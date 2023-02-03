DeJesus Family Hosts Vigil as One Year Passes Since Brother Went Missing

PATERSON, NJ – The DeJesus family, whose family member, Felix DeJesus of Haledon, has been missing since February 2, 2022, held a vigil at Westside Park, where Felix was last seen with Paterson Police, on Thursday.

According to the family, DeJesus was last seen the day before he was reported missing near a bodega on Union Avenue after drinking too much alcohol. Later, the family found out that Paterson Police Officers picked him up and dropped him off near the corner of Preakness Avenue and Front Street. After many pleas to Paterson officials and visits to every council meeting, the family still has no answers. The only proof the family has is from people saying they saw a two pair of police officers put Felix in handcuffs for a crime, begging for help, and said the police dropped him off at Westside Park.

The Haledon Police Department continues to investigate DeJesus' disappearance.

“Sebastian [Mejia] and I called the Attorney General’s Office this week, and we intended to get answers,” Corey Teague, an activist for the family said. “As soon as we mentioned Felix’s name, they cut us off and got nasty. Today marks one year and this is no anniversary. Today is a day of mourning because it’s one year with no answers and no closure. They [City officials} are acting like they don’t have answers, but they don’t want to say anything. If it was one of their family members, the National Guard would be here searching houses.”

“This time last year, there was a Code Blue,” Teague said. “Felix had a t-shirt on and was drunk. I guarantee you they [the police] thought he was homeless. Something happened in this park.”

“The last time I spoke to my brother he told me he was on his way home and that he loved me,” Giovanni DeJesus said. “Today we are going to light a candle and say a prayer. He is alive, he’s somewhere around here, but the Paterson Police is hiding something. Please let us know where my brother is. We [the family] are all bleeding right now, and we’re not stopping until we find justice for my brother.”

“I want to thank the Haledon PD because they’ve been there since we went up to them and told them about my brother,” he added. “They know the history of my brother. They know my brother wasn’t a fighting man. They knew my brother had alcohol problems. The Haledon PD has always been there for us. This Paterson mayor says he supports us, these council members say they support us, but none of them are here.”

The family urged everyone to call the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office of Constituent Services at 609-984-5828 to ask about Felix DeJesus. There is also a $35,000 reward for anyone who finds Felix.

“If you know something, say something,” Teague pleaded.

“Please come home,” Giovanni said. “We miss you.”

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Felix DeJesus is asked to call the Haledon Police Department at 973-790-4444.















