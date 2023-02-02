Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
musictimes.com
Offset Breaks Silence After Alleged Quavo Altercation Took Place Amid Takeoff’s Grammy Tribute
Offset is finally speaking out after reports of him having a physical altercation with his Migos co-rapper Quavo at this year's Grammy Awards made rounds online; did the fight really happen?. According to Billboard, the hip-hop artist took to his official Twitter account to share his sentiments after the rumors...
musictimes.com
Grammy Awards 2023 Livestream Link Free Online: Here's Where To Watch GRAMMYs
Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards live telecast on Feb. 5, 2023, online for free with these easy steps!. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards is held at the Crypto.com Arena in Hollywood, California, a year after the show famously moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, because of scheduling conflicts.
musictimes.com
Prince’s Superbowl Halftime Show Anniversary: Performance Almost Became a Disaster Until THIS Happened
Aside from releasing several albums throughout his career, Prince was also popularly known for his iconic performance at the Super Bown XLI halftime show in 2007, but little did fans know that his life was in danger that day due to heavy downpour; take a look at the story of how the musician and his team pulled off the legendary set.
musictimes.com
Big 4 Tour: Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax Concert Coming Soon?: David Ellefson Speaks Out!
Many fans are waiting for the Big 4 (Megdeth, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax) to collaborate with each other and perform in one evening again after guitarist Scott Ian's statement, but it appears that it won't happen anytime soon based on David Ellefson's recent remarks. Speaking to BODS Mayhem Hour, the...
musictimes.com
Lil Nas X NEW Album 2023: Singer’s Upcoming Project Better Than ‘MONTERO?’
It's been nearly two years since Lil Nas X released his debut album "MONTERO" and many fans are waiting for him to spill all the details regarding his upcoming music. More recently, the musician gave a slight hint without spoiling too much. The "Call Me By Your Name" hitmaker attended...
musictimes.com
Grammys in Memoriam Segment: Here’s Why Many Late Artists Were Not Included
The Grammy Awards has been honoring late musicians over the past years with a segment called "In Memoriam." For the 65th edition of the most prestigious event in music, many artists were left out of the tribute and fans have been wondering why. According to USA Today, countless of late...
musictimes.com
Beyonce Could Face Major Problem During 'Renaissance' World Tour, Her Dad Reveals
Beyonce's "Renaissance" World Tour is nearing - after all, this is her first solo world tour in seven years. But a few days after the announcement, her father, Matthew, made an interesting revelation about the well-known musician. Matthew mentioned his daughter's skills as a live performer while also mentioning the...
musictimes.com
Elton John Has NOT Performed 'Island Girl' For 30 Years Due to 'Creepy' Reason?
Elton John's hit songs always make it to his concert's set list, except for "Island Girl." John scored a historic win on Nov. 1, 1975, when his song, "Island Girl," became his fifth chart-topper. It outshined Neil Sedaka's "Bad Blood" in the US. But despite its popularity, the music icon has not performed the track since 1990.
musictimes.com
Jay-Z Isn't 'Disappointed' Beyonce's Album Didn't Win AOTY: 'It's Just A Marketing Thing'
This year's Grammy Awards is one of the most iconic ones yet; not only did it see a remarkable milestone achieved, but it also saw some of the biggest music snubs in history!. One of the biggest snubs of the night, fans deemed, was Beyonce's "Renaissance" losing to Harry Styles' "Harry's House."
musictimes.com
Sam Smith 'Unholy' Grammy Performance Sparks Backlash From Conservatives: Was It Worse Than THIS?
The Grammy Awards has always been a melting pot of song expression, art, and other creative freedoms that its performing artists have in mind. Last night at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Sam Smith and Kim Petras sent the Crypto.com Arena into ablaze as they performed their rousing smash hit "Unholy."
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen's Fanzine Backstreets Ceasing Operations Due to Singer's Tour Ticket Prices
Many fans were excited when Bruce Springsteen announced that he would be going on tour this 2023, however, when the ticket prices were revealed to the public, it caused a major uproar from supporters as they deem it too expensive. More recently, the singer's fan magazine, Backstreets, made a big move amid the high prices.
musictimes.com
Lizzo Applauds Beyoncé After Historic Grammys Win: 'Artist of Our Lives'
Lizzo gave Beyoncé the biggest shoutout when she delivered her acceptance speech after winning the 2023 Record of the Year at the Grammys. The 2023 GRAMMY Awards officially recognized musicians and their music during the weekend ceremony. Among the recipients, Lizzo made headlines after she outshined everyone in the Record of the Year category.
musictimes.com
Will Smith Almost Appeared at the Grammys: Questlove Reveals Why Actor/Rapper Didn’t Attend
Will Smith may be known as an award-winning actor in recent decades, but he was one of the pillars of hip-hop music in the 90s after his appearance on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." More recently, it was revealed that the artist was supposed to attend this year's Grammy Awards but had to tap out; what was the reason for his absence?
musictimes.com
Adele Super Bowl Attendance Only Happening Because of THIS?
Adele has always been a fan of sporting events. In the past year, she has been spotted a lot of times in some of the NBA games with his beau, Rich Paul. Now, it seems like the British Songstress has already laid out her plans for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend.
musictimes.com
'BTS ARE UNTOUCHABLE' Trends As ARMYs Support K-pop Supergroup Despite Snub: 'Grammys Is Scammys'
BTS' fans, ARMYs, are disappointed "but not surprised" after the K-pop supergroup did not receive any recognition again this year. BTS' 2023 Grammys bid failed again as the HYBE's supergroup did not win in any of the three categories it got nominated in. The seven-member boy group scored spots in the Album of the Year ("Music of the Spheres"), Best Music Video ("Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)"), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("My Universe") at the 2023 GRAMMY.
musictimes.com
Steve Lacy ‘Bad Habit’ Meaning: What Is the Grammy-Nominated Song All About?
Steve Lacy took the internet by storm last year with his breakthrough single "Bad Habit" which went viral on several social media platforms, especially TikTok. More recently, his hard work paid off as the album where the song was featured won the Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B album. Today, many fans have been wondering about the actual meaning behind the track.
musictimes.com
Grammy Awards 2023 Biggest Snubs: Doja Cat, Adele, Taylor Swift, Anitta?
While many of the artists invited last night definitely had a blast, many fans were quite surprised with the number of acts and songs that did not manage to take home any Gramophone. Like any awards show, only one person wins in every category - except for a surprising tie....
