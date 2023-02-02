ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift 'All Too Well: Short Film' Snags Grammy Award for Best Music Video

Taylor Swift scored her first GRAMMY of the night after her "All Too Well: The Short Film" won Best Music Video during the 2023 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Swift released "All Too Well: The Short Film" along with her newly-recorded album, "Red (Taylor's Version)." The film, which stars Sadie Sink...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
musictimes.com

Lizzo Applauds Beyoncé After Historic Grammys Win: 'Artist of Our Lives'

Lizzo gave Beyoncé the biggest shoutout when she delivered her acceptance speech after winning the 2023 Record of the Year at the Grammys. The 2023 GRAMMY Awards officially recognized musicians and their music during the weekend ceremony. Among the recipients, Lizzo made headlines after she outshined everyone in the Record of the Year category.
musictimes.com

Harry Styles Album of the Year Undeserving? Fans Say Beyonce, Bad Bunny Should Win

Harry Styles took home the biggest award of the evening, Album of the Year, for his show-stopping album, "Harry's House." The awarding of the most coveted award of the night was placed last to build momentum that would lead to the ultimate recognition from The Recording Academy. Styles was nominated...
musictimes.com

Steve Lacy ‘Bad Habit’ Meaning: What Is the Grammy-Nominated Song All About?

Steve Lacy took the internet by storm last year with his breakthrough single "Bad Habit" which went viral on several social media platforms, especially TikTok. More recently, his hard work paid off as the album where the song was featured won the Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B album. Today, many fans have been wondering about the actual meaning behind the track.
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Grammys in Memoriam Segment: Here’s Why Many Late Artists Were Not Included

The Grammy Awards has been honoring late musicians over the past years with a segment called "In Memoriam." For the 65th edition of the most prestigious event in music, many artists were left out of the tribute and fans have been wondering why. According to USA Today, countless of late...
musictimes.com

Elton John Has NOT Performed 'Island Girl' For 30 Years Due to 'Creepy' Reason?

Elton John's hit songs always make it to his concert's set list, except for "Island Girl." John scored a historic win on Nov. 1, 1975, when his song, "Island Girl," became his fifth chart-topper. It outshined Neil Sedaka's "Bad Blood" in the US. But despite its popularity, the music icon has not performed the track since 1990.
NEW YORK STATE
musictimes.com

Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper For 'Rude, Mean' Reaction to Grammy Loss

Chris Brown realized how wrong his reaction was when he learned that he lost best R&B album to Robert Glasper, because he quickly apologized. Apparently, Brown reached out to Glasper himself to apologize and shared a screenshot of his message: "Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys,
musictimes.com

Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Grammy Performance a 'Flop'? Netizens Make Fun Of Singer's Voice Crack

Harry Styles brought home two golden gramophones from the 2023 Grammy Awards, but also spurred some criticisms from the audience and netizens. Styles had a successful run at the Grammys over the weekend, he won album of the year and best pop vocal album for his third studio album "Harry's House," and performed his Grammy-nominated song "As It Was."
musictimes.com

Lil Nas X NEW Album 2023: Singer’s Upcoming Project Better Than ‘MONTERO?’

It's been nearly two years since Lil Nas X released his debut album "MONTERO" and many fans are waiting for him to spill all the details regarding his upcoming music. More recently, the musician gave a slight hint without spoiling too much. The "Call Me By Your Name" hitmaker attended...
musictimes.com

'BTS ARE UNTOUCHABLE' Trends As ARMYs Support K-pop Supergroup Despite Snub: 'Grammys Is Scammys'

BTS' fans, ARMYs, are disappointed "but not surprised" after the K-pop supergroup did not receive any recognition again this year. BTS' 2023 Grammys bid failed again as the HYBE's supergroup did not win in any of the three categories it got nominated in. The seven-member boy group scored spots in the Album of the Year ("Music of the Spheres"), Best Music Video ("Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)"), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("My Universe") at the 2023 GRAMMY.
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley Wants Riley Keough To Inherit Graceland But Priscilla Doesn't

Ever since Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest in Graceland, conversations on who will inherit the Elvis Presley estate have been up for discussion. According to Lisa's will, it was her children Riley and Benjamin Keough who would be taking over the legacy. However, Priscilla, Lisa's mother and Riley's grandmother, has since contested the actual will that puts responsibility over them.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy