kklz.com
Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas
When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
kslnewsradio.com
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
Black publication printing positivity in Las Vegas
13 Action News sits down with the owner of Black Image Magazine to talk about their story as one of the only Black-owned publications in our city.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Is Getting A Second Chinatown
It’s been the same for years for anyone who has lived here. If you want to immerse yourself in the shopping, dining and culture of the countries of Asia, you head to Chinatown. And it’s always been in the same place. On the corner of Spring Mountain Road and Valley View.
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: Lombardo: Nevada is back open for business
In his Jan. 23 State of the State address, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo outlined his ambitious legislative agenda for 2023. He wants to suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single largest education investment in Nevada history, and raise state employees’ pay 12 percent over the next two years.
Las Vegas Strip Welcomes Back Huge Rock Legend
The Las Vegas Strip offers a variety of entertainment on stage, including magic acts, comedians and big name music performances.
KGUN 9
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
Comments / 1