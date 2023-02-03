ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIAA Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Feb. 6

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
Observations from the 5th annual Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle

Wisconsin won the Border Battle with Illinois at The Prairie School in Racine on Saturday, recording five victories against three defeats with its counterparts from the south. Wisconsin leads the overall series of games, 20-13. Here are some observations from the Border Battle, which is annually sponsored by theWisconsin Basketball Yearbook and The Prairie School:
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers following injury that could stop her from going on Lambau fieldtrip

First Alert Weather - Monday evening rain, sleet & snow showers on the way. A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.
The Cougar Conclusion

In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
A decade of rock

CENTRAL WISCONSIN – A central Wisconsin 70s and 80s rock tribute band will mark its 10th anniversary. Rising Phoenix came together in 2013 and the band is celebrating a decade together with a concert at The Fallback in Kellner on Feb. 4. “This will be our first time at...
New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
Endorsements: February 21 Election

Spring elections are local elections for city, village, town, or county elections along with judicial elections, school board elections and any special elections to fill vacancies. These are non-partisan elections meaning that candidates run as individuals and not on a party ticket. The top two vote getters in the primary election in February then move on to the general election in April. If only two candidates are running, they are not on the primary ballot but automatically move to the April election.
Election preview: Wisconsin statewide primary

The statewide primary for Wisconsin is on Feb. 21, 2023. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices:. Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat. Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas:. Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
Snowmobiling safety in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This winter there have been nine snowmobile-related deaths in Wisconsin, bringing renewed attention to safety. Jake Bolks, a Conservation Warden with the Wisconsin DNR said drivers should check trail conditions when riding. He said the trails and constantly changing and if a person is driving too fast or recklessly, they can lose control on a bumpy trail and get hurt.
First Alert Weather: Rain, sleet and snow showers arrive Monday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.
One dead, home a ‘total loss’ after fire in northwestern Wisconsin

ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a home in northwestern Wisconsin has left one person and one dog dead and authorities say the house is a ‘total loss.’. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Friday in the Town of Anderson. The reporting caller stated that people were still in the home.
2023 Spring Primary Election Voters' Guide

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin 2023 primary spring election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at WISN 12 News we want to make sure you have all the information you need to vote. The primary election determines which two out of the four...
