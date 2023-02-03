Read full article on original website
Outrage as US government advances $8bn Alaska oil drilling plan
Interior department report recommends scaled-back version of ConocoPhillips’ Willow project despite Biden campaign pledge
Report: Burning gas in oil fields cost tribes $22 million
In 2019, oil and gas companies operating on tribal and federal lands lost $63 million in revenue from venting, flaring, and leaking infrastructure. That loss, according to a report from the Environmental Defense Fund and Taxpayers for Common Sense, shows that Indigenous nations lost the most potential royalty revenue: approximately $21.8 million. Researchers say that total loss across all lands represents enough natural gas to power 2.2 million households for a year — almost every home in New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming combined. However, those numbers are likely much higher: researchers did not include emissions from Alaska, Michigan, Nebraska, Illinois, or Indiana.
Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
The Interior Department took a critical step toward advancing the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.
Modi Says India Can Add Oil and Gas While It Chases Green Goal
India is planning for an expansion of its oil and gas sectors even as it aims to hit net-zero by 2070. India, the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is planning for an expansion of its oil and gas sectors even as it aims to hit net-zero by 2070. The nation intends...
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Proposed bill aims to end slaughter, human consumption of Colorado's wild horses
Americans' tax dollars ultimately fund the slaughter and human consumption of some wild horses from Colorado, advocates say. But a bill up for debate this legislative session in Colorado is aiming to put an end to that. The government program meant to manage wild mustangs in the American west has faced significant controversy. Federal tax dollars pay for the animals to be rounded up and removed from the wild, so the land they're designated to roam isn't overrun, and can be shared with local ranchers.Once the horses are removed from the wild, they end up in holding facilities. From there, they...
The DOJ Sues A South Dakota Hotel For Denying Rooms To Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, which is located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The DOJ alleges that on at least two occasions in March, Connie Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre committed racial discrimination by turning away Native Americans who sought to book a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel. The lawsuit alleges that the entrepreneurs discriminated against Native American customers, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
6 western states agreed on a plan to make major cuts to water usage from the shrinking Colorado River, but California — the largest user of them all — wouldn't get on board
"We've been living on borrowed water," Sharon B. Megdal, of the University of Arizona told Insider about the Colorado River.
Americans want farm subsidies to go to human food, not animal feed: survey
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct that the Food Not Feed Summit will take place on Tuesday, and that the proposal the summit seeks to garner support for is to make as much federal support available for fruits and vegetables as for feed grains. We regret the error. A new survey has…
Plenitude Starts Production From Texas Solar Project
Plenitude began production at the 263 MW Golden Buckle Solar Project in Brazoria County Texas, USA. The plant was built in just over a year, in an area of over 600 hectares located 80 kilometers south of Houston. Production start happened in the presence of Consul General of Italy in Houston Mauro Lorenzini.
Democratic Socialism Isn’t Soviet Communism, You Idiots
The House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming margin on Thursday to condemn “the horrors of socialism.”It’s obvious that the real targets are politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But instead of explaining what’s wrong with popular democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All or eliminating tuition at public universities, most of the resolution is wasted on denouncing the real or alleged “horrors” committed by authoritarian dictatorships with no resemblance to anything advocated by democratic socialists.The text is a mess. It’s full of bad history, sloppy definitions, and extreme libertarian rhetoric. It reads to me like...
California Threatens to Blow Up a Deal to Save the Colorado River
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. After months of tense negotiation, a half-dozen states have reached an agreement to drastically cut their water usage and stabilize the drought-stricken Colorado River — as long as California doesn’t blow up the deal. The plan, which was developed without the input of Mexico or Native American tribes that rely on the river, seeks to stave off total collapse in the river for another few years, giving water users time to find a comprehensive solution for the chronically-depleted waterway.
US Oilfield Services Firms Money Policy Could Hinder Industry Growth
Like E&Ps, oilfield services firms are prioritizing cash generation and distributions to shareholders creating a constraint on the industry's growth. — Like E&Ps, oilfield services companies are prioritizing cash generation and distributions to shareholders which could be a constraint on the industry's growth. Supply chain problems are a common...
U.S. Rep. Hunt to El Paso judge: Those who want secure border aren't racist
(The Center Square) – Fallout continues from remarks Democratic El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego made before the House Judiciary Committee when he claimed “there is no open border in El Paso” and those advocating for a secure border were racist. “I must disabuse you of information, which I personally know to be false. There is no open border in El Paso," Samaniego said. "Immigrants seeking asylum largely present themselves to Border Patrol for processing. ...
The man in charge of how the US spends $400bn to shift away from fossil fuels
The Department of Energy’s loan programs office was ‘essentially dormant’, says Jigar Shah, its head – but now it’s ready to bankroll clean energy projects
OPEC+ Exports Show Russia Surges While Saudi Arabia Dials Back
Russia's oil industry may be coming under increasingly intense international pressure, but its seaborne exports are far from retreating. — Russia’s oil industry may be coming under increasingly intense international pressure, but its seaborne exports are far from retreating. In fact, shipments from the country surged last month...
Chinese Spy Balloon Over U.S. Sparks Wave of Backlash for Biden
"President Trump would have never tolerated this," Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said while demanding that Biden shoot down the balloon "immediately."
