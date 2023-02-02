ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Senior Center Will Open on Friday as a Warming Center

By Susie Scholz
 5 days ago

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  As temperatures plunge, Morristown officials are opening the senior center as a Warming Center. The Center will open today, February 3 during business hours, 8:30am - 4:30pm.

The center is open to anyone needing to stay warm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tmrpc_0kbJXsxy00

Native Plant Seed Swamp in Madison; Saturday Feb. 18

MADISON, NJ -  A Native Plant Seed Swap will be happening in Madison on Saturday February 18 at the United Methodist Church. The swap will take place from 1pm - 3pm. So if you're dreaming about beautiful flowers blooming in your yard this spring, you’re in luck: winter is the perfect time to sow the seeds of locally native wildflowers! What's included in the swap: Instructions about how, when, and where to sow seeds of each species Demonstrations and experienced gardeners to answer your questions Free seeds! You do not need to bring any seeds with you; Attendees are encouraged to take as many seeds as you can reasonably use. If you have New Jersey native plant seeds to donate, email Joan Maccari at maccarij@rosenet.org. Organizers are asking you include both the common and scientific names of the plant species, as well as the year and the county when and where you collected the seeds. You can look up plant names at Jersey-Friendly Yards, jerseyyards.org. Please bring only seeds of New Jersey native plants, preferably wild type — also known as straight species (not hybrids or cultivars).  
MADISON, NJ
Food Bank of South Jersey Holding Bordentown Food Pantry on Thursday

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Food Bank of South Jersey will be holding a pop-up food pantry this week in Bordentown Township. The pantry will be taking place on Thursday, February 9 starting at 2PM in the central parking lot of the Bradford Pointe Apartment complex, located at 800-A Bradford Court. The Food Bank of South Jersey is scheduled to hold pop-up pantries at Bradford Pointe on the second Thursday of each month throughout the year. Thursday's pantry will operate until supplies run out.  To find locations, dates and times of other food pantries run by the Food Bank of South Jersey, visit their pantry locator HERE. 
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Bake Sale for Maya's Mission to Honor Roxbury Teen

ROXBURY, NJ – People who are good at baking, and those who like to eat baked goods, can turn their passion into charity by participating in an upcoming bake sale on behalf of Maya’s Mission. The Feb. 11 bake sale – sponsored by the Roxbury High School Interact Club in memory of Maya Guberman – takes place at the Horseshoe Lake Park Senior Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Roxbury Interact Club Vice-President Julia Kest, who is organizing the event, said people wishing to donate baked goods should call her, at 973-713-1763, before Feb. 10. All proceeds from the sale will be...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Kenilworth Rotary Club Welcomes Mike Freda

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Jan 18, the Kenilworth Rotary Club swore in three new members. One of those members was Mike Freda of Springfield. Throughout his life Mike has lived in nearly every town of Union County. To date he has lived in Linden, Union, Livingston, Kenilworth, Westfield, Cranford, Roselle Park, and Springfield though his ties to our borough are strong. He attended St. Theresa’s Elementary School and David Brearley High School in the 1966 - 1967 school year. Following this he attended Cranford High School of which he graduated from in 1970. In 1961, Mike’s father Rocco Freda opened F&R Industrial Supply...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Nutley Public Library Closing, Residents Directed to Other BCCLS Libraries During Construction

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Public Library will be closed to the public for about four weeks starting February 27 for construction. Nutley Public Library Director Michelle Albert provided the following timeline regarding access to resources and services: ● February 11: Last day to request Bergen County Cooperative Library System (BCCLS) consortium materials for pick-up at the Nutley Public Library. ● February 13 - 25: In-house, Nutley materials may continue to be borrowed. Hold requests can be delivered to and picked up at any of the other seventy-six (76) libraries in the BCCLS consortium (BCCLS Locations) of your choice. Please don’t forget to bring your library card...
NUTLEY, NJ
West Orange Music Faculty Scholarship Concert Set for Feb. 7

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The annual West Orange Music Faculty Scholarship Concert will be held on Feb. 7 at Liberty Middle School, One Kelly Drive, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Music faculty throughout the district will perform classical and contemporary selections. If anyone is wondering why the West Orange music program is full of award-winning, stellar programs and students, spend an evening with their instructors and find out. The event is free and open to the public, but is accepting donations of any size for the annual Music Scholarship, given to a graduating senior from West Orange High School.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Middletown Social Services Accepting Donations for Family Impacted by Devastating House Fire

MIDDLETOWN, NJ: Middletown Social Services has organized a donation drive for a family who recently lost everything in a house fire. Social Services will be accepting gift cards weekdays between 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the office located at 180 Main Street in Port Monmouth. You will receive a tax-deductible receipt. Social Services will also be collecting food for the family in the main hall at East Keansburg Fire Company (214 Thompson Avenue) on Wednesday, February 8th between 5:00-7:00 PM.  READ MORE HERE ABOUT THE LOCAL HEROES: Young Middletown Heroes: Gianna Santilli and Ja'mera Carter Saved Family Member's Lives as House Fire Spread. Both young girls credited information they learned at Fire Prevention Week in their schools.  
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Two Ways to Help the Ott Family Who Lost Their East Hanover Home in a Fire

EAST HANOVER, NJ - The fire that destroyed an East Hanover home over the weekend belonged to a Hanover Park teacher's home.  Jamie Ott, a teacher at Hanover Park high school, and his family suffered a devastating loss when the fire ravaged their house. The East Hanover community is rallying for the Ott family.  There are two ways to help. There is a gift card drop being conducted at the high school.  Gift card donations can be dropped off at the high school. There is also a Go Fund Me site started by the family's niece. Anyone interested in donating to the family can access that site by clicking here. 
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Fanwood's Online Transaction 'MeetUp Spot' to Be Featured on Inside Edition on WCBS-TV Tonight

FANWOOD, NJ -- The Fanwood police department and Director Mike Bramhall will be featured tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 7) on Inside Edition for a story about the borough's "MeetUp Spot" for the public's use for online transactions. The story is in response to the weekend ambush of an off-duty NYC police officer who was seeking to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace. The MeetUp spot at Fanwood police headquarters (75 N. Martine Ave.) is always under video surveillance. Inside Edition airs weekdays at 7 p.m. on WCBS-TV/Channel 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tap Water in Central Jersey May have Slight Taste and Smell of Chlorine in Upcoming Weeks

CAMDEN, NJ - Tap water in central New Jersey may have a slight taste and smell of chlorine during the upcoming weeks as New Jersey American Water temporarily changes its water treatment process for maintenance. The company says that this is normal and will only be temporary until the system maintenance is complete, according to a press release. As part of its annual maintenance, New Jersey American Water will change its treatment process from a chloramine residual to free chlorine residual at the company’s Raritan-Millstone and Canal Road Water Treatment plants. The company has been routinely using these chemicals since the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
DECA Dine-to-Donate

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Don't cook tonight, head to Chipotle and support Spotswood High School's award-winning DECA program. Proceeds from Tuesday night's dine-to-donate at Chipotle is from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and includes online takeout and dining-in orders. Thirty-three percent of the proceeds from the February 7 dine-to-donate go to support Spotswood High School's DECA chapter. To participate, use the code 8HW2YAR for online orders and show the flyer pictured above in the restaurant. Chipotle is located at 609 Route 18 in East Brunswick. 
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Hackensack Chamber of Commerce Hosts Monthly Networking at Rosa Mexicano

Hackensack, NJ - On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly networking event at Rosa Mexicano.    Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce (HRCC) has been serving the community since 1933. The HRCC is involved in a variety of programs to support the well-being of the business community, the city, and the surrounding area. They are a voluntary group of business and professional people dedicated to promoting civic, business, and community success.   At this event participants will get the chance to network with other business professionals, exchange ideas, and talk about any opportunities or issues they may be currently facing while forming enduring connections.   This networking event is free for chamber members to attend, non-members must pay a $25 fee to attend which will be credited towards membership if they join the chamber within a week.   If you are interested in attending this event, register here.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Vehicle Plows Into Green Dragon Restaurant on Fair Lawn Avenue

FAIR LAWN, NJ - Multiple non-life-threatening injuries were reported when an SUV plowed head-on into the crowded Green Dragon Restaurant early Sunday evening, February 5. The restaurant, on the 1900 block of Fair Lawn Avenue, sustained heavy damage to its exterior facade and interior dining room. The vehicle, a Ford SUV, was backed out of the interior on its own power, then removed from the parking lot by a flatbed tow truck. More information pending police inquiry.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
West Orange College Student Needs Help After Car Accident

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Patricia Payne set up a GoFundMe page for her daughter, Gabi, after Gabi was in an accident and had the lower portion of her leg amputated. Patricia shared, “Our daughter, Gabi, is known by family and friends as a very shy and fun girl. She loves running, reading, fashion and playing the flute in the marching band. She loves to spend time with her family and friends. Gabi never misses a chance to see her friends when she comes from school.” Gabi, a student at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), was inspired during the pandemic to study vaccinology and...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Something to Bark About: K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors this Saturday morning at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare?  Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home. "I used to think that 'being in the dog house' was a bad...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Township of Bloomfield Encourages Residents to Make Use of Utility Assistance Programs

BLOOMFIELD, NJ –  The Township of Bloomfield wants its residents to be aware of a variety of assistance programs that are available in times of need and could help them prevent a utility shut-off.  “These programs are there for a reason and could result in thousands of dollars for our community, so we want to ensure our residents take full advantage of them,” said Mayor Venezia. “If anyone requires assistance applying for these programs, please don’t hesitate to contact our wonderful staff at the Bloomfield Department of Human Services.” The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has a variety of programs...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
House Fire in East Hanover Sunday Evening

EAST HANOVER, NJ - There is a working fire at a home in East Hanover.  According to breaking news alerts the fire is located 155 Troy Road. The fire department is on the scene with a working fire.  Mutual aid has been sent to the scene.  More details will be provided when they are made available.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Westfield Planning Board OKs Controversial Redevelopment, Sends to Council

WESTFIELD, NJ — A controversial redevelopment plan for Westfield's Lord & Taylor site and train station parking lots heads to the Town Council for a public hearing and final vote on Valentine’s Day, following its Planning Board approval this week. The plan got no love from the audience at Monday's meeting, where board members agreed that the One Westfield Place project's guiding document is consistent with Westfield's master plan — a guide for development. “This is the heart of our community. It’s been facing some serious challenges,” said board Vice Chairperson Michael LaPlace. “The businesses need more foot traffic. We need more people living and working...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Rahway's Gallery Space to Celebrate Black History Month with 'Cultural Connections' Exhibit

RAHWAY, NJ — In recognition of Black History Month, the Rahway's Gallery Space is presenting its February exhibit, "Cultural Connections," the 5th annual celebration of African American artists. The Gallery Space is located at 1670 Irving Street. There will be an artist reception to formally open the exhibition on Sunday, February 12, 1-4 p.m. The exhibition itself will run from February 12 through Friday, March 10. Featured artists include Mikel Elam, Aaron Fisher, Donchellee Fulwood, Yazmine Graham, Jamarr Neyland, Oscar Peterson, Martryce Roach, and Amira Rogers. The Gallery Space is open Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m., and by appointment. Admission is free to the public. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
