Morristown Senior Center Will Open on Friday as a Warming Center

MORRISTOWN, NJ - As temperatures plunge, Morristown officials are opening the senior center as a Warming Center. The Center will open today, February 3 during business hours, 8:30am - 4:30pm.

The center is open to anyone needing to stay warm.

