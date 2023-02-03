Read full article on original website
WLBT
Eastbound traffic cleared after crane truck catches fire on I-20
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crane truck that caught fire at 5 p.m. Monday caused traffic headaches for drivers heading east from Vicksburg on I-20. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reopened the highway to all eastbound lanes from Vicksburg to Bovina Tuesday afternoon after closing the lanes earlier in the day.
WLBT
Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
WAPT
Carjacked vehicle recovered after crash, thieves take off running
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for a group of suspected carjackers. Police said a blue Honda Accord was carjacked at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. It was found at about 4:30 a.m. on Livingston Road. Officers are looking for two men and a woman who crashed the car near railroad tracks and then ran. Police said a third man was also involved in the carjacking.
WLBT
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
CARMACK, Miss. (WLBT) - A couple says that the purchase and subsequent repairs of their UTV at a local motorsports retailer became a months-long affair featuring multi-thousand dollar bills, tear-filled Facebook videos and bouts of depression. The story began in October when Teresa and “Dienk” Perry purchased a used Yamaha...
Crane fire leads to temporary closure of I-20 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at U.S. 61 in Warren County have been closed. According to MDOT, crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire while traveling on I-20 eastbound Monday evening. The closure is expected to last […]
WLBT
Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Police in Jackson search for 4 alleged armed carjackers
Investigators in Jackson are reportedly looking into two Wednesday morning armed carjackings. According to WLBT, three men and a woman are responsible for the two incidents. Police tell reporters that one incident was on Edwards Avenue, and a blue Honda Accord was taken. At a different time, a tan Nissan...
WAPT
2-year-old inside car when gunshots ring out, killing driver
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. A 2-year-old child was in the car at...
Two killed in Sharkey County trailer fire
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a trailer fire in Sharkey County early Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the north part of Cary. Firefighters found two people deceased inside of the trailer. The fire and deaths are under investigation.
kicks96news.com
A Gunshot in the Leg, A Person in a Ditch and More Shots Fired in Leake
12:16 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Red Dog Road for an unknown trouble call. 1:27 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a suspicious person at South Van Buren Street. 1:48 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 16. 4:23...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn in Canton, Mississippi Sold
Hodges Ward Elliott arranged the sale of the Hampton Inn, an 80-key, four-story hospitality asset located in Canton, MI, part of the Jackson metro market. An HWE team comprised of B.J. Patel, Managing Director, Clint Hodges, Managing Director, and Michael Brandes, Vice President, brokered the sale of the property on behalf of the seller.
Two arrested after Rankin County deputies find 44 kilos of cocaine inside vehicle
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found 44 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a vehicle. Investigators said a deputy made a traffic stop on Monday, February 6 on Interstate 20. The deputy stopped a Ford passenger van for a traffic violation. According to investigators, the deputy […]
WLBT
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired. McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after Keith Murriel died while in custody. McCarty was also placed on leave in...
Family speaks out after loved ones killed in drunk driving crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Heartache, rage, anger and disbelief are some of the emotions a grieving family is experiencing after a crash took the life of their loved ones. “You know, it’s a really hard time right now. You know, me and my family really, really going through a lot mentally and emotionally,” said Kayloebe […]
Three new restaurants open in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents in Byram have new places to dine. Moe’s Southwest Grill, Rally’s, and Pizza Hut held an official ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8. Besides door prices, the first 50 people received a free Moe’s bowl or a burrito every week for 52 weeks. “It’s very rewarding for us to bring […]
New Restaurant Opening in Mississippi Offers Chance to Win Free Burritos for a Year!
Great news for fans of burritos in the Jackson, Mississippi area with the opening of a new restaurant in the area. And to celebrate they are giving away free burritos for a year to 50 lucky people!
Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
WLBT
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Simpson County
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a Simpson County crash on Sunday morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says that at 4:37 a.m. Leah Camper, 61, was driving in a 2004 Lincoln Town Car on Highway 469 near Hopewell Road. According to MHP, Camper was traveling northbound...
WTOK-TV
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop along I-20 in Rankin County has led to two arrests and the seizure of 44 kilos of cocaine. On Monday afternoon, a deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop along I-20 for a traffic violation.
WLBT
Around 30 shell casings spotted at reported Jackson homicide scene
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a reported homicide on Monday. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson. Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT...
