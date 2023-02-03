Read full article on original website
Related
wkvi.com
Christine R. Barnack
Christine R. Barnack, age 37, of Knox, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at IU Health Hospital in Indianapolis. Christine was born September 11, 1985 in Bradenton, Florida, but she grew up in Merrillville, Indiana. She loved her kids and cheering them on in all of the sports they played,...
wkvi.com
Pulaski County Commissioners to Meet Tonight
The Pulaski County Commissioners plan to sign a proclamation involving the Memorial Swinging Bridge during their meeting tonight. Building Inspector, Karla Redweik is scheduled to provide the commissioners with a solar update. Darrin Jacobs of Lightsource BP will have a solar project update and Connie Ehrlich and Jason Kuchmay are scheduled to speak on solar utilities.
wkvi.com
Candidate Filing Ends in May Primary Municipal Election in Starke County
The time for candidates to file for office came to a close Friday at noon CT in the Starke County Clerk’s Office for the May Primary Municipal Election. The final list finds two candidates filed for Knox City Mayor. Democrat Dennis Estok is seeking re-election while Kay Gudeman filed on the Republican Ticket.
wkvi.com
Culver Community School Board to Meet Tonight
The Culver Community School Board members will award construction bids for the upcoming construction projects when they meet tonight. The board will also continue conversations concerning a Culver Youth Club building construction. A resolution to authorize reductions, and a resolution to transfer amounts from the Education Fund to the Operations Funds will be considered.
wkvi.com
Lowell Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Starke County
A Lowell man was arrested in Starke County Friday, February 3 on suspicion of drug possession. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 9:21 p.m. CT in the area of U.S. 30 and County Road 600 E. Police say during that stop, officers found 6.12 grams of a crystal-like substance that reportedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
wkvi.com
North Judson Town Council to Meet Tonight
The North Judson Town Council plans to go over the mutual aid agreement with the North Judson-Wayne Township Fire Department during their meeting tonight. Other old business to be discussed includes the town code update as well as the 2022 year-end report. Anita Cunningham is on the agenda to discuss the Starke County Historical Society’s Cemetery Walk.
Comments / 0