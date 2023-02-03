ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLBT

Eastbound traffic cleared after crane truck catches fire on I-20

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crane truck that caught fire at 5 p.m. Monday caused traffic headaches for drivers heading east from Vicksburg on I-20. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reopened the highway to all eastbound lanes from Vicksburg to Bovina Tuesday afternoon after closing the lanes earlier in the day.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Carjacked vehicle recovered after crash, thieves take off running

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for a group of suspected carjackers. Police said a blue Honda Accord was carjacked at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. It was found at about 4:30 a.m. on Livingston Road. Officers are looking for two men and a woman who crashed the car near railroad tracks and then ran. Police said a third man was also involved in the carjacking.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crane fire leads to temporary closure of I-20 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at U.S. 61 in Warren County have been closed. According to MDOT, crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire while traveling on I-20 eastbound Monday evening. The closure is expected to last […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Police in Jackson search for 4 alleged armed carjackers

Investigators in Jackson are reportedly looking into two Wednesday morning armed carjackings. According to WLBT, three men and a woman are responsible for the two incidents. Police tell reporters that one incident was on Edwards Avenue, and a blue Honda Accord was taken. At a different time, a tan Nissan...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

2-year-old inside car when gunshots ring out, killing driver

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. A 2-year-old child was in the car at...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in Sharkey County trailer fire

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a trailer fire in Sharkey County early Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the north part of Cary. Firefighters found two people deceased inside of the trailer. The fire and deaths are under investigation.
SHARKEY COUNTY, MS
hotelnewsresource.com

Hampton Inn in Canton, Mississippi Sold

Hodges Ward Elliott arranged the sale of the Hampton Inn, an 80-key, four-story hospitality asset located in Canton, MI, part of the Jackson metro market. An HWE team comprised of B.J. Patel, Managing Director, Clint Hodges, Managing Director, and Michael Brandes, Vice President, brokered the sale of the property on behalf of the seller.
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Family speaks out after loved ones killed in drunk driving crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Heartache, rage, anger and disbelief are some of the emotions a grieving family is experiencing after a crash took the life of their loved ones. “You know, it’s a really hard time right now. You know, me and my family really, really going through a lot mentally and emotionally,” said Kayloebe […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three new restaurants open in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents in Byram have new places to dine. Moe’s Southwest Grill, Rally’s, and Pizza Hut held an official ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8. Besides door prices, the first 50 people received a free Moe’s bowl or a burrito every week for 52 weeks. “It’s very rewarding for us to bring […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Simpson County

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a Simpson County crash on Sunday morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says that at 4:37 a.m. Leah Camper, 61, was driving in a 2004 Lincoln Town Car on Highway 469 near Hopewell Road. According to MHP, Camper was traveling northbound...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop along I-20 in Rankin County has led to two arrests and the seizure of 44 kilos of cocaine. On Monday afternoon, a deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop along I-20 for a traffic violation.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Around 30 shell casings spotted at reported Jackson homicide scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a reported homicide on Monday. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson. Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT...
JACKSON, MS

