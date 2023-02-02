Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift 'All Too Well: Short Film' Snags Grammy Award for Best Music Video
Taylor Swift scored her first GRAMMY of the night after her "All Too Well: The Short Film" won Best Music Video during the 2023 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Swift released "All Too Well: The Short Film" along with her newly-recorded album, "Red (Taylor's Version)." The film, which stars Sadie Sink...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
musictimes.com
Bonnie Raitt Song of the Year 'Just Like That' Win Stuns Audience, Including Herself [WATCH]
Perhaps one of the biggest shockers at the 2023 Grammy Awards was Bonnie Raitt's Song of the Year "Just Like That" win. Many people have expressed shock over Bonnie Raitt's Song of the Year win because of how far the results were from the predictions that many music publications have projected in the past few months.
musictimes.com
Lizzo Applauds Beyoncé After Historic Grammys Win: 'Artist of Our Lives'
Lizzo gave Beyoncé the biggest shoutout when she delivered her acceptance speech after winning the 2023 Record of the Year at the Grammys. The 2023 GRAMMY Awards officially recognized musicians and their music during the weekend ceremony. Among the recipients, Lizzo made headlines after she outshined everyone in the Record of the Year category.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Album of the Year Undeserving? Fans Say Beyonce, Bad Bunny Should Win
Harry Styles took home the biggest award of the evening, Album of the Year, for his show-stopping album, "Harry's House." The awarding of the most coveted award of the night was placed last to build momentum that would lead to the ultimate recognition from The Recording Academy. Styles was nominated...
musictimes.com
Prince’s Superbowl Halftime Show Anniversary: Performance Almost Became a Disaster Until THIS Happened
Aside from releasing several albums throughout his career, Prince was also popularly known for his iconic performance at the Super Bown XLI halftime show in 2007, but little did fans know that his life was in danger that day due to heavy downpour; take a look at the story of how the musician and his team pulled off the legendary set.
musictimes.com
Steve Lacy ‘Bad Habit’ Meaning: What Is the Grammy-Nominated Song All About?
Steve Lacy took the internet by storm last year with his breakthrough single "Bad Habit" which went viral on several social media platforms, especially TikTok. More recently, his hard work paid off as the album where the song was featured won the Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B album. Today, many fans have been wondering about the actual meaning behind the track.
musictimes.com
Grammys in Memoriam Segment: Here’s Why Many Late Artists Were Not Included
The Grammy Awards has been honoring late musicians over the past years with a segment called "In Memoriam." For the 65th edition of the most prestigious event in music, many artists were left out of the tribute and fans have been wondering why. According to USA Today, countless of late...
musictimes.com
Elton John Has NOT Performed 'Island Girl' For 30 Years Due to 'Creepy' Reason?
Elton John's hit songs always make it to his concert's set list, except for "Island Girl." John scored a historic win on Nov. 1, 1975, when his song, "Island Girl," became his fifth chart-topper. It outshined Neil Sedaka's "Bad Blood" in the US. But despite its popularity, the music icon has not performed the track since 1990.
musictimes.com
Jonas Brothers Net Worth 2023: Joe, Kevin, & Nick’s Fortune Explored Ahead of New Album’s Release
Jonas Brothers have been rocking their music since the mid-2000s and have been considered veterans in the industry after receiving their official Hollywood Walk of Fame Star recently. Through the years, they managed to perform in countless concerts, appear in films and television shows, and receive awards. Today, many fans...
musictimes.com
Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper For 'Rude, Mean' Reaction to Grammy Loss
Chris Brown realized how wrong his reaction was when he learned that he lost best R&B album to Robert Glasper, because he quickly apologized. Apparently, Brown reached out to Glasper himself to apologize and shared a screenshot of his message: "Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys,
musictimes.com
Sam Smith 'Unholy' Grammy Performance Sparks Backlash From Conservatives: Was It Worse Than THIS?
The Grammy Awards has always been a melting pot of song expression, art, and other creative freedoms that its performing artists have in mind. Last night at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Sam Smith and Kim Petras sent the Crypto.com Arena into ablaze as they performed their rousing smash hit "Unholy."
musictimes.com
Will Smith Almost Appeared at the Grammys: Questlove Reveals Why Actor/Rapper Didn’t Attend
Will Smith may be known as an award-winning actor in recent decades, but he was one of the pillars of hip-hop music in the 90s after his appearance on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." More recently, it was revealed that the artist was supposed to attend this year's Grammy Awards but had to tap out; what was the reason for his absence?
musictimes.com
Grammy Awards 2023: Who Won The Most Awards Of All Time and Are They Likely To Win Again This Year?
The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be held this Sunday. This year's major award contenders include Adele, Beyonce, Harry Styles, ABBA, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, and many others. Here is a look at some of the most notable Grammy winners ever before the big event. Who Won the Most Grammys in...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Grammy Performance a 'Flop'? Netizens Make Fun Of Singer's Voice Crack
Harry Styles brought home two golden gramophones from the 2023 Grammy Awards, but also spurred some criticisms from the audience and netizens. Styles had a successful run at the Grammys over the weekend, he won album of the year and best pop vocal album for his third studio album "Harry's House," and performed his Grammy-nominated song "As It Was."
musictimes.com
Lil Nas X NEW Album 2023: Singer’s Upcoming Project Better Than ‘MONTERO?’
It's been nearly two years since Lil Nas X released his debut album "MONTERO" and many fans are waiting for him to spill all the details regarding his upcoming music. More recently, the musician gave a slight hint without spoiling too much. The "Call Me By Your Name" hitmaker attended...
musictimes.com
'BTS ARE UNTOUCHABLE' Trends As ARMYs Support K-pop Supergroup Despite Snub: 'Grammys Is Scammys'
BTS' fans, ARMYs, are disappointed "but not surprised" after the K-pop supergroup did not receive any recognition again this year. BTS' 2023 Grammys bid failed again as the HYBE's supergroup did not win in any of the three categories it got nominated in. The seven-member boy group scored spots in the Album of the Year ("Music of the Spheres"), Best Music Video ("Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)"), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("My Universe") at the 2023 GRAMMY.
musictimes.com
Jay-Z Isn't 'Disappointed' Beyonce's Album Didn't Win AOTY: 'It's Just A Marketing Thing'
This year's Grammy Awards is one of the most iconic ones yet; not only did it see a remarkable milestone achieved, but it also saw some of the biggest music snubs in history!. One of the biggest snubs of the night, fans deemed, was Beyonce's "Renaissance" losing to Harry Styles' "Harry's House."
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Wants Riley Keough To Inherit Graceland But Priscilla Doesn't
Ever since Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest in Graceland, conversations on who will inherit the Elvis Presley estate have been up for discussion. According to Lisa's will, it was her children Riley and Benjamin Keough who would be taking over the legacy. However, Priscilla, Lisa's mother and Riley's grandmother, has since contested the actual will that puts responsibility over them.
