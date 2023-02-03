Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
After This Week's Fed Rate Hike, Jobs Number Surprise And Key Earnings Reports, What's Next For The Market?
The S&P 500 reached its highest level in five months this week as investors digested another Federal Reserve interest rate hike and a blowout January jobs report. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced an increase in the fed funds interest rate target by 0.25% to a new range of between 4.5% and 4.75%. The 0.25% rate hike marks another step down in tightening for the Fed following a 0.5% rate hike in December, but economists expect the central bank will issue at least one more rate hike in March in its ongoing battle against inflation.
Stocks slip after huge January jobs number
Stocks fell early Friday as a surprisngly strong monthly jobs report and weaker-than-expected financial performances from some of the country's biggest technology companies. The S&P 500 was down 45 points, or 1.1%, to 4,135, in early morning trading. The Dow Jones industrials fell 121 points, or 0.4%, to 33,933 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.8% the morning after three technology bellwethers — Apple, Amazon and Alphabet — posted lackluster quarterly results after Thursday's close.America's employers added a robust 517,000 jobs in January, a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive drive to slow growth and tame...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
EXPERT: There is a ‘100% chance’ of recession, despite strong jobs report
“There’s a 100% chance of a recession at some point. And it’s just a question of the arrival time, the depth, the duration, the severity of it,” said Mark Hamrick of Bankrate.com in an interview this week with WWL’s Newell Normand.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
CNBC
Treasury yields leap after much hotter jobs report than expected
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000 for January, notably above the 187,000 additions estimated by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, lower than the 3.6% expected by Dow Jones. The data underscored the stickiness of the labor market. The Fed has been trying to cool the economy through monetary...
investing.com
Citadel gains in January leading early 2023 hedge fund industry returns
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ken Griffin's Citadel extended its winning streak with gains in January, weeks after ending 2022 with a $16 billion gain, the biggest profit ever earned by a hedge fund. Citadel's flagship Wellington fund posted a 2.08% increase in January, according to an investor. The fund climbed 4.8%...
Nasdaq Futures Indicate Subdued Start For Wall Street: Jerome Powell's Speech On Tuesday Key Highlight This Week
Stock futures indicate major Wall Street indices are expected to open lower this week that will see a crucial speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. The speech will be watched carefully by market participants as it comes after Friday’s jobs data release that has once again made the case for sustained rate hikes.
investing.com
Cardano (ADA) Whales Buy-in $162M as Transactions Soar
Cardano (ADA) Whales Buy-in $162M as Transactions Soar. The Cardano network has seen a notable increase in whale activity since the beginning of January, 2023. High-volume whale accumulation could be indicative of a significant price shift on the horizon. Despite various developments in the Cardano ecosystem, ADA is trading at...
CNBC
Dollar extends U.S. jobs data bounce; yen slips
The dollar rose to a three-week high against the euro on Monday, as Friday's blockbuster U.S. jobs report raised the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping on with its inflation-fighting interest rate hikes for longer. On Monday, the euro slipped 0.6% against the dollar to $1.0729, its lowest since...
China Offers Explanation for Spy Balloon
U.S. officials said on Thursday that a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was detected over Montana.
investing.com
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
Jobs report jolts Wall Street bulls as inflation fears return
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Much stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth stopped early-year rallies in stocks and bonds dead in their tracks on Friday, forcing Wall Street to recalibrate expectations for how much more hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be in its fight against inflation.
Stocks slip as worries about high rates weigh on Wall Street
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street shaved off more of its strong start to the year on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week driven by worries about higher interest rates and inflation. The S&P 500 fell 25.40, or 0.6%, to 4,111.08 for its second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the U.S. jobs market dented the market’s hopes for easing interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.99 points, or 0.1%, to 33,891.02, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 119.50, or 1%, to 11,887.45. Some of the sharpest action was again in the bond...
Pinterest fails to pique Wall Street interest with downbeat forecast
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Image-sharing platform Pinterest Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Monday joining peers Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Snap Inc (SNAP.N) in sounding the alarm on a still-weak ad market.
Motley Fool
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
Apple, Amazon earnings, jobs data and Fed decision top week ahead
The Fed's February meeting as well as earnings from automakers, oil companies and tech companies, including the biggie, Apple, will steer financial markets this week.
Comments / 0