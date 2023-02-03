Read full article on original website
wissports.net
WIAA Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Feb. 6
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
wissports.net
Observations from the 5th annual Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle
Wisconsin won the Border Battle with Illinois at The Prairie School in Racine on Saturday, recording five victories against three defeats with its counterparts from the south. Wisconsin leads the overall series of games, 20-13. Here are some observations from the Border Battle, which is annually sponsored by theWisconsin Basketball Yearbook and The Prairie School:
World’s Heaviest Ball Of Twine In Wisconsin Needs Help Moving
In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many others that were limited on what we could do, we were on a mission to find more outdoorsy activities. This included more motorcycle rides because that is something me and the wife both enjoy, and we can take the kiddo too.
WSAW
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers following injury that could stop her from going on Lambau fieldtrip
First Alert Weather - Monday evening rain, sleet & snow showers on the way. A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.
interlochenpublicradio.org
The Cougar Conclusion
In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The Town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
stevenspoint.news
A decade of rock
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – A central Wisconsin 70s and 80s rock tribute band will mark its 10th anniversary. Rising Phoenix came together in 2013 and the band is celebrating a decade together with a concert at The Fallback in Kellner on Feb. 4. “This will be our first time at...
WBAY Green Bay
New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.4-Mile Trail In Wisconsin Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
There are some short hikes that have a big payoff. The Mallard Lake Trail won’t take you all day to complete, but it just might offer some trail memories you won’t forget. The trail is closer than you might realize and visits one of Wisconsin’s most glorious hidden gems. Here’s a Wisconsin waterfall hike you should put on your list.
shepherdexpress.com
Endorsements: February 21 Election
Spring elections are local elections for city, village, town, or county elections along with judicial elections, school board elections and any special elections to fill vacancies. These are non-partisan elections meaning that candidates run as individuals and not on a party ticket. The top two vote getters in the primary election in February then move on to the general election in April. If only two candidates are running, they are not on the primary ballot but automatically move to the April election.
Election preview: Wisconsin statewide primary
The statewide primary for Wisconsin is on Feb. 21, 2023. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices:. Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat. Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas:. Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Corner In Wisconsin That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Every year, something magical appears outside of a Lake Geneva area resort. Destination Geneva National hosts an annual event that takes visitors into another world: Ice Castles. These colorful frozen creations don’t last long but they are one of Wisconsin’s best winter attractions. Here’s what you need to know about the ice castles.
WEAU-TV 13
Snowmobiling safety in Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This winter there have been nine snowmobile-related deaths in Wisconsin, bringing renewed attention to safety. Jake Bolks, a Conservation Warden with the Wisconsin DNR said drivers should check trail conditions when riding. He said the trails and constantly changing and if a person is driving too fast or recklessly, they can lose control on a bumpy trail and get hurt.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Rain, sleet and snow showers arrive Monday evening
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead, home a ‘total loss’ after fire in northwestern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a home in northwestern Wisconsin has left one person and one dog dead and authorities say the house is a ‘total loss.’. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Friday in the Town of Anderson. The reporting caller stated that people were still in the home.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
WISN
2023 Spring Primary Election Voters' Guide
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin 2023 primary spring election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at WISN 12 News we want to make sure you have all the information you need to vote. The primary election determines which two out of the four...
