Candidate Filing Ends in May Primary Municipal Election in Starke County
The time for candidates to file for office came to a close Friday at noon CT in the Starke County Clerk’s Office for the May Primary Municipal Election. The final list finds two candidates filed for Knox City Mayor. Democrat Dennis Estok is seeking re-election while Kay Gudeman filed on the Republican Ticket.
Pulaski County Commissioners to Meet Tonight
The Pulaski County Commissioners plan to sign a proclamation involving the Memorial Swinging Bridge during their meeting tonight. Building Inspector, Karla Redweik is scheduled to provide the commissioners with a solar update. Darrin Jacobs of Lightsource BP will have a solar project update and Connie Ehrlich and Jason Kuchmay are scheduled to speak on solar utilities.
Warsaw Orthopedic Maintenance Technician Enters Congressional Race
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Another name has entered the fray when it comes to the Congressional seat being vacated by Jim Banks. Mike Felker a Republican Candidate is seeking election of US Congress District 3, establishing his committee Felker for Congress. Felker is a native Hoosier who lives and works in Warsaw and is currently employed as a maintenance technician in the orthopedic industry and has been for the past 17 years. After retiring from 20 years in the Army National Guard with two combat deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Felker expressed his excitement to run for public office and continue to serve both Indiana and the country.
North Judson Town Council to Meet Tonight
The North Judson Town Council plans to go over the mutual aid agreement with the North Judson-Wayne Township Fire Department during their meeting tonight. Other old business to be discussed includes the town code update as well as the 2022 year-end report. Anita Cunningham is on the agenda to discuss the Starke County Historical Society’s Cemetery Walk.
Both Mayors Unopposed in Primary
(La Porte, IN) - The filing deadline for candidates in the May primary has passed with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody running unopposed for the republican nomination. The only democrat in the primary race is Ron Zimmer, who was defeated for the party nomination in a landslide by then mayor Kathy Chroback in 2011.
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson proclaims Feb. 5, 2023, as Elkhart County Symphony Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra held its annual youth concert at the Lerner Theatre and invited some special guests. They welcomed the Concord High School Symphony Orchestra and guest solo clarinetist Betsy Jaffee for their Symphony Legends Concert. “Today’s concert theme is “The Legends,” where we are...
Culver Community School Board to Meet Tonight
The Culver Community School Board members will award construction bids for the upcoming construction projects when they meet tonight. The board will also continue conversations concerning a Culver Youth Club building construction. A resolution to authorize reductions, and a resolution to transfer amounts from the Education Fund to the Operations Funds will be considered.
Plymouth Mayor’s Office Announces Two Months of Mayor’s Month of Music
This is Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter’s last year in office and there will be plenty of celebrating this summer to honor his time in office. The Mayor’s Office announced this week that there will be two months of the Mayor’s Month of Music at River Park Square this year. There will be a band featured every Friday and Saturday in July and August, along with the first Friday in September.
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant
Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
Elkhart Schools: low response to survey, asking for feedback at in-person meetings
ELKHART, Ind.- Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) is seeking more feedback through multiple in-person meetings beginning Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The feasibility survey put out previously did not yield enough information in terms of responding. ECS is asking those who wish to attend to first register ahead of time through...
New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment
ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
Two Elkhart County residents busted for drugs in Marshall County
Two Elkhart County residents were arrested for drugs after a traffic stop in Plymouth. It happened on Monday, Jan. 30, at 1:15 a.m., when officers pulled over an SUV near North Michigan Street and Hoham Drive. A K-9 Officer on the scene sniffed out narcotics, which resulted in a search...
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
One person injured in LaPorte County house fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
RV Industry Gears Up for Fixed Operations Certification Week
According to the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association (RVIA), the RV industry is gearing up for the much-anticipated RV Fixed Operations Certification Week, set to take place from March 5-11. The event is a collaboration between the Society of Certified RV Professionals, the RV Technical Institute,...
Lowell Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Starke County
A Lowell man was arrested in Starke County Friday, February 3 on suspicion of drug possession. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 9:21 p.m. CT in the area of U.S. 30 and County Road 600 E. Police say during that stop, officers found 6.12 grams of a crystal-like substance that reportedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Knox High School Rattled by Noisy Muffler
(Knox, IN) - A faulty car exhaust sparked a security check at Knox High School. On Thursday morning the school was placed on lockdown, as a precaution, when school officials heard a loud bang outside. Police investigated only to find out the sound was that of a car’s exhaust backfiring...
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
Knox City Police Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown
Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith would like to inform all of the Knox/Starke County community that several Knox Police Officers responded to the area of the Knox High School at around the time of 9 a.m. CT. School officials believed they heard the sound of a gunshot in the...
