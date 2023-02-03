Arctic cold front is bringing coldest air since Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. — Skies will remain clear tonight as very cold and dry Arctic air moves into the region.

Lows tonight into Saturday morning will be in the teens, with a few spots near 10 to the northwest. Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. Wind chills will stay below freezing.

Sunday will have some clouds around. There will be the chance of a few spotty showers later in the day, with the best chance southeast of Richmond. Highs will rebound back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Highs will warm into the 60s next Tuesday through Friday, then fall back into the 50s next weekend. A storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area on Thursday, with the rain ending very early Friday.

