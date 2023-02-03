ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wkvi.com

Christine R. Barnack

Christine R. Barnack, age 37, of Knox, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at IU Health Hospital in Indianapolis. Christine was born September 11, 1985 in Bradenton, Florida, but she grew up in Merrillville, Indiana. She loved her kids and cheering them on in all of the sports they played,...
KNOX, IN
wkvi.com

Pulaski County Commissioners to Meet Tonight

The Pulaski County Commissioners plan to sign a proclamation involving the Memorial Swinging Bridge during their meeting tonight. Building Inspector, Karla Redweik is scheduled to provide the commissioners with a solar update. Darrin Jacobs of Lightsource BP will have a solar project update and Connie Ehrlich and Jason Kuchmay are scheduled to speak on solar utilities.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Culver Community School Board to Meet Tonight

The Culver Community School Board members will award construction bids for the upcoming construction projects when they meet tonight. The board will also continue conversations concerning a Culver Youth Club building construction. A resolution to authorize reductions, and a resolution to transfer amounts from the Education Fund to the Operations Funds will be considered.
CULVER, IN
wkvi.com

Lowell Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Starke County

A Lowell man was arrested in Starke County Friday, February 3 on suspicion of drug possession. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 9:21 p.m. CT in the area of U.S. 30 and County Road 600 E. Police say during that stop, officers found 6.12 grams of a crystal-like substance that reportedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson Town Council to Meet Tonight

The North Judson Town Council plans to go over the mutual aid agreement with the North Judson-Wayne Township Fire Department during their meeting tonight. Other old business to be discussed includes the town code update as well as the 2022 year-end report. Anita Cunningham is on the agenda to discuss the Starke County Historical Society’s Cemetery Walk.
NORTH JUDSON, IN

